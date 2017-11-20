Has The Plunge Begun?

It was one of the key early warning events that took place ahead of previous major bull market peaks. And despite the continued resilience of stock prices and proclamations of new all-time highs on some of the benchmark indices as recently as Thursday, we have seen some notable splashes on this front in recent weeks. It is the flattening of the yield curve toward inversion. And it is worthwhile to consider the following: has the long-anticipated plunge in the yield curve finally begun?

What About Bonds?

So why the yield curve? If I’m a stock investor, why would I possibly care about the spread between the yield offer by shorter-term U.S. Treasuries relative to their longer dated counterparts? As most recently discussed in a Seeking Alpha article a couple of months ago, the flattening of the yield curve toward inversion has not only had a consistent long-term track record of predicting the onset of economic recessions, it has also done well in providing a leading signal of an impending bull market peak and subsequent bear market decline.

What is the significance of the yield curve plunging toward inversion? Because if investors are willing to lock in a lower yield well into the future (ten to thirty years) versus what they are receiving upfront today (three months to five years), it expresses a lack of confidence in the rates of return they expect to receive from risk assets in the short to intermediate term. Moreover, if financial institutions (XLF) that lend over longer-term periods of time are generating less income from these loans than the cost of borrowing in the short term, the incentive for banks to lend money and provide liquidity into the market place goes to zero. And all investors should know by now the important role that excessively abundant liquidity has played in supporting stock prices throughout the post financial crisis period.

In the case of the most recent 2007 bull market peak, the yield curve as measured by the spread between the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield and the 2-Year U.S. Treasury yield, or the 2/10 spread, plunged into negative territory more than a year before the final top in stock prices.

Of course, stocks as measured by the S&P 500 Index (SPY) were trading at a more reasonable 17 times earnings multiple back then versus the premium 24 times earnings today. And it was not until the yield curve started to dramatically flatten as the Fed moved to cut interest rates dramatically on the short end before stocks finally capitulated.

In the case of the previous bull market that ended in 2000, the final plunge in the yield curve was far more dramatic and coincident to the peak in stock prices at the time.

Back then, stocks were trading with the premium valuations similar to what we see today, the key difference being that 2000 saw extraordinarily extreme valuations concentrated in a select group of industries such as technology (XLK), media (PBS), and telecom (IYZ), whereas today’s premium valuations are more evenly spread across the entire stock market (DIA).

Overall, an inverted yield curve has predicted each of the past seven economic recessions (remember the business cycle?). And with the exception of the early 1990s recession in the earliest days of the “Fed put” in the aftermath of the 1987 stock market crash, they have also done well in predicting the onset of bear markets.

Regardless, while any plunge in the yield curve toward inversion may not necessarily imply the immediate death of a long running bull market, if nothing else it would signal that its end may be coming sooner rather than later. Thus, it remains an important leading (if not coincident) indicator to continue monitoring closely.

The Yield Curve Plunge

So what has taken place recently with the yield curve? It is very possible that it may now be taking the plunge toward inversion.

Let’s begin with a look at the benchmark 2/10 spread on U.S. Treasuries (IEF). It is true that this spread has been flattening from as much as three percentage points back in early 2011 to less than one percentage point over the past two years. But the steady line in the sand resistance for the 2/10 spread since 2016 has been 0.76%. On five separate occasions over the past 18 months, yield curve flattening would test this support level and respond by steepening back higher. But that no longer held true this November, as the 2/10 spread has broken decisively lower in recent weeks in setting a new post crisis low at just 0.62% to close out last week. Is this the beginning of the yield curve plunge toward inversion?

To better answer this question, let’s consider another notable metric, which is the longer range 5/30 spread on U.S. Treasuries. This spread has been flattening more consistently in recent years, with the most recent support level at 0.92%. But since the beginning of October, it is worth noting that while the U.S. stock market was consistently setting new all-time highs, the 5/30 spread was cascading to the downside. And this plunge continued through the end of last week in falling to a new post crisis low at 0.72%.

These are metrics worth watching closely in the coming weeks. For both are in sharp decline and are showing no signs of slowing from their accelerating flattening pace. And if it continues through the coming weeks, it builds an increasingly troubling sign for the U.S. economy and its markets.

A Big Splash Ahead

A key event is looming on the near-term horizon that threatens to bring an added big splash to the recent plunge toward yield curve flattening. In just over three weeks on December 13, the U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to emerge from their latest Open Market Committee meeting to discuss among other things the Federal Funds rate. According to CME Group (CME) Fed Fund futures, the market is currently pricing in a 97% probability that the Fed will raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at that time. The market is also currently pricing in a 50% probability that the Fed will do so again in March 2018 not long after new Fed Chair Jay Powell takes the helm. Put simply, the yield curve is set to continue flattening in a meaningful way in the coming weeks.

But wait a minute! Doesn’t an interest rate increase from the Fed cause bond yields to rise across the curve? The blunt and simple answer is NO.

When the Fed raises interest rates, it is doing so at the very short end of the curve. Thus, it has a meaningful upside impact on short-term interest rates (i.e., the 2-Year U.S. Treasury yield). But the further one goes out on the yield curve (i.e., the 10-Year to 30-Year U.S. Treasury yield), the more a variety of other forces are at work in determining interest rates such as the economic and market outlook and the demand for safe-haven assets.

Now if investors were genuinely enthusiastic about the prospects for the economy and the Fed was raising rates because too much money chasing too few goods and its associated accelerating inflationary pressures, then yes this would be negative for bonds across the yield curve.

But today we have a Fed that is raising interest rates despite the fact that economic growth remains sluggish and inflationary pressures largely benign in order to combat the dangerous potential that too much money has been doing nothing more than inflating nothing other than capital market asset prices for far too long. Such a recessionary inducing scenario is not negative for long-term bonds. Instead, it is decidedly positive. And it helps to explain why long-term U.S. Treasury (TLT) yields have remained flat to falling in recent years despite the fact that short-term U.S. Treasury (IEI) yields have been rising.

So with the Fed expected to raise short-term rates by another 25 basis points in December, followed by the potential for yet another hike in March at the same time that long-term rates remain stubbornly low, may provide just enough of a splash to send the yield curve plunging toward inversion in the coming weeks.

Other Plunges To Watch

Beyond the 2/10 and 5/30 spread, a few more plunging metrics are worth monitoring by stock market investors in the weeks ahead.

The first are the following four spreads: the 5/7 spread, the 7/10 spread, the 10/20 spread and the 20/30 spread. These more narrowly defined bands have all reached post crisis low spreads of 0.17%, 0.12%, 0.24%, and 0.19%, respectively. All of these readings are plunged sharply lower dating back as far as the start of September. And all are falling precariously close to inversion territory with each passing trading day, particularly the 7/10 spread at the belly of the curve. It remains to be seen which spread is the first to invert, but any of these turning negative is effectively an early warning signal for the early warning signal of the inverted yield curve as a whole.

Another notable indicator to watch is the direction of high yield bond prices (HYG). For if market liquidity starts to dry up, the high yield bond (JNK) market is one of the first places that evidence of this effect is bound to present itself. High yield bond prices recently lurched to their lowest prices since early March 2017 and November 2016 before that. They have subsequently bounced in solid fashion and the uptrend in speculative grade bonds remains very much intact. But if we were to see a more definitive break lower in high yield bond prices and a widening in high yield spreads relative to U.S. Treasuries at the same time that the yield curve is plunging toward inversion, it would be an ominous signal for potential trouble ahead for U.S. stock prices (IVV).

This leads to the next subject for debate. A 2/10 spread of 0.76 percentage points is the line in the sand dating back to 2016. And history has repeatedly shown that if the 2/10 spread eventually falls to below zero, we are left with the dreaded “inverted yield curve” that has accurately predicted so many economic recessions and stock bear markets in the past.

The Implication For Stock Prices

So what does the recent plunge across the yield curve mean for stock prices? Does it mean that the second longest bull market in history is now meeting its maker? The answer is once again NO. The bull market in U.S. stocks remains very much intact. And despite the recent pause in stock prices dating back to late October, most signals suggest that another solid rally into the end of the year lies ahead in the coming weeks. For this reason, I have been strategically adding selected stock allocations to my broadly diversified asset allocation strategy in recent weeks.

But what the recent plunge in the yield curve suggests is that the time for passive buy-and-hold index investors to simply buy up the S&P 500 Index (VOO) and ride off of the steady drift higher in the U.S. stock market may be drawing short. This is particularly likely given the fact that the steady and relentless flow of central bank liquidity that has propped up global financial markets for so many years during the post crisis period is set to finally come to a stop in the coming year with a plug in the liquidity drain set to open not long thereafter.

Does this mean that stocks will suddenly fall to their demise in the coming year? Once again NO. Even if we do eventually enter a new bear market, it is far more likely to be longer and more grueling than any other in recent memory with central bankers fighting desperately to stem the downside tide at every possible turn. Instead, what it suggests is that investors may have to work much harder than they have in recent years to capitalize on upside opportunities in the marketplace in generating a respectably solid rate of return. Such an outcome would actually be a good thing, for nobody ever said despite the implied insistence of central bankers to the otherwise over the past couple of decades that stock investing should be easy. And allowing investors to become genuinely reacquainted with the notion of downside risk would be the start of a healthy transition in moving past the dramatic swings between euphoric bull markets and crushing bear markets that have marked the past two decades while also helping to ensure the long-term sustainability of stock prices in the process.

So while enjoying the fresh new all-time highs in stock prices in the coming months through the end of the year, also maintain a close watchful eye on the accumulating downside risks implied by the increasingly flattening yield curve. For while steadily rising stocks might suggest that all is well today, the accelerating yield curve plunge is suggesting something distinctly otherwise may lie directly ahead.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSP,TLT,IEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.