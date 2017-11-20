Oil: Mexico Production Revised

This has significant implications for global oil supply in 2017 and 2018.

I noted in my article early last week that Mexico oil production would disappoint in 2017 and 2018, and both the IEA and OPEC subsequently revised their estimates.

I noted in my earlier article Oil: What's Up With Mexico? that both the IEA and OPEC could be overestimating the country's oil production in 2017 and 2018:

Although the IEA and the OPEC expect Mexico's oil production to decline by similar amounts in 2017, the IEA is projecting a significantly lower decline in 2018. Given the still depressed rig count in the country, I expect OPEC's projection to prove relatively more reliable, but my expectation is that Mexico's oil production will drop by another 200 kb/d in 2018.

IEA Revises

Subsequently, the following is what the IEA included in its latest Oil Market Report:

In recent weeks, we also saw lower-than-expected production in the US, Mexico and the North Sea.

We will see to what level IEA revised its Mexico production forecast in two weeks when the latest report's tables are made public.

OPEC Revises

In the same token, OPEC revised its Mexico production estimate for 2017 from down 0.20 mb/d to down 0.23 mb/d...

... and 2018 from down 0.17 mb/d to down 0.22 mb/d:

For reference, the following were OPEC's projections for the two years in the previous monthly report:

Bottom Line

These are significant revisions. To put things in perspective, the 30 kb/d adjustment for 2017 and 50 kb/d adjustment for 2018 combined mean the global oil supply from the begging of 2017 to the end of 2018 will be 30 million barrels lower than it would have been with the original projections. This seemingly small and unnoticed change could have been foreseen.

I expect to next explore Chinese oil production, which seems to be stabilizing.

Follow For Free Articles

As my followers know, I keep a close eye on oil market dynamics as energy prices affect many of my investments. If you'd like to stay on top of my future articles on this topic, the offshore drilling industry, as well as other companies, please click the "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Premium Research

Despite my conviction in oil prices, I see even better opportunities elsewhere. If you are interested in learning about my investment strategy and reading high-quality detailed research on Tesla, which will affect the future of oil markets, sign up for Tesla Forum. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.