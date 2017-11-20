Libbey Leads Consumer Cyclical Sector Top Gain Stocks For November

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five November top-yield Con13% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low price (small dogs) continue to lead this sector.

Consumer Cyclical includes twenty-eight industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented nineteen, ranging in yield from 4.85%-15.2%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 7.4% To 86.9% Net Gains For Ten November 2018

Seven of ten top net gain Consumer Cyclical dogs, based on analyst 1-year target prices, were found from the top ten dividend-yielding for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Consumer Cyclical dogs as graded by Wall St. wizards was 70% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for November, 2018:

Libbey (LBY) was projected to net $869.39, based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

AMC Entertainment Hldgs (AMC) was projected to net $626.59, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from 15 analysts , less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

Barnes & Noble (BKS) was projected to net $571.55, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number was showed this estimate subject to volatility 169% more than the market as a whole.

National CineMedia (NCMI) was projected to net $548.22, based on dividends, plus seven analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

GameStop (GME) was projected to net $446.01, based on dividends plus target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Macy's (M) was projected to net $229.88, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, plus projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) was projected to net $207.27, based on dividends plus price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% opposite the market as a whole.

DineEquity (DIN) was projected to net $168.14, based on dividends plus price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% less than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) was projected to net $80.75, based on just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDY) was projected to net $73.93, based on dividends, with no mean target price estimates from any analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 38.22% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Consumer Cyclical Dogs By Yield Covered 20 of 28 Industries For November

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts as of November 16, verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks in the Consumer Cyclical sector produced the actionable conclusions of this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Dividend Metrics Selected 10 Top Consumer Cyclical Stocks By Yield

Top ten Consumer Cyclicals selected 11/16/17 with top yields represented seven industries in the sector: (1) Marketing Services [1 listed]; (2) Media - Diversified [1 listed]; (3) Specialty Retail [4 listed]; (4) Resorts & Casinos [1 listed]; (5) Restaurants [1 listed]; (6) Gambling [1 listed]; (7) Publishng [1 listed].

The lone marketing services stock , National CineMedia (NCMI) [1], led the pack by yield. The first follower was a lone media-diversified representative, Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [2].

A single resort and casino representative placed fourth, Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDY). [4].

One of four specialty retail firms was the third top yield Consumer Cyclical stock, Gamestop (GME) [3]. The other specialty retailers placed fifth, seventh, and eighth: Big 5 Sporting Goods (OTC:BGVF) [5], Ceconomy (OTCPK:MTAGF) [7], and Barnes & Noble (BKS) [8].

Loners completed the list:

The restaurants representative placed sixth, DineEquity (DIN) [6]. A gambling representative was ninth, Tabcorp Holdings (OTCPK:TABCF) [9]. Finally the publishing representative placed tenth, A H Belo (AHC) [10], to complete the top ten November Consumer Cyclicals by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-28) Eight Consumer Cyclical Dogs Showed 6.93% To 60.29% Upsides, And (29) One Cast A 6.8% Downside

To quantify top rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wished (30) A 10.14% Median Target Price Upside and (31) A 16.8% Gain From 30 Consumer Cyclical Dogs Come November 2018

Consumer Cyclical top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of November 16, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 7.9% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 8% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year suggests no oversold condition ahead next year for the Consumer Cyclical top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was best for an accurate projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Predicted A 27.13% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, Consumer Cyclical Stocks By November 2018

Ten top Consumer Cyclicals were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Consumer Cyclicals selected 11/16/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven industries in the twenty three consumer cyclical industry sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted (32) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Consumer Cyclicals To Deliver 29.11% Vs. (33) 22.9% Net Gains by All Ten by November, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Consumer Cyclical kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 27.13% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten.

The fifth lowest priced Consumer Cyclical top yield dog, Barnes & Noble (BKS), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 57.15%.

The five lowest-priced Consumer Cyclical top yield stocks for November 16 were: Tabcorp Holdings (OTCPK:TABCF); A H Belo (AHC); National CineMedia (NCMI); Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV); Barnes & Noble (BKS), with prices ranging from $3.24 to $7.10.

Five higher-priced Consumer Cyclical dogs for October 18 were: Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); Ceconomy (OTCPK:MTAGF); GameStop (GME); Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDY); DineEquity (DIN), whose prices ranged from $8.88 to $45.18.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Consumer Cyclical dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

