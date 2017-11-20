How To Be A Bitcoin Bear (And Win): The Disruptive Paradigm Part I

It is the first part of two, and focuses on price trend indicators, with the second focusing on social media indicators.

Bitcoin made new highs recently, nearly breaking $8,000. For those who are bears on Bitcoin, and even I think it is moving into bubble territory, it looks as though David Einhorn’s worries about value investing might be right. Maybe value investing makes less sense than it used to because of the emergence of a new “disruptive paradigm,” and maybe social media is the source for it.

What I want to advance in this article (and in the following part) is that there is a sensible way to think about securities and commodities (or whatever Bitcoin is) that fall into this disruptive category. Even if one is uninterested in trading Bitcoin, then, what follows nevertheless illuminates how to make sense of the “disruptive paradigm.” If Einhorn is right, then the class of items is likely here to stay. Moreover, it reveals when to short Bitcoin, for all the bears out there. Since CME Group is going to produce futures to short Bitcoin about this time next month, it would behoove a bear to develop a strategy (and to anticipate: it is hard to short Bitcoin and win, but it is possible and profitable).

In this article, I examine the broader disruptive paradigm, how Bitcoin fits into it, and why Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) trading strategies make sense for candidates that fit this class. I then present two FOMO trading strategies that have worked well historically (one bull and one bear), and a third which combines them.

The Disruptive Paradigm

Einhorn was a little unclear about what he meant by the disruptive paradigm, but we can infer that he meant candidates with the following two qualities.

Truly novel and pertinent technology Buzz (= volume with divisiveness)

Examples that he cites are Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA). The former has a P/E [TTM] of 289, and the latter is earnings-negative (having a record cash burn last quarter). Both would be traditional short candidates, but one would have fared poorly (as Greenlight Capital did) in shorting them. In both cases, one finds truly novel technologies and continued buzz.

My sense is that disruptors will tend to fare as well as their technological novelty in the longer term, but in the shorter term that “buzz” does more to predict price movement. In the longer term, TSLA, for example, will fare well if Elon Musk is able to produce electric vehicles at commercial scale as promised. Yet shorter-term, price action will move based on buzz. Witness, for example, the way that TSLA just bounced back after Musk’s “buzz” inducing presentation on electric trucks.

A word about buzz, then, is in order. I think it important to understand the notion as composed of two elements: volume of discussion and divisiveness of discussion. In short, a good “buzzy” candidate will have boosters and knockers alike. I hope this is common sense, but to illustrate consider something Christian Rudder, a co-founder of OKCupid, discovered in the seemingly unrelated world of online dating. By analyzing the data his team collects, he found that divisiveness even affected interest in people’s potential romantic partners: people with split responses, many 1s and 5s, fare better than people with many 4s and 5s as ratings (assuming they have the same average rating). To predict messaging volume, he was forced to replace a simple arithmetic average with a weighted average, such that all 5 ratings counted as +2 points, 4s as 0, 3s as -1, 2s as -2, and 1s as +1. In short, the boosters and knockers alike combine to predict interest in a possible romantic partner. Something like this looks to be at play with many divisive phenomena, and would explain why highly criticized political candidates fare surprisingly well at the polls.

Given the criteria, Bitcoin clearly fits the “disruptive paradigm.” Its blockchain technology is truly novel and pertinent to a wide array of business applications. It also has plenty of buzz, from Novogratz to Dimon. It would be a mistake, as a result, to think that Bitcoin’s price would track future cash flows (as assets do) or anything else traditional. Rather its price would be better predicted by (1) promise and delivery of future industry disruption, and (2) continued buzz.

Presently, it looks as though Bitcoin is set to “disrupt” precious metals, such as gold, as a store of value. We shall of course need to wait and see if that turns out to be a fair expectation; but for the present, this appears to be one of the key drivers of interest in the coin as a store of value. If this is right, it would also explain why Bitcoin has not been dethroned by other competitors, such as Bitcoin Cash, Dash or Litecoin, since they are not clearly candidates that would disrupt this area more effectively. They are not, in other words, truly novel and pertinent technologies, but mere knockoffs (no matter how well they scale, have better transaction times, privacy, or whatever). Only Ethereum looks to be doing something else truly novel and revolutionary (and is to my mind still a better bargain than Bitcoin).

In the shorter term, as a result, one ought to be able to predict price movement by “buzziness.” There are two ways to do this, and both amount to “Fear Of Missing Out” (FOMO) strategies. A first is simply to look at price movement on the coin, since dramatic price movements result in headlines, which result in more price movement. A second is to look for search trends, or patterns in internet chatter, say by Google searches, Reddit posts, etc. In the present article, I am restricting my analysis to trading strategies related to price movement (the other, arguably more “fun” approach, is for the next piece).

Trading Strategies

If buzz causes price movement, then one would expect the following:

A significant price run-up on one day should lead to a significant price run-up the next (strategy no. 1: the bull)

A significant selling run should lead to more selling (strategy no. 2: the bear)

Since the two strategies are mutually exclusive, a combined portfolio ought to be possible.

For both strategies, I looked at the reliable data that I had going back to the start of 2011. Before that I tend to think that Bitcoin was too immature as a technology to draw solid conclusions. Moreover, starting in 2011 presents us with several bubbles, including one long stretch with years of decline from the 2013 high. If trend following is rewarded even during massive declines, then surely the buzz approach makes sense. The same, of course, holds for any shorting during up-swings.

What follows are the rules for these trading strategies (and they are simple enough for anyone to use).

Strategy 1: If the closing price of the past 24 hours is between 10% and 40% up, then buy in for the next 24 hours.

Strategy 2: If the closing price of the past 24 hours is between 10% and 40% down, AND this has happened for two days in a row, then buy in for the next 24 hours.

These are some of the most basic trend strategies one could imagine; the first is bullish, and the second bearish. The rationale for the 10-40% boundary constraint is that any movement more than that looks like insanity to me and one should just stay out. In case one is wondering, yes, there are a handful of instances which broke this boundary, and the combined portfolio would have done better overall. Still, I think that such conditions are so extraordinary that one would be better served by keeping a cash position until such turmoil ends.

For the bear strategy (no. 2) I added the additional constraint that one needs a two-day trend. The reason is that otherwise there were too many losers to make it worthwhile (it still wins overall, but not by enough to justify the risks to my mind). Bitcoin has a history of going up, so bears tend to lose money if they choose just any losing streak. So for all bears out there who might want to short Bitcoin come next month, remember this result: it is extremely hard to short Bitcoin and win. If one were to follow strategy no. 2, however, one would have made money every time. The downside is that it appears that such extraordinary runs turn up only about once a year.

The following chart shows the returns on strategy no. 1, the bullish strategy, in orange, while Bitcoin’s price movement (in USD) is plotted in blue. It is assumed that one initially had invested $1,000 in Bitcoin, and held in cash when the conditions for the strategy were unsatisfied. One would have, in short, been in cash nearly all the time (trading into Bitcoin for at most three days). Portfolio returns are on the right, Bitcoin’s price on the left.

In the following chart one finds the returns of the bearish strategy for Bitcoin, again plotting the portfolio in orange, with the portfolio returns on the right (assuming $1,000 initially invested).

Finally, since the strategies are mutually exclusive, as run-ups in price do not occur at the same time as runs down, it is possible to combine the strategies. The results are impressive, again noted on the right, and would still have kept one in a cash position for 95% of the time.

Finally, for those who would like a more statistical description of the strategies, what follows is a side-by-side comparison of the total earnings of the three strategies, the bull, the bear, and the combined approach, along with some statistics for comparison. Note that by “DD” I mean “draw-down.”

Total Win % Win DD Max Avg. Winnings Avg. DD Total Return Bull 39 24 62% 9.10% 8.30% -3% 402% Bear 6 6 100% 0% 22% 0% 312% Combo 45 30 67% 9.10% 11% -3% 1255%

While not the returns one would have had, had one simply bought and held in Bitcoin over the same period of time, the returns are impressive for maintaining an almost all-cash position. The losses experienced would also have been an order of magnitude less than holding Bitcoin (with 80% drawdowns), which indicates a higher overall risk-adjusted performance.

Concluding Thoughts

The disruption paradigm presents an alternative to the traditional disagreement between growth and value investors, since possible disruptors often have little proven growth by way of revenue increase or income (witness Tesla). Perhaps the paradigm has emerged simply because social media has driven and channeled buzz into these candidates in ways that traditionally would not have been possible. If that turns out to be correct, then we should expect the disruption paradigm to stay with us indefinitely (or at least as long as social media exists). It does not, I think, replace either of the traditional approaches, but one should be wary of shorting a disruptive candidate simply because it is overvalued. This is the lesson, I think, that Greenlight Capital has rather painfully learned recently.

Specifically in this piece, I hope to have shown how this approach can work for what is likely our best candidate for a disruptor (Bitcoin). Moreover, it works in two ways: price runs up, and price run declines. Combined works best. As promised at the beginning, I also provided a strategy for shorting Bitcoin that has been historically successful, but I hope to have thoroughly admonished would-be Bitcoin shorters: it is a hard game to win. Remember Einhorn and learn.

That’s all for now, look forward to your comments!

Additional disclosure: I do own Bitcoin and Ether.