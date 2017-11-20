Holmes For The Holidays

There is nothing more deceptive than an obvious fact. - Sherlock Holmes

I recently had the great pleasure of having lunch with the Chancellor of Nova University and the Dean of their Business School. The Dean told me that one of the great problems of today was that the kids coming out of High School couldn't read. My retort was that the kids coming out of Business Schools can't think.

I proposed a course of action that the College teach the students how to read. It is very difficult to get too far down the road without reading. I then proposed that the Business School teach the students how to rationally think, to use deductive reasoning. I said that they should make it mandatory for the Business School students to read all of the Sherlock Holmes novels. Mr. Doyle can teach the class in abstention. He said he would consider it.

Excellent! I cried. Elementary, said he. - Sherlock Holmes

During my forty-three years on Wall Street there has generally been a Yield Curve. Mostly, it was the normal one and, on a very few occasions, an inverted one. Right now, we have neither. We have what one can justifiably call a "Yield Pancake" or a "Flatbed." It has recently dawned upon me that this flat-line occurrence should prompt all of us to reconsider our strategies. I will explain.

Here, the first three numbers present the information accurately. Each of the timeframes are one year apart. Consider, however, the 5 year Treasury to the 3 year Treasury where there are two years between the maturities so that the actual basis point spread is 12 basis points a year and 4.4% a year for the percentage differential. A blip.

Then it proceeds to get worse. The 7 year to five year is 8.5 basis points a year and the percentage difference is 4.6% a year. The 10 to 7 year is 3.66 bps per year and the percentage differential is 3.17% per annum. The 30 year Treasury, as compared with the 10 year Treasury, is 2.2 bps a year and the percentage differential is 0.42% a year.

Let's think this through. If we use the 30 year to the 10 year, as an example, for 20 years of credit risk, 20 years of political risk, 20 years of market risk and 20 years of financial risk, your reward is virtually, a modicum of nothing. "All risk," in my opinion, and "No reward." And for what, just so you can pick up a couple of basis points in yield in the 20 year extension? This is, in my view, a very foolish bet, a really dumb bet now, and one that you all should consider seriously.

Holmes and Watson are on a camping trip. In the middle of the night Holmes wakes up and gives Dr. Watson a nudge. "Watson" he says, "look up in the sky and tell me what you see." "I see millions of stars, Holmes," says Watson. "And what do you conclude from that, Watson?" Watson thinks for a moment. "Well," he says, "astronomically, it tells me that there are millions of galaxies and potentially billions of planets. Astrologically, I observe that Saturn is in Leo. Horologically, I deduce that the time is approximately a quarter past three. Meteorologically, I suspect that we will have a beautiful day tomorrow. Theologically, I see that God is all-powerful, and we are small and insignificant. Uh, what does it tell you, Holmes?" "Watson, you idiot! Someone has stolen our tent!" - Thomas Cathcart

I remark, to those of you that are bond portfolio managers, that someone has stolen your tent. It was the central bankers and their $21.7 trillion worth of manufactured loot that did it but, whatever you believe, the tent - or in our case any meaningful spread - has disappeared. You are not only getting virtually nothing for going out long, but you are being severely penalized with one giant amount of risk, GIANT!