Week 47 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Thanksgiving week will be a short trading week. These selections will be offered through Week 48 in order to have more meaningful non-holiday trading days included. Have a great holiday week!

The Positive Momentum Portfolio gained +0.47% last week now up to +43.24% YTD, compared to an S&P 500 decline for the week -0.09%.

Last week top gainers included SORL +14.09%, PIRS +11.74%, AUTO +5.34%. So far 32 weeks out of 36 weeks (88.9%) with at least one stock gaining more than 10%.

Week 47 Selections are as follows:

Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks

This week I have selected 8 breakout stocks from the following sectors: 3 healthcare, 4 services, and 1 consumer goods. Detailed charts for each stock are at the end of the article.



The new selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include:

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) - Healthcare / Biotechnology Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) - Cyclicals /Specialty Retailers

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) - Staples / Food Retailers Express Inc (EXPR) - Cyclicals / Apparel Retailers

Thumbnail images of the Positive Momentum Portfolio Week 47



Intro

Welcome to the Momentum Breakout Selection list for Week 47. This article provides the complete list of Breakout Stocks for subscribers only. The full performance results for all the different portfolios are linked in the 2017 YTD performance results with important descriptions of the different portfolio methodologies. A brief summary of the selection methodology for these momentum stocks can be found in my primer article on quick pick momentum accelerators.



Performance Summary



The past Week 46 saw two consecutive weekly declines in the S&P 500 in more than 12 weeks, while the long portfolio gained +0.47% in Week 46. Additional market signals are displaying caution indicators here in the fourth quarter. I continue to maintain several market hedges in VIX as I have detailed on the message board for subscribers. Historically based on 63 years of monthly returns, the S&P 500 on tends to perform well in November and particularly well in December:

Total cumulative long portfolio returns by week of the past 5 weeks (t-5) are listed below through the end of Week 46 to illustrate rolling returns of prior top performers through Friday:



Breakout Forecast

Long Portfolio Returns past 5 weeks / Top Performers

Week 46 (t-1) +0.47% (SORL) +14.09%, (PIRS) +11.74%, (AUTO) +5.34% Week 45 (t-2)

+5.78% (DNR) +31.82%, (OMED) +15.52%, (SLCA) +12.94%

Week 44 (t-3)

-2.21% (MRNS) +8.01%, (GPRK) +0.43%, (MNI) +0%

Week 43 (t-4)

+8.90% (VRAY) +42.99%, (BBG) +35.68%, (XONE) +7.08%

Week 42 (t-5)

-8.41% (PPHM) +14.10%, (CDTI) +8.49%, (GLUU) -5.31%



As I continue my study, the typical optimum momentum holding duration from this analysis appears to be one to three weeks, but as the rolling 5 week table above illustrates, some of these stocks can carry positive momentum for many weeks and some may return to the selection list in the current week. The breakout frequency of greater than 5% and 10% gainers per week continues to outpace the broad market by 4-5 times higher rates of occurrence in the same population of stocks (non-OTC, non-ETF).

All past selections of individual returns are available on my list of articles by Breakout Forecast Week. This includes daily and weekly returns for all stocks selected since the beginning of 2017. These stock selections are intended to provide the highest probability of greater than 10% gains within the first week (5 trading days) by focusing on accelerating momentum characteristics detailed in my primer article linked above.



Charts of Week 47 Selections are as follows:

Relative Rotation Graph of Week 47 Selections





Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks





Value Portfolio Results through week 46

The following are the weekly updates for each of value portfolios generated every month and tracked in addition to the weekly breakout selections.

Forensic Selections with Adverse Scores Returns YTD Number of Periods July (-) Forensic Portfolio 1 52.66% 4 months + Aug (-) Forensic Portfolio 2 26.87% 3 months + Sep (-) Forensic Portfolio 3 15.73% 2 months + Oct (-) Forensic Portfolio 4 -2.07% 1 month + Nov (-) Forensic Portfolio 5 -0.22% 3 weeks Forensic Selections with Positive Scores Returns YTD Number of Periods July (+) Forensic Portfolio 1 11.41% 4 months + Aug (+) Forensic Portfolio 2 7.84% 3 months + Sep (+) Forensic Portfolio 3 1.52% 2 months + Oct (+) Forensic Portfolio 4 -7.81% 1 month + Nov (+) Forensic Portfolio 5 -6.47% 3 weeks

This is part of ongoing study to see how three top financial forensic algorithms may impact stock return performance over a year. Further detail and charts of each of the Forensic Portfolios are available here.



Piotroski Enhanced Value Returns YTD Number of Periods August Portfolio 7.45% 3 months + September Portfolio 7.39% 2 months + October Portfolio 3.10% 1 month + November Portfolio -0.34% 3 weeks

The Piotroski value model is well documented in 17 years of financial literature to outperform other value selection models. This is part of an ongoing study to test the selection performance through multiple portfolios over one year. Further detail and charts of each of the Piotroski Portfolios are available here.



As always, I hope you capture the most beneficial returns of this small sample of the weekly breakout selections and have a profitable week of trading! Thank you for reading my articles. If you want free future updates just click the "Follow" button at the top of the page.



Thank you!



JD Henning, PhD, CFE

