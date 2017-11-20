Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update

The largest five individual stock positions are Cisco Systems, Berkshire Hathaway, Baidu Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Alphabet, and they account for ~44% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Tweedy Browne’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Tweedy Browne’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/14/2017. Please visit our Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2017.

This quarter, Tweedy Browne’s US long portfolio value increased ~9%, from $3.37B to $3.68B. The number of holdings increased from 51 to 53. The largest position is Cisco Systems at 9.58% of the US long portfolio. The five largest individual stock positions are Cisco Systems, Berkshire Hathaway, Baidu Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Alphabet. Combined, they are at 43.56% of the portfolio. 31 of the 53 13F stakes are significantly large (over ~0.5% of the US long portfolio each), and they are the focus of this article.

Tweedy Browne (TBGVX, TWEBX, TBHDX, TBCUX) has released a number of investment research papers over the years, and that is a valuable resource for anyone looking to learn from their value investing philosophy. Also, Christopher Browne authored the book The Little Book of Value Investing, a great introduction.

Note: Tweedy Browne’s flagship Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund has a global orientation with non-US allocation at ~75% of the portfolio and cash at ~15%. The top five holdings are Safran SA (OTCPK:SAFRY, OTCPK:SAFRF), Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF), Heineken Holding (OTCQX:HEINY, OTCQX:HKHHF), Novartis AG (OTCPK:NVSEF, NVS), and Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBF). Together, they are at ~16% of the fund. Per Q3 2017 Fund Commentary, they see US and European securities as fully valued. The P/E is ~21 for both on a trailing basis, while on a forward basis, European P/Es are at ~16, compared to ~19 for the US. In each case, the values are historically high.

New Stakes

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) and Scripps Network Interactive (NYSE:SNI): These are the two new positions this quarter. AZO is a 1.65% position purchased at prices between $493 and $595, and it currently trades above that range at $629. The small 0.64% SNI stake was established at prices between $67 and $88, and the stock is now at $80.62.

Note: On AZO, Tweedy Browne believed valuations had become depressed due to unreasonable fears that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) might disrupt the market for retail auto parts.

Stake Increases

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU): BIDU is a top-three 9.48% portfolio stake purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $168 and $186, and the stock is now well above that range at $239. There were marginal increases in the past two quarters.

Note: Tweedy Browne’s buy thesis on BIDU is on the idea that 50% margins in the company’s core Search business is being masked by money-losing subsidiaries.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC): The 2.45% MRC stake was purchased in Q3 and Q4 2015 at prices between $11 and $16. Q3 2016 saw a ~22% selling at prices between $12.50 and $16.50, and that was followed with a ~6% trimming in Q1 2017. This quarter saw a ~15% increase at prices between $15.40 and $17.50. The stock is now at $14.82.

Note: Tweedy Browne controls ~5.5% of MRC Global.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ): These two small stakes (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) saw marginal increases this quarter.

Stake Decreases

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO): CSCO was a 2.2% of the US long portfolio position when first established in 2011. It is currently their largest 13F stake at 9.58% of the US long portfolio. The bulk of the position was purchased in 2012 at prices between $15.50 and $21. Q1 2016 saw a ~45% stake increase at prices between $22.50 and $28.50. The stock currently trades at $35.90. The past five quarters saw a combined ~23% trimming at prices between $26.50 and $34.50. There was a marginal reduction this quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B): Berkshire Hathaway is a very long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since before the financial crisis. It is currently their second-largest position at 9.57% of the 13F portfolio. Back in 2009, it was a very small 0.60% of the portfolio position. The bulk of the current stake was purchased in 2010 and 2012 at prices between $65 and $90. Q3 2016 saw a ~42% reduction at prices between $142 and $151, while the pattern reversed in Q4 2016: a ~37% increase at prices between $143 and $167. The stock currently trades at $181. There was minor trimming in the past three quarters.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): JNJ is a large (top-five) position in the portfolio at 8.11%. It is a long-term stake. The position was built up from 400K shares to just over 4.3M shares between 2009 and 2012 at prices between $48 and $72. Since then, the stake had seen minor selling in most quarters. Q4 2016 saw a ~20% reduction at prices between $111 and $120, and that was followed with minor trimming in the past three quarters. The share count is now at ~2.3M. The stock currently trades at $138. Tweedy Browne is harvesting long-term gains from this position.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL): GOOG is a top-five 6.83% position first purchased in 2012 at much lower prices compared to the current trading price of $1019. Q3 2016 saw a ~9% trimming at prices between $692 and $787. There was a very minor ~3% increase in the following quarter, and that was followed with marginal trimming in the past three quarters.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK): BK is a large 6.65% stake first purchased in 2010 in the mid-$20s price range. Q1 2016 saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $32.50 and $38. There was an ~11% selling in Q3 2016 at prices between $37 and $42. The stock currently trades at $52.47. Q4 2016 saw a ~4% increase, while the past three quarters saw marginal trimming.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): WFC is a fairly large position at 5.28% of the US long portfolio. The initial stake was established in 2010, with the bulk of the current position purchased in 2011 at prices between $25 and $34. Q3 2016 saw a ~12% reduction at prices between $44 and $51, and that was followed with another ~14% selling the following quarter at prices between $43.50 and $57.50. There was a minor ~7% selling in H1 2017. The stock is now at $54.15. This quarter saw a marginal reduction.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL): HAL is a 4.33% of the portfolio stake. It was established in 2012 at prices between $27.50 and $38.50. There had only been very minor adjustments since. Q3 2016 saw a ~20% reduction at prices between $41 and $47, and that was followed with another ~13% selling the following quarter at prices between $44.50 and $55. The stock currently trades at $41.77. The past three quarters have seen marginal trimming.

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM): PM is a 3.71% of the portfolio stake established in 2009 at a cost basis in the high $30s. The following year also saw a ~50% increase in the low $50s price range. Around two-thirds of that original stake was disposed of in 2012 in the high $80s price range. The past five quarters had seen another one-third reduction at prices between $88 and $122. The stock is now at $103. Tweedy Browne is harvesting long-term gains. This quarter saw marginal selling.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM): MMM is a 3.17% long-term stake first purchased in 2008. The past five quarters had seen a combined ~46% reduction at prices between $165 and $213. The stock is now at $229. Tweedy Browne is harvesting huge long-term gains. There was a marginal trimming this quarter.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX): BAX is a 2.62% portfolio stake established in 2010. The position saw a ~10% selling in Q3 2016 at prices between $41 and $49. Q1 2017 saw another ~28% reduction at prices between $44.44 and $52.30. It currently trades at $63.88. There was marginal selling in the past two quarters.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN): DVN is a 2.80% of the US long portfolio position. The bulk of the stake was purchased in 2012, when around 2.2M shares were acquired at prices between $51 and $75. Q3 2016 saw an ~11% reduction at prices between $36 and $45, and that was followed with a ~9% selling in Q1 2017 at prices between $38.50 and $49. There was another ~11% trimming last quarter at prices between $30 and $43. The stock currently trades at $38.68. This quarter saw a minor ~2% reduction.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP): COP was a minutely small position in 2007. The majority of the current ~1.9M share stake (2.61% of the portfolio) was purchased in 2009 at prices between $22 and $40. The stock currently trades at $50.13. The three quarters through Q3 2016 had seen minor reductions. Q4 2016 saw a ~14% selling at prices between $40.50 and $53, and that was followed with a ~3% trimming each in the past three quarters. Tweedy Browne is starting to harvest long-term gains.

Note: The figures quoted above are adjusted for the May 1, 2012, COP spin-off of Phillips 66, whereby COP shareholders received one share of Phillips 66 for every 2 shares of COP.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR): EMR is a long-term 2.11% stake. The position was first purchased in 2008 and doubled the following year at a cost basis in the low $30s. Around 40% of that original position was sold in 2010 in the low $50s price range. It had since been further reduced. Q4 2016 saw a ~20% selling at prices between $49 and $58, and that was followed with a ~12% trimming over the past three quarters. The stock currently trades at $59.85.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA): CMCSA is a very long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since before the financial crisis. The stake was reduced by ~11% in Q4 2015 at prices between $28 and $31.50. Q3 2016 saw another ~16% selling at prices between $32.50 and $34. The stock is now at $36.16. Tweedy Browne is harvesting gains. There was marginal trimming in the last four quarters.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the 2-for-1 stock split in February.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO): AGCO was a minutely small stake as of Q3 2015. The following quarter saw a ~90% increase at prices between $43.50 and $51.50, and that was followed with another ~50% increase in Q1 2016 at prices between $44 and $53.50. The next three quarters had seen another roughly one-third increase at prices between $46.50 and $60. The stock is currently at $66.66, and the position is at 1.89% of the 13F portfolio. There was a ~7% trimming this quarter.

Unilever (UN, UL): The 1.59% portfolio UN stake saw a one-third increase in Q4 2016 at prices between $38.50 and $46.50, and the stock is now at $56.22. There was a ~6% trimming this quarter.

Note: Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) offered to acquire Unilever in February, but withdrew the offer soon after. Unilever has returned 37% YTD.

American Express (NYSE:AXP), Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO), MasterCard Inc. (NYSE:MA), National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI), and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX): These small 13F positions (less than ~1% of the US long portfolio) saw minor reductions this quarter.

Note: The firm has a large stake in Diageo, although the 13F position is very small. The rest of the shares are held in the native UK market, which is outside the realm of 13F filings.

Kept Steady

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM): IBM is a ~1% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q3 2015 at prices between $141 and $173. Q1 2016 saw a 22% increase at prices between $118 and $152. The four quarters through Q1 2017 saw a one-third reduction at prices between $146 and $181. There was another ~14% selling last quarter at prices between $151 and $175. The stock currently trades at $149.

Avnet Inc. (NYSE:AVT), Coca Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF), and US Bancorp (NYSE:USB): These are very small (less than ~1% of the US long portfolio each) stakes kept steady this quarter.

Other minutely small (less than 0.5% of the US long portfolio each) positions in the 13F portfolio include American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT), CKX Lands (NYSEMKT:CKX), Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS), General Electric (NYSE:GE), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC), Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK), Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK), Novartis AG, NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN), Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), Torchmark Corp. (NYSE:TMK), Total SA (NYSE:TOT), Trustmark Corp. (NASDAQ:TRMK), UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM).

Note: GlaxoSmithKline, HSBC, Novartis AG, Royal Dutch Shell, and Total SA are top positions in the firm. Shares in these European businesses are primarily held in their native markets, and so, are outside the realm of US 13F filings.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Tweedy Browne’s US stock holdings in Q3 2017:

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.