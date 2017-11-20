Tesla Semi Reveal: Significant Developments

The surprise Roadster, although insignificant to the stock price in the shorter term, has significant implications.

Large customers already started ordering the product, and I expect this to accelerate as Tesla hits production milestones in the coming quarters.

Investment Thesis

Thursday's event likely will not impact the stock price in the shorter term, but the explicit and implicit announcements significantly increase Tesla's total addressable market and its intrinsic value.

Elon Was Not Exaggerating

This passionate Tesla customer artistically summarized the event in one facial expression:

Source: YouTube

This is what "mind blown" looks like.

Have you ever seen the above reaction to a General Motors (GM) product? Any product? Those are rhetorical questions.

Tesla (TSLA) made a lot of important announcements on Thursday's event, but I will focus on the ones that matter to long-term investors. If you're the type of investor who gambles on short-term call options based on product announcements, swipe left.

Semi

Boy, did Tesla make Reuters look like a tabloid with its "exclusive" headline:

Exclusive: Tesla's 'long haul' electric truck aims for 200 to 300 miles on a charge.

Tesla announced that its Semi will have a range of 500 miles, which ends much premature speculation. Investors should note that, even though I recently started adding three to six months to Tesla's timelines, the company does eventually deliver and exceed its original spec guidance.

Tesla did not announce the price of its Semi, but did note that the average marginal cost per mile for a Tesla Semi will be significantly below that of a diesel truck. Because the trucking industry is laser-focused on return on investment, this was an important announcement.

Tesla did not make any announcements around autonomy and market size, but did imply that the Semi will have a significantly quicker charging rate than current technology.

Overall, the Semi significantly increases the company's intrinsic value, but I do not expect it to impact Tesla's stock price in the shorter term as investors remain focused on Model 3 production ramp.

Roadster

0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds. 620 mile range. 200 kWh battery. Four seater.

Let's take a moment to appreciate these specs again:

Roadster will not be a game changer for Tesla's intrinsic value because the supercar market is tiny, but this unexpected announcement has another important implication.

First, it's important to appreciate that Roadster is not a concept, which is what many other automakers recently announced, as they tried to steal the spotlight. The Roadster is a prototype, which means Tesla produced at least one car with the above eye-opening specs. The next step is the production phase, which is planned for 2020.

Second, Tesla's plan to fit a 200 kWh battery in a production car with the size of Roadster likely requires a breakthrough in energy density. For reference, readers should note that the largest battery pack size for Model S, which is a significantly larger car, currently is 100 kWh. A breakthrough in energy density would have significant implications for the battery production capacity at Gigafactory 1. In short, a step-change in energy density could mean that battery production capacity can be increased while keeping the planned capital expenditure constant. I will explore this topic further in future articles.

Bottom Line

Thursday's event likely will not impact the stock price in the shorter term, but the explicit and implicit announcements significantly increase Tesla's total addressable market and its intrinsic value. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.