Chinese IPO Stocks Offer Excellent Opportunities

The interesting thing is that valuations are largely spread even for equal growth metrics.

Chinese IPOs are considered risky but that is exactly why those make interesting investing opportunities for the duly diligent.

Chinese stocks that had a recent IPO are known to be volatile and therefore considered risky investments. However, by doing some due diligence, a common sense comparative analysis, you can really lower your long term risks. After some time, if there is value it is usually recognized as it was the case with other Chinese stocks that I already covered like YY. Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) or Jupai (NYSE: JP).

In the video I discuss 4 stocks that had a recent IPO and the things to look for in order to find good long term Chinese investments. From my experience, investors are scared to invest in China and expect confirmation of a thesis before investing. This usually results in sharp upward moves when the value of a stock gets unlocked.

The stocks discussed are a Chinese search engine, Sogou (NYSE: SOGO), a microlender, Qudian (NYSE: QD), and two logistics companies that strongly differ in profitability, Best Inc. (NYSE: BSTI) and ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO). Enjoy the video.

For those interested, I already covered ZTO in more depth here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.