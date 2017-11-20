GE Just Kicked Its Pension Problems Down The Road

GE doesn't have the ability to organically handle pension obligations which are short by $31B and depend on 7.5% return estimates.

Fortunately, GE is able to borrow money to pre-fund its pension obligations to the tune of $6B for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

GE is trying to stabilize itself after cutting the dividend and updating investors on their plans.

I found time to dive into the (GE) Investor Presentation posted on November 14th. At some point in the future, I might be interested in owning GE but I found another red flag. So, I'm still not buying. I'll explain what I found and then I'll talk about the price I'd be willing to pay.

Early in the presentation, we learn all about GE's long history of innovation and transformations. Then, quickly we're shown what's happening today. And, on Slide 5, a footnote gives us the first clue about an albatross around the neck of GE that is drowning it.

On the surface, #1 above sounds pretty reasonable. 2018 EPS between $1 and $1.08 is reasonable guidance. At today's price between $18-19 that's a PE of about 17-19x. That's certainly not amazing or wonderful, but given GE's issues, it's not too bad.

But, then there are the painful footnotes. Most importantly, as I've indicated above (see #2), you can see that GE's FCF doesn't include GE's pension obligations. Those obligations include funding $6B into the pension.

In essence, GE's not really doing anything but kicking the pension can down the road. Pension obligations are essentially debt, so it's roughly trading apples for apples.

I also think that John Flannery (Chairman and CEO) took this action more because he had to do it, not because he wanted to clear the decks:

...so we have looked at the environment, looked at our pension plan situation and we're going to take advantage of the rate environment that we see right now, the economics that are available to us right now, and borrow $6 billion and contribute that into our pension plan, and that will essentially prepay or prefund if you will cash contributions that we are obligated to make in our pension plan for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

While I think taking on debt in a low rate environment can make sense, what we're seeing here is an action that was forced. We're seeing a $2B per year drain on GE. We're seeing $6B in new debt over three years. If I was receiving a GE pension, this is something to cheer about.

Let's put this burden in perspective. So, first let's look at how many GE shares are outstanding:

So, we're looking at about 8.7B shares. Now, how about GE's pension obligation in USD?

Fair Value of Pension Funds in 2016: $63B

Projected Pension Benefit Obligations: $94B

GE Pension Obligation Shortfall: $31B

Cutting to the chase, this means that each share of GE stock is short by $3.50 due to pension benefit obligations ($31B divided by 8.7B shares).

Obviously, this money doesn't need to be paid out instantly but it's a constant drag on GE shares. To solve this drag "problem" over the next three years, Flannery is borrowing money to fulfill the pension promises.

Jamie Miller (incoming CFO) said this during the recent conference call:

...we plan to prefund our pension for the next three years and so in line with keeping this measure best aligned with cash...

So, GE's not trying to hide anything. They are taking on debt to take care of their pension obligations. The pre-funding is being done with debt that should be cheaper than debt 2-3 years from now, in light of the projected rise in interest rates. That part makes sense. But, the obligation itself simply shifted from an obligation (which is very much like debt) to actual new debt.

In short, GE's kicking the can down the road.

But wait, what about the expected return assumptions on GE's pension assets? The news is troubling:

[GE] now assumes a 7.5 percent annual return. But that may still be too high. Long-term government bonds currently yield 2.2 percent to 2.7 percent, depending on maturity. The S&P 500’s earnings yield is roughly 4 percent, based on 10-year trailing average positive earnings. Earnings yields are higher for overseas stocks, but even so, it’s hard to cobble together an expected return of 7.5 percent.

The dead moose on the table is that if we enter a downturn or a recession, GE's obligations are going to grow significantly worse since returns will lag. Furthermore, GE's ability to take on more debt will weaken. And, GE's ability to use precious cash to fund the obligation will likewise grow worse. This is a potential lollapalooza.

GE's banking on the idea that it'll be business-as-usual over the next few years. They assume markets will cooperate. But if the tide goes out, their pension obligations and added pension-fueled debt will leave them naked.

In fact, if conditions were severe, GE could be forced to reduce, radically reduce, or even raid the $60B in plan assets. I am not a lawyer, and I don't know how safe those assets are, but that huge $31B obligation could quickly turn into a $60B jackpot for GE if they fully eliminated the pension obligations and tried to soak up that cash. This is obviously a worse case scenario for GE retirees. No doubt it's unlikely but I like to look at what could happen, and why, and when. I don't like this kind of uncertainty, nor do I like to depend on the good fortune of the markets or generosity of banks to lend more.

The financial pressure keeps increasing. GE's debt situation is very real. In fact, GE Credit Rating Is Cut by Moody's Amid Drag From Power Unit.

Moody’s lowered GE and its finance unit each by one notch to A2, five steps above junk, according to a statement Thursday by the ratings company. That’s two levels worse than GE’s grades from S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. “The downgrades reflect the severe deterioration in the financial performance of GE’s power segment that will last through at least 2019,” Moody’s said. Along with slumping oil and locomotive markets, “GE has to contend with weak earnings and cash flows in several segments.”

Everyone's talking about the dividend cut, including me. But, we cannot let the dividend tail wag the dog. I'm obviously concerned about GE's earnings and cash flow, and dividend situation. But, now I'm most concerned about GE's debt position, and especially its pension obligations.

I know there's cash coming in. I know that GE can borrow. I know that GE has About $78B in cash on hand but it also has current liabilities of about $79B. Seems like that's a wash.

The key point is that even given "business as usual" and no market bumps, GE is really going to struggle to get its footing. It's pension obligations will keep dragging it down and that's not going to change for the better for at least three more years. If there's a downturn in the economy, it could get ugly. it'll be more than kicking the pension obligation down the road. Leverage is being used to cover the trail.

I also want to make sure that the attitude is clear. Jamie Miller said:

...I think the other thing you have to think about is that because we’re prefunding the pension we won't have those pension payments over the next couple of years.

If that isn't kicking the can down the road, I don't know what is.

I'm revising my price down. I'm not interested in GE unless it falls below $13. I have no plans to short GE but I will not buy at these levels; it's still too expensive given the risks. If I was holding right now, I'd be nervous.

As an added bonus, I encourage you to read Warren Buffett's letter to Katharine Graham about pensions.

