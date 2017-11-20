Crude Oil Has Significantly Out-Performed OIH Since June

Summary

Last week, crude oil corrected prior to the NYMEX options expiration date (which I was positioned for), and then moved higher to end the week. Crude oil continues to show technical strength. I have no intention of fighting the current upward trend, even though some of my indicators suggest that crude oil is due for a deeper correction. The “trend is your friend” -- except when you attempt to trade against it!

On the other hand, the rally in crude oil has significantly out-performed exploration and production firms as well as oil services firms. As a result, I am currently long the Vaneck Oil Services ETF (OIH). Here are some indicators that I am following for both crude oil and OIH. I discuss each of these indicators for crude oil and other commodities in my Marketplace service.

OPEX Price Magnet

The OPEX price magnets that I calculate daily for crude oil, gold and other commodities are similar to the “max pain” calculations that some people follow for stocks and ETFs. The OPEX magnet theory suggests that the market makers will make the highest profit if the price moves towards the magnet price by the option expiration date.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, we see that crude continues to trade in a well-defined up-trend channel. Key resistance is at the prior high just below $58, and key support is at $55/bbl and $52.50.

Crude is also in a well-defined 4-hour trend channel. Just below $58 remains key resistance and $54.83 is key support. I will be watching the 4-hour slow stochastic for signs of a potential reversal.

Crude oil Value Indicator

Crude oil is over-valued in both of my relative value indicators. This could suggest that crude oil is ready for a correction, or that the E&P and oil services firms will begin to rally significantly. Or both.

OIH Charts

OIH has significantly under-performed crude oil particularly since the up-trend that began in June. If crude oil continues its advance (or even remains above $50/bbl, it would not be unreasonable for OIH to experience large gains. On the four-hour chart, the slow stochastic suggests that a bottom may have formed. A stop loss could be set below the uptrend support line, or below the recent low of $23/share. If OIH breaks above its most recent high of $26.26/share, then it could gain upside momentum.

Commodity Conquest

