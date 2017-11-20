Facebook Stock: Quality, Value, And Momentum

Among the companies currently picked by the quantitative system, Facebook is a particularly interesting name to consider.

The Nasdaq 100 index has delivered both attractive opportunities for gains and big drawdowns over the past several years.

The Nasdaq 100 is home to many of the strongest and most dynamic corporations in the world. Many of the names in the Nasdaq 100 have delivered exceptional returns for investors over the years. On the other hand, the growth-oriented index has also suffered massive losses during the tech bubble in 2001, and then again during the credit crisis in 2008-2009.



Interestingly, quantitative systems based on cold-hard data as opposed to opinions can make a big difference in optimizing the risk and reward equation. The Power Factors system is a proprietary quantitative algorithm that picks companies based on 3 time-proven return drivers: financial quality, valuation, and momentum. When applied to companies in the Nasdaq 100 index, this system has produced outstanding performance over the long term.



Financial quality means profitability ratios such as operating margin and return on assets. Valuation is measured through typical metrics such as price to earnings and price to free cash flow, and momentum compares the company’s financial performance against analyst expectations as well as the stock returns in comparison to the broad market.



The backtesting builds an equal-weighted portfolio with the 10 best-ranked companies in the Nasdaq 100 index. The portfolio is assumed to have an annual expense ratio of 1% and the benchmark is the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), a well-known exchange-traded fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100.

The numbers are quite promising. The Power Factors system applied to the Nasdaq 100 index produced an average annual return of 19.16% per year since January of 1999, far surpassing the average annual return of 7.16% produced by the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF in the same period. Cumulative return is 2,631% for the Power Factors system versus 268% for the ETF.

Putting the numbers in perspective, this means that a $100,000 investment in the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF in 1999 would currently be worth around $368,600, and the same amount of capital allocated to the Power Factors portfolio would have an exponentially larger value of $2.73 million.

Not only that, the Power Factors portfolio produced much bigger gains while also generating smaller losses. The maximum drawdown for the system over this period was 61.35%, while the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF suffered a much larger maximum drawdown of 82.98%.

Regardless of the comparative metrics, a maximum drawdown of over 60% is still arguably too big. In search for smaller drawdowns we can implement a dynamic hedging system. This version of the model basically maintains the long positions through all kinds of environments, but it takes a short position in the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF when such an ETF is trading below its 200-day moving average.

The main concept is quite simple, yet effective. The system is 100% long when the trend is considered upwards, meaning that the benchmark is trading above its long-term moving average. If the main market trend is considered downwards, then the system protects the long portfolio by shorting the benchmark in order to reduce market risk.

Performance for this version with a dynamic hedge is even more impressive. Annual return increases slightly, to 19.8% per year. But the main advantage is the reduction in risk, as the maximum drawdown falls from 61.35% to 38.74%.

Case Study: Facebook

Facebook (FB) is one of the most spectacular growth stories in the market over recent years. In 2010, the social network was generating $1.9 billion in annual revenue. Fast forward 7 years, and Facebook has generated $36.5 billion in sales on a trailing-twelve-month basis. Earnings have grown at an even faster rate over this period, net income expanded from $606 million in 2010 to over $15.2 billion.

Internet is fertile ground for growth and profitability, and many online companies generate impressive financial performance. Importantly, Facebook stands out as one of the strongest companies in the sector when looking at the key financial metrics.

The following chart compares revenue growth, net income growth, operating margin, net margin, return on assets (ROA), and return on equity (ROE) for Facebook versus the average stock in the sector. An image is worth a thousand words, and Facebook is clearly superior to the average industry player across all the indicators in the table.

When it comes to a high-growth company such as Facebook, valuation can be tricky. A business that generates outstanding growth and profitability metrics clearly merits higher-than-average valuation ratios. However, this relationship between quality and price is easy to miss when investors focus too much on a single factor as opposed to looking at the company from a holistic perspective.

That’s why a ranking system such as Power Factors can be a better tool than a screening system. Screens set specific parameters for the quantitative indicators, while a ranking system incorporates all the indicators into a single metric to rank the stock in comparison to other alternatives.

Facebook could look “too expensive” in a screening system that sets absolute levels for valuation ratios. On the other hand, a ranking system is more efficient at incorporating into the equation the fact that the company has extraordinary financial quality; so those valuation ratios are not really excessive when growth and profitability levels are also considered in the ranking system.

The following table compares financial statistics for Facebook versus other successful players in online advertising, such as Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Chinese search engine Baidu (BIDU). Data includes the price to earnings ratio, expected annual growth rates in earnings over the coming five years, and price to earnings growth (PEG) ratio.

While Facebook is marginally more expensive than Alphabet and Baidu when looking at the forward price to earnings ratio, the social network more than compensates for such difference with superior growth expectations. In terms of valuation adjusted for growth, Facebook has the lowest PEG ratio in the group.

Company Fwd. PE Expected Growth PEG Facebook 27 26.7% 1.25 Alphabet 25 20.7% 1.8 Baidu 25 3.9% 8.5

The company’s financial report for the third quarter of 2017 confirms that the business is firing on all cylinders. Facebook reported $10.33 billion in revenue during the third quarter of 2017, growing by 47.4% versus the third quarter in 2016 and surpassing analysts’ estimates by nearly $500 million. Advertising revenue grew 49% year over year, reaching $10.14 billion during the period.

Profitability levels keep defying gravity since Facebook reported an operating profit margin of 50% of revenue in the third quarter of 2017 - this is a material increase from 44% of sale in the third quarter of 2016.

Rapid sales growth in combination with expanding profit margins allowed Facebook to report $1.59 in earnings per share during the quarter, increasing by a vigorous 77% versus the same period one year ago and comfortably beating Wall Street estimates of $1.28 in expected earnings per share during the quarter.

The stock is being fueled by rising earnings expectations; 40 different analysts have increased their earnings forecasts for the company in 2017 over the past 30 days, and 20 analysts hiked their earnings expectations for 2018. No single analyst has reduced earnings forecasts for 2017 or 2018 in the past month.

Facebook is doing a tremendous job at driving increasing expectations over the long term. The chart shows the stock price in comparison to earnings expectations for both current year and next fiscal year. As expected, stock prices and earnings forecasts tend to move in the same direction over time, which is mostly up in this particular case.

As long as the company continues surpassing Wall Street forecasts and generating increasing expectations going forward, business momentum should remain a powerful tailwind for Facebook stock.

