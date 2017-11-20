NAFTA And Mexico-Focused Closed End Funds: Is This A Buying Opportunity?

A fifth round of NAFTA talks are in progress with growing doubt a deal can be struck. The Trump administration has set forth a list of contentious demands that have divided negotiators and prolonged what many had hoped would be a quick and easy process. Among the demands are the Sunset Clause which says NAFTA would terminate if not re-ratified every 5 years.

Interesting facts. Mexico exports nearly 82% of total goods to the US while importing only 47% from the US. Other nations exporting to Mexico are China at 18% of Mexican imports, Japan at 4.7% and Germany at 3.7%. Canada only accounts for 2.5% of total Mexican imports. Canada likewise exports much more to the US than it imports, 76% of total goods. It also imports far less than it exports, about 53%, while importing a sizable amount of goods from China (12%), Mexico (6.3%) and Japan, South Korea, Germany and the UK.

Looking at the numbers it is clear that Mexico and Canada both benefit from trade with the US while doing nearly no trade with each other. That being said I think it more than likely a deal will be struck in some form or another. If it's a new NAFTA great; if it's under a new paradigm so be it. The bottom line is that Canada and Mexico need a deal as badly as the US may want one.

While Mexico certainly needs trade with the US it is not standing still waiting for NAFTA to be rewritten. The country is working on a number of deals including a new version of the TPP, ex-USA, as well as strengthening ties with China and Europe. The latest draft of the TPP has basic agreement on core principles, although Canada still has reservations preventing a finalized version. Agreements with Europe and China earlier this year promise increased trade in those regions.

The Mexican Economy Is Strong

Mexican GDP has been plugging along at an average rate near 3% but has suffered in recent quarters from hurricanes, earthquakes and NAFTA uncertainty. Looking forward this is expected to bounce back above 2% next year and the year after. All areas of the economy are expected to contribute positively, although there are three main drivers of growth: manufacturing +5.7%, services +9.6% and transportation +11%. All are forecast to continue growing.

Mexico-Focused Closed End Funds

Where does this leave Mexican-focused closed end funds? In pretty decent shape, if a little thin on choice. There are a few emerging market funds inclusive of Mexico, but few with a pure play approach.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA) is interesting by including Cuba, Puerto Rico, most islands in the Caribbean and the US alongside Mexico, so not a great choice. Likewise, Aberdeen's Latin America Equity Fund (LAQ) has a sizable stake in Mexico, about 20%, but is dominated by Brazil at 60% and even includes some US equity as well. The Morgan Stanley Latin American Discovery Fund (LDF) is set up much the same as Aberdeen's Equity Fund and equally in favor of Brazil.

Two Mexico-Focused Closed End Funds

That leaves us with two funds: the Mexico Fund (MXF) and the Mexico Equity Income Fund (MXE), and only one has a paid a dividend recently. I mention this because income is one of my primary reasons for interest in CEFs. The Mexico Equity and Income Fund has paid a regular dividend over its history but not in the past two years. The Mexico Fund has also paid a regular dividend over its history and is still doing so, albeit a bit smaller in the past year.

The fund pays based on MDP which in the current year and at current prices is about 3% of NAV. NAV is up over the past 12 months, which opens a possibility of dividend increase, although there is no guarantee of that. In terms of NAV, the stock is trading at a deep discount that has widened in the wake of NAFTA uncertainty.

The discount has widened to over -13% in recent weeks and is presenting an historic opportunity. There is no guarantee the discount will narrow, but it does show extreme levels of negative sentiment, sentiment contrary to underlying fundamentals. I view this discount as a great indicator of value; it would allow ownership of Mexico's top businesses at a much lower price than if purchased on the open market.

Top holdings include America Movil (AMX) (Telecom/Services), Cemex (CX) (world leading producer of white cement), Fomento Economico de Mexico (FMX) (beverages/Coca Cola bottler/convenience store), Wal Mart de Mexico (OTCQX:WMMVY) and Groupo Mexico (OTCPK:GMBXF) (mining). The top five holdings are about 41% of portfolio, with the rest spread fairly evenly among retail, transportation, construction, financial, real estate and the consumer.

The Verdict: Is The Mexico Fund A Buy?

My verdict is based on four criteria: focus, income, outlook and value. First it is solely focused on Mexico, which is my focus today. Second, it is paying a dividend with at least the hint of a chance it will be raised. This meets my need for income. Third, the underlying market is strong and expected to continue growing into the long term, a driver of value for the fund. Fourth, the value is there; MXF is trading at a historic discount to NAV driven by sentiment, not fundamentals.

This combination offers current income, a chance for growing income, deep value, a chance for capital appreciation and a chance for narrowing discount. I think MXF is an absolute buy; the only risk is NAFTA. But in the end a new trade deal will be a positive catalyst, whatever its nature.

