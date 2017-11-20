Ferrari Shareholders Are At Risk

Competition is set to increase as Tesla just surprised customers and investors with a commendable product.

Ferrari's stock price has run without a corresponding improvement in its financial results.

As my followers know, I keep a close eye on automakers and energy players in light of more than two dozen fundamental factors.

On Thursday, Tesla (TSLA) surprisingly unveiled its next generation Roadster:

Source: Tesla.com

Let's review the specs of the car before we delve into its implications on Ferrari (RACE).

First, Tesla indicated that its Roadster will achieve 0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds, which would make it the first production car ever to accelerate under two seconds.

Second, the Roadster will have a max speed of more than 250 mph.

Third, the Roadster is intended to have a range of more than 620 miles, which would make it the first production electric vehicle ever to break 1,000 km.

Fourth, the Roadster will be priced at $200,000 for the base model.

Let's compare these specs to Ferrari's newly announced entry-level car, 2018 Ferrari Portofino:

0 to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds

Max speed of 199 mph

Price of $205,000

In other words, Tesla's Roadster offers nearly twice as fast acceleration and 20% higher max speed, combined with unmatched all-electric range on one charge, for less price. Quite eye-opening.

Ferrari's Stock Has Raced

Ferrari's stock has doubled in 2017:

RACE data by YCharts

The company's financial results have all shown improvement in the year-to-date period, but not nearly as much as the rise in the stock price in percentage terms:

The recent run up in the stock price, without a corresponding improvement in the fundamentals, has created a pull back risk, which may be accelerated with Tesla's surprise reveal of its Roadster. Just ask (CMI) Cummins shareholders who experienced a nearly 5% drop in their holding on Friday alone.

CMI Price data by YCharts

It's important to note that Tesla's announced products are only in prototype stage, and the production stage may be delayed, as Tesla investors know all too well. Ferrari investors should also keep in mind, however, that Tesla has historically exceeded the specs announced at product reveals, even if the production was delayed.

Valuation

At nearly $21 billion of market cap, Ferrari currently trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 52x, which is twice that of the S&P 500 average.

Bottom Line

Ferrari's stock has doubled in just ten months, but its fundamentals have not improved nearly as much. On the other hand, Tesla has surprised its customers and investors with a product that breaks multiple records and places the company's offering to way ahead of Ferrari's newly announced entry-level product.

I expect Ferrari's stock to decline significantly in the next three years; therefore I rate the stock a SELL.

