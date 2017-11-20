Is China's Oil Production Stabilizing?

Regardless, country's net imports are set to increase further in the coming years, and this is more important to oil prices.

Both the IEA and OPEC expect the country's oil production to continue to decline in 2018, but I'm not so sure.

China's oil demand has continued to surge in recent years. According to the IEA, China's average oil demand will have grown from 10.8 mb/d in 2014 to 12.7 in 2018 in 2017. That's an increase of nearly 20% in four years, or 475 kb/d per year. Oil demand growth in China is expected to contribute significantly to the global oil demand growth in the coming years.

On the other hand, however, China's oil production has declined in recent years from 4.3 m/bd in 2015, to 4.0 mb/d in 2016, and is estimated to decline further to 3.9 mb/d in 2017 and 3.7 mb/d in 2018.

OPEC also expects China's oil production to decline by 0.11 m/bd in 2017 and further by 0.15 mb/d in 2018 as noted in its latest monthly report.

In short, both the IEA and OPEC expect similar declines in China's oil production in 2017 and 2018. I, on the other hand, am not so sure.

Rig Count

As the following graph illustrates, the oil rig count in China has recently surged to near all-time high levels:

The recent jump in China's oil rig count has followed the significant raise in oil prices in 3Q17:

In other words, China's oil production may soon be stabilizing supported by the recent rise in oil prices.

This Will Not Be Enough

Even if China's oil production has stabilized in 2017, this does not mean it will grow substantially in 2018. In fact, a new scientific study led by the China University of Petroleum in Beijing, funded by the Chinese government, concludes that China is about to experience a peak in its total oil production as early as next year. This has significant implications on the country's net imports, as the following graph from the study illustrates:

That is a scary picture.

Bottom Line

Even if China's oil production decline has recently abated, which can be seen as a risk to oil bulls in 2018, country's net imports are set to rise significantly in the coming years. Investors should

keep an eye on further developments in the country's rig count and production as well as its ever-increasing demand for energy.

