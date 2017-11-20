Synchrony Financial: The Company's Bull Case Just Got Stronger

Credit quality has been a concern for SYF, but management has started getting out ahead of the issue.

Synchrony Financial's (SYF) stock has gained steam over the last few months, especially after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) disclosed a stake in this private-label credit card company, but the stock price is still well-below the high's of late 2016/early 2017.

Only recently has the company's management team proved that they have a good handle on Synchrony's credit portfolio and underwriting function but, as I described here, SYF shares have remained a buy throughout the price drop. I still view Synchrony as a great long-term investment even in the mid-$30 range and, in my opinion, the PayPal (PYPL) deal just made Synchrony's bull case that much better.

A Great Deal For Synchrony (And PayPal)

On November, 16, 2017, PayPal announced a deal to sell Synchrony $5.8B in receivables and another $1B in participation interests that are held by other third-party companies. More importantly, however, PayPal highlighted the fact that this deal "significantly expand[s] their strategic consumer credit relationship" with Synchrony.

In my opinion, the SYF-PYPL deal is a case of two companies trying to focus on what they do best. PayPal obviously wants to focus on growing its platform so it makes sense for management to want to free up capital. Synchrony, on the other hand, is in the business of servicing receivables/loans so the deal makes sense for them too. This is a win-win deal, in my opinion.

Why does this deal matter for Synchrony? Two reasons. First, from a financial standpoint, it is estimated that the loans purchased by Synchrony will generate $1B in revenue for 2017. Looking out, the revenue from this transaction is not chump change. For example, Synchrony reported $13.5B in revenue for full-year 2016 so an additional $1B of revenue would be a bump of ~7%. PayPal and Synchrony have a revenue share model for this deal and there are other moving pieces, so it is hard telling exactly how much revenue (or profit) will eventually be recorded on an annual basis from this deal but it is easy to tell that the agreement is good for Synchrony's top-line.

Secondly, and more importantly, an expanding relationship with PayPal, which is a company that is leading the charge in the digital payment space, is the biggest benefit from the deal. The company will be the exclusive issuer of PayPal credit cards in the U.S. for the next 10 years so it allows for Synchrony to develop a deeper relationship with a company that will be a major player for years to come. So, the ~$1B in additional revenue will be great but, in my opinion, a stronger relationship with PayPal is the most exciting part of the deal.

What Have You Done For Me Lately?

In an August 2017 article, I walked the Seeking Alpha community through Synchrony's brief history as a public company and described the rollercoaster ride that shareholders have been on since mid-2014. Lately, however, Synchrony seems to have gotten out ahead of the company's credit quality concerns and management has finally been able to change the narrative.

On October 20, 2017, Synchrony reported better-than-expected Q3 2017 earnings (adjusted EPS of $0.70, which was a $0.06 beat) and the company had strong platform growth.

(Source: Q3 2017 Earnings Presentation)

Additionally, as described here, Synchrony's credit quality concerns should no longer be considered a significant risk. An investment in Synchrony does not come without risks, but I believe that the risk is currently to the upside. To this point, there are 4 legitimate reasons to be bullish about Synchrony's business prospects:



(1) Valuation - Synchrony is attractively valued when compared to its peers, especially if you consider the company's promising business prospects as we head into 2018.



(2) Capital Return Story - Management repurchased $390M worth of stock during Q3 2017 and the company still has a ~$1.6B buyback program in place, which is about ~6% of its market cap. Additionally, the company has an average dividend yield (~1.8%) and the necessary wiggle room to increase its payout in the years ahead.

(3) Beneficial Policy Changes - Say what you want about President Trump, but it is hard to make the argument that the recent tax reform plans will not help businesses. As described by E&Y's Global CEO, Mark Weinberger, during a recent Yahoo! Finance interview, lower corporate tax rates will be a big boost to the economy. It is hard to get a feel for when these sweeping tax changes will be implemented but, in my opinion, some type of business-friendly tax changes will be pushed through in the months ahead. Whenever this happens, Synchrony will be a big beneficiary.

(4) Improving Environment - The U.S. will soon be entering into a rising rate environment. Pundits are predicting for a rate hike in December 2017 and several for 2018, so Synchrony will eventually benefit from gradual increases in rates.

Bottom Line

I have owned Synchrony's stock since mid-2014, shortly after the IPO, but I believe that the company's long-term business prospects have never been better. Synchrony is the largest private-label credit card company in the U.S. and the company has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Moreover, deals like the one announced with PayPal shows that Synchrony's management team is properly positioning the company for the changing payment space.

The fact that Berkshire holds a position is not a reason to buy SYF shares, but it should definitely be viewed as a positive development. Furthermore, other well-known investors that have proven long-term track records are also holders of SYF shares. At the end of the day, I believe that Synchrony is well-positioned for 2018 and beyond. Therefore, long-term investors should add this company to their watch lists and consider adding SYF shares on any broader market pullbacks.

Author's Note: Synchrony is a core holding in the R.I.P. portfolio and I have no plans to reduce the position in the near future.

If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about this company, or any other company that I analyze, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above. Or, consider joining the Going Long With W.G. premium service to get exclusive content and one-on-one interaction with William J. Block, CPA, President and Chief Investment Officer of W.G. Investment Research LLC.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.