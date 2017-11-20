GameStop: Unsustainable Sales Growth Despite Diversification

Based on sales decline projections, GameStop's EPS for FY 2018 is expected to be $3.02, down from $3.40.

Current sales growth in video games, especially in Canada and Australia, are a main result of the release of the Nintendo Switch, which is only a cyclical source of earnings.

Despite recent acquisitions in technology brands and collectibles stimulating sales, GameStop cannot sustain current levels of growth in those segments.

GameStop is an omnichannel retailer that sells video games (hardware and software), collectibles, and accessories. The firm has been struggling over the last few years, with a steadily declining stock price since a peak in 2013, coupled with stark declines in physical games sales due to a trend towards online and mobile gaming. With ~7,000 total stores across the U.S., its reportable segments include U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia, and Technology brands, and most of its income comes from the U.S. and Canada.

GameStop’s primary driver of sales growth is the introduction of technology; in particular, the sale of video games delivered in digital form and expansion of other forms of gaming are crucial to growth. Therefore, to mitigate the financial impact of the cyclical nature of video games, GameStop has recently acquired companies like GeekNet and Spring Mobile in order to diversify its portfolio and strengthen its presence in the technology and pop-culture space.

Company Relationship Type Geography Primary Industry Last Investment GTR Group Inc., Value-Priced Video Game Business Merged Entity United States and Canada Specialty Stores 6/19/01 Electronics Boutique Holdings Corp. Merged Entity United States and Canada Computer and Electronics Retail 4/18/05 Game Brands, Inc. Merged Entity United States and Canada Specialty Stores 1/5/07 Free Record Shop Norway AS Merged Entity Europe Internet and Direct Marketing Retail 3/31/08 Impulse, Inc. Merged Entity United States and Canada Internet Software and Services 3/31/11 BuyMyTronics, LLC Current Subsidiary/Operating Unit United States and Canada Distributors 3/22/12 Geeknet, Inc. Current Subsidiary/Operating Unit United States and Canada Internet and Direct Marketing Retail 5/29/15 Cellular World Corp. and Midwest Cellular, Inc. and Red Skye Wireless, Inc. Merged Entity United States and Canada Computer and Electronics Retail 8/2/16

Source: GameStop 10-K - Year ended January 28, 2017

In this analysis, I will discuss GameStop’s current strategy and movement away from video games, as well as its expected future performance.

GameStop’s ongoing strategy consists of continual diversification into omnichannel services, as well as a dedicated dividend growth policy and share repurchase program, which had $170,000,000 remaining at the start of 2017. With very little debt, consistently positive cash flows, and a straightforward business model (with the exception of technology brands, discussed below), GameStop’s biggest obstacle to success is its ability to achieve sustainable sales growth. I first focus on accurately forecasting GameStop’s sales, and then create an EPS forecast from my findings.

When analyzing GameStop’s financial performance, I examined how seasonality and acquisitions affect its actual sales growth versus its reported growth. In particular, I examined historical growth rates (both sequentially and YoY) for all significant product categories.

April 29, 2017 April 30, 2016 Net Sales Percent of Total Gross Profit Margin Net Sales Percent of Total Gross Profit Margin Net Sales growth from 2016 to 2017 New video game hardware(1) $389.90 19.10% 9.80% $312.90 15.90% 9.00% 24.60% New video game software 520.5 25.4 21.80% 567.2 28.8 22.50% -8.20% Pre-owned and value video game products 526.2 25.7 48.20% 560.9 28.5 46.90% -6.20% Video game accessories 176.1 8.6 31.70% 162.7 8.2 35.10% 8.20% Digital 44.1 2.2 81.90% 42.8 2.2 86.40% 3.00% Technology Brands(2) 201.4 9.8 71.80% 165.8 8.4 66.20% 21.50% Collectibles 114.5 5.6 30.70% 82.3 4.2 34.80% 39.10% Other(3) 73.2 3.6 34.40% 76.9 3.8 30.80% -4.80% Total $2,045.90 100.00% 34.30% $1,971.50 100.00% 34.30% 3.80%

12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended March 29, 2017 March 20, 2016 $2,045.90 $1,971.50 Sequential Growth Sequential Growth -17.51% -17.23% Q2 YoY Growth 2017 YoY Growth 3.42% 3.61%

Source: GameStop 10-K - Year ended January 28, 2017 and GameStop 10-Q - Third Quarter 2017

In 2016, GameStop’s most profitable segments appeared to be technology brands, digital games, and pre-owned games, with high growth in collectibles and technology brands. In order to exclude the growth effects from GameStop’s recent acquisitions and isolate organic growth, I concentrated on financial performance quarter-to-quarter and created an annual sales growth forecast based on an aggregate of quarterly forecasts.

I found that, when examining sequential data and looking at trends of cyclicality in years past, GameStop’s huge growth in technology brands and collectibles was largely attributed to its acquisition of GeekNet, as well as acquisitions of several AT&T (NYSE:T) stores by its subsidiary, Spring Mobile.

In particular, while GameStop cited a 39% growth rate in collectibles sales, from Q1-Q2 growth of collectibles was only 7%. Growth of technology brands was -6.5%, due to a lack of acquisition activity in Q2. Technology brands also had an incredibly high profit margin of 70% due to GameStop’s revenue recognition policy and model, wherein only a minimal cost of sales is necessary.

Spring Mobile commission revenue is recognized upon customer activation, since GameStop is not the obligor on the underlying wireless service contracts. Based on these trends, I forecasted Q3 and Q4 sales growth, while also taking into consideration historical quarter-to-quarter sequential growth and the impact of both the release of the Nintendo Switch in March, as well as the release of the Xbox Scorpio in December.

Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Annual 12 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended Year Ended Year Ended March 29, 2017 July 29, 2017 October 30, 2017 December 30, 2017 December 30, 2017 Net Sales Percent of Total Net Sales Percent of Total Net Sales Percent of Total Net Sales Percent of Total Net Sales Percent of Total New video game hardware(1) $389.90 19.06% $248.40 14.70% $227.29 13.91% $318.20 16.81% $1,183.79 16.30% New video game software 520.5 25.4 369.3 21.9 346.6 21.2 422.8 22.3 1659.2 22.9 Pre-owned and value video game products 526.2 25.7 501.8 29.7 486.7 29.8 535.4 28.3 2050.2 28.2 Video game accessories 176.1 8.6 144.1 8.5 139.8 8.6 160.7 8.5 620.7 8.5 Digital 44.1 2.2 46.5 2.8 49.8 3 53.4 2.8 193.8 2.7 Technology Brands(2) 201.4 9.8 188.3 11.2 190.5 11.7 198.3 10.5 778.4 10.7 Collectibles 114.5 5.6 122.5 7.3 132.3 8.1 148.8 7.9 518.1 7.1 Other(3) 73.2 3.6 66.7 3.9 60.8 3.7 55.4 2.9 256.1 3.5 Total $2,045.90 100% $1,687.60 100% $1,633.76 100% $1,893.08 100% $7,260.35 100%

Source: GameStop 10Q - Third Quarter 2017

The profitability of video games in the U.S. is driven by the cycle of console releases, which are complements to and drive demand for video games – thus I adjusted growth of console sales upward to account for the anticipated holiday season as well as console release. I forecasted an overall 15% sales decline for FY 2018, resulting in a $3.02 EPS (down from $3.40).

Although consensus forecast for FY 2018 is $3.30, I believe that the increase in sales from the Nintendo Switch is not enough to increase revenue to a level above previous trends, and that much of GameStop’s current growth is sourced from its acquisitions. Below is a detailed explanation of sales growth assumptions from quarter to quarter, based on historical financial data:

Q3 Sequential Growth Reasoning Q4 Sequential Growth Reasoning New video game hardware(1) Following the trend of historical sequential growth, Q2-Q3 decline is typically only 9% - adjusted slightly upwards to account for the release of the new console Due to the cyclicality of the industry, and with the release of both the Nintendo Switch in March and anticipated release of Xbox Scorpio in December, we believe sales growth will increase drastically. To be precise, typically Q3-Q4 sequential growth in the video games segment is 27% due to the heavy amount of Holiday sales. In addition, releases of new consoles propels that forward as more people buy new hardware. Thus, we have estimated a relatively high sequential growth rate due to the cyclicality of video game sales. New video game software Following the trend of historical sequential growth, Q2-Q3 decline is typically only 9% - adjusted slightly upwards to account for the release of the new console See above. Video game software usually only experiences a 14% uptick due to the holidays. With the new hardware, sales of new games will increase as well. Pre-owned and value video game products Following the trend of historical sequential growth See above. Pre-owned games typically experience only a 10% uptick due to the holidays. Video game accessories Following the trend of historical sequential growth, Q2-Q3 decline is typically only 3% See above. Video game accessories typically experience a 13% uptick due to the holidays. Digital We believe GameStop's success in its expansion into the indie publishing industry will continue to grow, and have adjusted the sequential growth slightly upwards. We believe GameStop's success in its expansion into the indie publishing industry will continue to grow, and have adjusted the sequential growth slightly upwards. Technology Brands(2) We believe that Spring Mobile has the ability to continue acquiring/opening new stores, especially due to its partnership and support from AT&T, despite the fact that sequential growth from Q1-Q2 was negative (more acquisitions are anticipated for the latter half of the year). Thus, the sequential growth is adjusted slightly upwards. See to the left. We have not adjusted technology brands for the holidays, because cell service/TV service is not cyclical. However, growth is adjusted upwards slightly to account for more acquisitions/store openings. Collectibles Collectibles has grown YoY 36.11%, largely attributed to the acquisition of GeekNet, but sequentially, the segment has still had success. We have used the sequential growth from Q1 to Q2, as this already excludes the effects of acquisition. We believe collectibles will be somewhat affected by holiday sales, but not as much as video games. A slight upward adjustment has been made. Other(3) Following the trend of historical sequential growth Following the trend of historical sequential growth

Source: GameStop 10-Q - Third Quarter 2017

Conclusions:

GameStop cannot sustain sales growth with its current product offering. GameStop’s core products, video games and consoles, have been experiencing steady decline due to changes in consumer preference and advancing technologies, and its high growth in collectibles and the new technology brands segment comes primarily from acquisitions that cannot be guaranteed in the future. Current sales growth in video games, especially in Canada and Australia, are a main result of the release of the Nintendo Switch, which is only a cyclical source of growth and cannot be sustained. Although digital sales contribute only a small portion of revenue, the segment has been growing significantly with GameStop’s expansion into the high-margin video game publishing industry. Through its creation of GameTrust and partnership with Insomniac Games, digital sales will continue to flourish. If GameStop can achieve sustainability of its technology brand acquisitions and continue its expansion into publishing, it may be able to turn its performance around with higher margins and greater profitability. Otherwise, even its aggressive share repurchase program will not be able to lift EPS higher.

Overall, GameStop’s stock price has nowhere to go but down, and would be a good short prospect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.