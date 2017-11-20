5 Gold Stocks With Recent Insider Buying

Here are five gold stocks with recent insider buying and my thoughts on each company.

I see insider buying as a positive sign; it implies that insiders are bullish on company stock and think the price will rise.

This article was first available to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, a premium service offered by Gold Mining Bull. Insiders also received more detailed analysis of each stock and buy/sell recommendations.

Gold Insider Buying Update



I track insider buying closely in the junior gold mining sector. Every month or so, I highlight recent insider buying transactions; the last update was provided in late September.

I view insider buying as a positive sign because, in general, I think it means insiders of a company are bullish on the stock and think it will rise. Insider transactions is public information that can be found on SEC Form 4's in the U.S., and SEDAR filings on Canadian stocks.

This is one strategy I've used that has helped my portfolio outperform the VanEck gold miners index (GDX) and the junior miners index (GDXJ). As I've pointed out before, however, please note that it is just one factor I take into consideration when doing my due diligence on a company.

Past and current successful investments of mine that were executed after discovering insider buying include: Avnel Gold, St. Andrew Goldfields, True Gold, and Kirkland Lake Gold (OTC:KL).

I want to point out again that I think it is often more noteworthy when a small junior gold miner has insider buying, rather than a huge senior gold producer. The CEO of a $10+ billion miner that makes millions in annual compensation and spends $100,000 on an insider purchase is not a big deal, compared to the CEO of a $100 million miner/developer that makes $300K in annual compensation and spends $100,000 on an insider purchase. Compare the size of purchases, as well as compensation of the insider, to see just how relevant the purchase is.

GDX data by YCharts

I'm curious which companies have seen insider buying lately, given the recent weakness in gold prices and mining shares; you'll see above the VanEck gold miners index (GDX) has had a rough couple of months.

Insider buying definitely has picked up a bit. Here, I've highlighted the recent purchases, as well as the total value of the transactions; I also give my thoughts on each stock below, with analysis only available to subscribers.

Please note that figures listed below are in Canadian dollars on the TSX exchange, since that is where the purchases occurred. I used the TSX listings in each chart to simplify things as well.

1. Yamana Gold (AUY)

YRI data by YCharts

Yamana Gold trades at $3.32 on the TSX as of writing, and one insider has used the stock price weakness to buy shares recently.

On Nov. 8 (filed Nov. 13), Peter Marrone bought 50,000 shares of Yamana Gold in the public market at a price of $3.45 per share, valued at $172,500. Marrone is Chairman and CEO of Yamana and earns annual compensation of $1.476 million, according to Bloomberg.

I last covered Yamana back in August and was critical of the company following its Q2 2017 financial results; I thought it was a decent quarter on the earnings side, but free cash flow actually came in negative while its stake in Brio Gold continued to fall in value.

Yamana's Q3 results were a step up from Q2, however, with 5% more gold produced quarter-over-quarter, plus an 8% increase in silver production, and a 27% increase in copper production. The strong production led to a full year production guidance increase, to 960,000 ounces of gold, 5 million ounces of silver and 125 million pounds of copper.

All-in sustaining costs fell to $874 per ounce on a co-product basis, compared to $899 last quarter. Operating cash flow was $149.8 million, up from $124.76 million.



2. Alamos Gold (AGI)

AGI data by YCharts

Alamos Gold is another mid-tier producer that has had an up-and-down type of year, with shares trading in a range between $6 - $8.70. A few insiders have been using the recent price weakness to accumulate shares.

On Nov. 9, John McCluskey, President, CEO and Director, bought 825 shares at $8.12 per share ($6,699); on Nov. 10, he bought 5,000 shares at $7.92 ($39,600) and on Nov. 13, McCluskey bought another 2,000 shares at $7.88 per share ($15,760).

Total value of these transactions is just over $62,000. McCluskey's total annual compensation is $554,925, according to Bloomberg.

On Nov. 9, John Andrew Cormier bought 825 shares at $8.12, worth $6,699. Cormier is VP of Development and Construction at Alamos.

On Nov. 8, Gregory S. Fisher bought 1,000 shares at $8.00 per share worth $8,000. Fisher is VP of Finance.

On. Nov. 6 , Paul Murphy bought 5,000 shares at $8.15 per share worth $40,750. Murphy is on the board of directors.

On Nov. 6, Scott Kyle Parsons bought 2,000 shares at $8.13 per share, worth $16,260. Parsons is VP of investor relations.

Alamos operates the Young Davidson mine in Ontario, Canada, as well as the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Mexico; it is producing more than 400,000 ounces of gold annual from these three North American mines, with AISC estimated at $940 for 2017. The company is debt free and has cash and cash equivalents of $168 million as of Sept. 30, 2017.

Alamos had a strong Q3, reporting 8% production growth to 107,000 ounces, and much lower AISC of $884 per ounce compared to $979 per ounce in the previous year's quarter (10% decline). Operating cash flow improved 11% to $51.3 million, with net earnings of $28.8 million, or $.10 per share.

Recently, Alamos announced a friendly acquisition of Richmont Mines (RIC) for $770 million in an all-share transaction; the deal was done at a 32% premium. Richmont's Island Gold mine will add 90,000+ ounces of gold production at $700-$750 AISC, increasing to 125,000 ounces and $550 AISC upon completion of an expansion to 1,100 tpd (tons per day).

3. Savary Gold (OTC:SVVYF)

SCA data by YCharts

Savary Gold is a gold exploration company that owns 69.5% of the Karankasso gold project in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The project is located in the Hounde Greenstone Belt, which is host to Endeavour's (OTCQX:EDVMF) Hounde mine, which just declared initial production.

This is an emerging gold camp that is also host to Semafo's (OTCPK:SEMFF) Mana Mine and Roxgold's (OTC:ROGFF) Yaramoko mine.

I attached the above image from Savary's corporate presentation to give you an idea of what the region looks like.

Keep in mind that Sarama Resources (SRMFF) owns 30.5% of Karankasso, along with a 50% interest in a JV on the 2.1 million ounce (inferred) South Hounde project with Acacia Mining and a 100% interest in the "ThreeBee" project.

The following insider transactions recently occurred at Savary:

On Nov. 6, Don Dudek bought 300,000 shares at $.05, and on Nov. 13, Dudek bought another 200,000 shares at $.05. The total value of these transactions is $25,000. Dudek is President, CEO and Director of Savary Gold and earns a total compensation of $200,000, according to Bloomberg.

On Oct. 3, Thomas Olesinski bought 200,000 shares at $.065 per share, valued at $13,000. Olesinski is a director of Savary and his compensation is not currently available.

Savary recently announced an update to the resource at Karankasso to 757,000 ounces inferred at 1.97 g/t (pit constrained), plus 48,000 ounces inferred at 3.57 g/t (underground). It is planning follow up drilling on 2017 gold discoveries at this deposit.

4. Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF)

ORE data by YCharts

Orezone owns a 100% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped and fully permitted gold deposits in West Africa, with a resource base of 4.7 million ounces.

Recent insider buying is as follows:

Insider Patrick Downey has been buying shares hand over fist lately at Orezone. Downey bought 20,500 shares at $.64 ($13,120) and 65,000 shares at $.641 on Nov. 3 ($41,665).

He bought 43,000 shares at $.641 ($27,563) and 42,000 shares at $.638 on Nov. 7 ($26,796), 20,000 shares at $.65 per share on Nov. 10 ($13,000), and finally, he bought 105,000 shares at $.73 per share on Nov. 13 ($76,650).

The total value of these transaction is just under $199,000. Downey is President and CEO of Orezone, and his total annual compensation is just $63,239, according to Bloomberg.

However, he was appointed to the role in May of this year, so that figure is likely the salary he made as executive chairman. He has 30 years experience in the resource industry and previously held the position of CEO for Elgin Mining before it was acquired by Mandalay Resources.

Orezone has been undergoing a comprehensive review of Bombore following its 2016 resource update, which reduced overall resources by 29% and grades by 4%. It's worth noting that one-third of this reduction (241,000 ounces) was due to impact of flood plains and environmentally sensitive areas at Bombore. The company feels that it has a chance to get these resources put back into the estimate after it submits a plan of operations to the Minister of Environment.

Orezone's goal is to complete a detailed feasibility study in H2 2018 that is based on updated resources (with recent drilling included), reserves and a revised flowsheet. Drilling has been successful this year, including recent high-grade results at the Siga East and Siga South targets, and drilling in June that opened eye with 130.2 g/t over 14 meters at Siga South.



5. Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF)

AGB data by YCharts

Atlantic Gold has achieved initial production at its Moose River gold mine in Canada. The company expects to produce 87,000 ounces per year initially over a 8.5 year mine life, at AISC of $552 per ounce, based on a 760,000 ounce reserve at its Touquoy and Beaver Dam deposits. It expects to reach commercial production in early 2018.

While those production levels seem low, a phase 2 expansion could double this output with two additional deposits (850,000 ounces of gold) factored into the mine plan, and the company has 12 regional gold targets within 80 KM of its mill with its eyes on a phase 3 expansion.

Insiders are presumably bullish on the company and its strategy; one insider has been buying shares lately, and in total, insiders own a substantial percent of the company:

On Oct. 31 - Nov. 2, Ryan Beedie bought a total of 104,600 shares at a price of $1.44 ($150,624), and another 20,000 shares at a price of $1.38 ($27,600). The total value of these transactions is $178,224.

Beedie also bought 100,000 shares at a price of $1.53 per share on Oct. 26 ($153,000), 66,900 shares at $1.57 on Oct. 24 ($105,033) and 13,100 shares at $1.60 on Oct. 23 ($20,960). The total value of these transactions is just over $457,000.



Atlantic's board and management team own more than 35% of the company, according to its corporate presentation.

Beedie is a director of Atlantic Gold and President of Beedie Development Group, a real estate development company in Canada. He is apparently quite wealthy, so these purchases should be taken with a grain of salt.

If you want deeper coverage into the gold sector, as well as coverage of oil and gas stocks, please consider signing up for the Gold Bull Portfolio.

A subscription gets you updates and access to my real-life gold portfolio holdings (breakdown by stock symbol and weighting), research on junior miners/explorers, and early access to insider buying reports, earnings releases and coverage of oil producers and MLPs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDVMF, kl, ORZCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.