Oaktree Specialty Lending Positioning Portfolio For A Dividend Cut

My primary concerns are upcoming credit issues combined with the new unfriendly fee agreement with Oaktree that does not protect returns to shareholders and will drive additional dividend cuts.

Management will slowly rotate the portfolio into higher credit quality assets that will result in lower portfolio yield and NII over the coming quarters.

Investors should also be prepared for large declines in book value when the company reports results next week, which is likely why the stock has started to drop this month.

The information in this article discussing Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with target prices and buying points, real-time changes to my personal BDC positions, updated rankings and risk profile, real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios, and suggested BDC portfolio. OCSL reports September 30, 2017, before the markets open on November 29, 2017.

The stock price for OCSL was climbing in October 2017 due to the sale of Fifth Street Asset Management (NASDAQ:FSAM) (OCSL’s external manager and expected change in management) to asset manager Oaktree Capital Management. However, the stock price has started to decline as investors realize that a change in management does not immediately impact the credit quality of the portfolio and there will likely be additional declines in net asset value ("NAV") and net investment income ("NII") per share, driving another dividend cut in early 2018.

As discussed in "FSC: Oaktree Management Fees Driving Upcoming Dividend Cuts", Oaktree Capital Management is faced with the cleanup Fifth Street Finance Corp.'s (FSC) portfolio, resulting in safer but lower-yielding assets. This will likely be done sooner rather than later, so that the new management is not on the hook for toxic "legacy investments". The most important aspect of the new fee agreement is the extremely low 6% hurdle rate of returns on equity before management earns incentive fees. This is the lowest in the sector and not appropriate, especially given that BDCs such as Golub Capital (NASDAQ:GBDC), Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS), and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) with the lowest-yielding portfolios have hurdle rates between 7% and 8%.

Does Lower Yield = Lower Risk?

Typically, lower yield implies lower risk, but this is not always the case, especially when it comes to business development companies ("BDCs"). Earlier this year, OCSL reduced its dividend by 30%, giving investors a current 9% dividend yield, compared to the average BDC at almost 10%, which is odd given the amount of risk until management can successfully rotate the portfolio into safer assets. As we have seen with many other BDCs that have gone through a “portfolio repositioning” into higher credit quality, there will likely be lower yields on new investments, as well as rotating out of higher-risk investments that usually carry higher yields. The following slide was recently provided by the new management and echoes what we have seen from other higher-risk BDCs that decide to take a more conservative approach:

(Source: OCSL Investor Presentation - October 17, 2017)

Investors should be prepared for upcoming statements from management similar to the ones discussed in “Yield Compression Driving Dividend Cuts For BDCs In 2017”, such as:

FSC: “We plan on repositioning our portfolio and decided to realign our dividend policy with the goal of generating a long-term sustainable dividend in order to stabilize NAV.”

“We plan on repositioning our portfolio and decided to realign our dividend policy with the goal of generating a long-term sustainable dividend in order to stabilize NAV.” THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD): “The Board of Directors has decided to adjust our dividend to reflect our current investment strategy and the reality of lower yields in the current market environment. Maintaining the dividend at the prior level would require us to invest in riskier assets.”

“The Board of Directors has decided to adjust our dividend to reflect our current investment strategy and the reality of lower yields in the current market environment. Maintaining the dividend at the prior level would require us to invest in riskier assets.” Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV): “The management team and the Board determined that it was prudent and appropriate to reduce the dividend at this time. Going forward, we intend to reposition our portfolio in such a way that we believe is designed to have a lower risk profile, less volatility and to provide more stable return for shareholders.”

“The management team and the Board determined that it was prudent and appropriate to reduce the dividend at this time. Going forward, we intend to reposition our portfolio in such a way that we believe is designed to have a lower risk profile, less volatility and to provide more stable return for shareholders.” Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS): “Now that we're in a position where some of these troubled credits been resolved, we've been presented with an opportunity to look forward and reset the company as we head into the later stages of the economic cycle. We have realigned the dividend with an earnings projection that takes into consideration our more cautious view of the economy and more conservative credit guidelines.”

“Now that we're in a position where some of these troubled credits been resolved, we've been presented with an opportunity to look forward and reset the company as we head into the later stages of the economic cycle. We have realigned the dividend with an earnings projection that takes into consideration our more cautious view of the economy and more conservative credit guidelines.” Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP): “given that our quarterly earnings power is lower in today's market environment; we believe it is appropriate to adjust our dividend to a foundational level.”

As discussed later, there is a very strong chance of a dividend cut in 2018, and the best-case scenario would be a reduction from the current quarterly dividend of $0.125 to $0.100. However, I believe this is optimistic, especially given what we have seen from other BDC management taking a conservative approach when realigning the dividend. This would imply a dividend yield closer to 7.2% given the current pricing, which is not appropriate, in my opinion. Over the next few months, I would expect to see the stock price correct as investors assess the new run rate NII from the portfolio under Oaktree management.

(Source: Image created by author, with data from company SEC filings)

The table includes semiannual and special dividends for Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) and TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX).

Dividend Coverage Discussion

On October 17, 2017, OCSL announced that Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") has been appointed as the company's new investment adviser. In connection with the appointment, the company's name was changed from Fifth Street Finance Corp. to Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, and the common stock now trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "OCSL". The following changes were made to management and incentive fees:

Base management fee reduced from 1.75% to 1.50%, but no longer includes waiver of $1 million per quarter.

Pre-incentive fees on net investment income will decrease from 20.0% to 17.5%

Hurdle rate decreased from 7% to 6%, which is the lowest in the sector - higher is better for protecting shareholders during underperforming quarters.

Lookback/total return feature no longer included when calculating incentive fees - less protection for shareholders if there are continued capital losses incurred on the portfolio.

Aggregate fees that exceed what would have been paid under the prior investment advisory agreement will be waived for two years.

As discussed in previous articles, there is a good chance that the proposed fee structure with Oaktree could drive another dividend cut, due to the reduced hurdle rate of 6% required return to investors. The reason for this is because the reduced hurdle allows for higher incentive fees to be paid, especially during underperforming quarters caused by lower leverage or portfolio yields. Also, further declines in NAV per share has additional negative impacts, including the ability to use leverage and overall lower investment income.

I am assuming that OCSL’s NAV per share will decline by another 10% in my worst-case scenarios, including the lower yield Leverage Analysis (discussed later). After taking into account the new fee structure along with likely lower portfolio yields and potential portfolio credit issues, I believe there is a good chance of the quarterly dividend reduction from the current $0.125 to $0.100 or lower. Oaktree has already announced that its dividend philosophy is “based on portfolio performance, with the long-term goal of sustainability and consistency across economic cycles”.

(Source: Image created by author, with data from company SEC filings)

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, OCSL reported between my base- and best-case scenarios with NII per share of $0.138, and would have covered its recently reduced dividend of $0.125. Keep in mind that the company only paid dividends of $0.020 during calendar Q2 2017, which should have resulted in the NAV per share growth of around $0.12. However, the NAV per share declined by 1% (from $7.23 to $7.17). During the previous quarter, it reduced leverage and now has a portfolio around $1.8 billion, compared to $2.3 billion in March 2016, and I have lowered projected NII for the coming quarters.

(Source: Image created by author, with data from company SEC filings)

Included in the footnotes, from the recent investor presentation provided by Oaktree, was a disclosure of its SBA debentures being paid off subsequent to June 30, 2017. These debentures had a weighted average fixed rate of 3.02%, excluded from regulatory leverage, and the company will not be able to re-draw debentures without approval from the SBA. This is important because OCSL has been managing its debt-to-equity between 0.60 and 0.80 excluding SBA debentures, which allows the company to increase leverage and returns to shareholders. During the previous earnings call, management mentioned its new “plan” to improve shareholder returns with five key areas, including “more efficiently utilizing capacity with its SBIC”. Also subsequent to quarter end, the ING facility was reduced from $710 million to $525 million.

(Source: OCSL Investor Presentation - October 17, 2017)

As shown in the previous table, OCSL has higher-rate fixed unsecured debt driving a higher cost of capital. However, there is a chance that improved portfolio credit quality, combined with Oaktree’s sponsorship and relationships, could reduce the cost of capital over the coming quarters:

“In connection with the Transaction, on July 14, 2017, the Company entered into an amendment (the “ING Amendment”) to the ING facility that amends the ING Credit Agreement. Under the ING Amendment, the ING facility now contemplates the appointment of Oaktree as the Company’s investment adviser; the covenant regarding minimum shareholders’ equity under the ING Credit Agreement was reduced from the greater of 40% of assets or $978 million to the greater of 40% of assets or $900 million, the consolidated interest coverage ratio was reduced from 2.50 to 1.0 to 2.25 to 1.0, a new minimum net worth covenant of $750 million was added; the lenders' commitments were reduced to $525 million and the revolving period was extended to January 31, 2018. The stated maturity date of the ING facility was not extended by the ING Amendment and remains August 6, 2018.”



(Source: Company SEC Filings)

In May 2014, OCSL entered into an agreement with Kemper to form Senior Loan Fund JV I, LLC ("SLF JV I"), that currently has around $322 million in assets and generated $3.0 million of income during the quarter (up from $2.6 million the previous quarter):

“At June 30, 2017, SLF JV I had $322.0 million in assets, including senior secured loans to 37 portfolio companies. The joint venture generated income of $3.0 million for FSC during the third fiscal quarter. Our weighted average yield on debt investments at June 30, 2017, including the return on SLF JV I, was 10.3% and included a cash component of 9.1%. ”



(Source: Company SEC Filings)

Risk Profile Discussion

My primary concern for OCSL is its continued decline in portfolio credit quality driving non-accruals and restructured investments, resulting in lower interest income, dividend coverage and NAV per share. As of June 30, 2017, non-accruals still account for around 11.3% of the portfolio at cost and 5.6% at fair value, consistent with the previous quarter as shown below. Investments on non-accrual status include Dominion Diagnostics, ERS Acquisition Corp., TransTrade Operators, Inc., Maverick Healthcare Group, LLC, Edmentum, Inc., Metamorph US 3, LLC, and Cenegenics, LLC.

(Source: Company SEC Filings)

Previously, OCSL sold off its non-performing investments in Answers Corporation and Express Group Holdings, while restructuring its investments in Integrated Petroleum Technologies, Inc. and AdVenture Interactive, Corp.

NAV per share has declined by 49% over the last 9 years (see the following chart), including 1% during the June quarter, mostly due to declining credit quality. Management believes that the company's NAV has stabilized, but there is a good chance that NAV per share will continue to decline as the portfolio is rotated out of non-performing/non-income producing assets as mentioned by management on previous calls:

From previous quarter: “As we continue to work through and resolve our underperforming investments, we believe that NAV has begun to stabilize. We ended the quarter with NAV of $7.23 per share, down $0.08 from the prior quarter. NAV was primarily impacted by one unrealized write-down of approximately $0.07 per share related to one equity investment. Excluding the unrealized equity investment write-down, our credit portfolio was flat quarter-over-quarter. As we stated last quarter, one of our top priorities was resolving the assets on non-accrual and rotating those proceeds into traditional performing senior secured loans. During the quarter, we made progress executing on this initiative as we sold two investments that were on non-accrual and restructured two investments that were on non-accrual. As of March 31, we had eight investments on non-accrual, down from 11 investments in the previous quarter. Our non-accrual assets at March 31 represented 5.4% of total debt investments at fair value and 11.3% at cost, down from 7.3% of total investments at fair value and 18.2% at cost as of December 31.”



(Source: OCSL Earnings Call)

(Source: Image created by author, with data from company SEC filings)

Another key concern is continued increases in payment-in-kind (PIK) income that is non-cash and often a result of restructured investments that could eventually drive higher "Investment Rankings 3 and 4" and non-accruals in the coming quarters. Currently, there is almost $160 million, or 10% of the portfolio fair value, considered Investment Rankings 3 and 4 that are “performing below our expectations and for which risk has materially increased since the original or restructured investment” or “performing substantially below expectations of which some loss of principal is expected and are generally those on which we are not accruing cash interest”.

(Source: Company SEC Filings)

Fee Agreement and Oaktree Capital

The new management has a difficult task of regaining shareholder trust, and as mentioned earlier, there were many changes to the fee agreement that I consider to be less shareholder-friendly, including lowering the hurdle rate so that management is able to earn higher incentive fees during underperforming quarters. Also, Oaktree removed the "total return" hurdle, which helped to protect shareholders from additional capital losses from upcoming portfolio credit issues. Some of the positives include reducing the base management fee from 1.75% to 1.50% and income/capital gain incentive fees from 20.0% to 17.5%.

(Source: OCSL Investor Presentation - October 17, 2017)

Other recent changes include the following:

Oaktree portfolio manager Edgar Lee has been appointed chief executive officer of the Company. Other members of the executive leadership team include Matt Pendo, chief operating officer, Mel Carlisle, chief financial officer and Kim Larin, chief compliance officer.

John Frank, vice chairman of Oaktree Capital Group, has been appointed chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board's independent directors are Richard Dutkiewicz, Marc Gamsin, Craig Jacobson, Richard Ruben, and Bruce Zimmerman.

Previously, the Board approved a new stock repurchase program up to $12.5 million through November 28, 2017. This is much smaller than the previous $100 million plan that expired. During the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the company did not repurchase any shares under the stock repurchase program due to “no availability”. I have assumed resumed share repurchases in my best-case projections.

Oaktree Capital Management is a global investment manager with $99 billion of assets under management, giving the company access to scale, relationships, and expertise, which has advantages including incremental fee income and higher investment yields. The firm has an extensive global investment platform with more than 900 employees, including over 250 investment professionals who have significant origination, structuring, and underwriting expertise. Oaktree's disciplined investment philosophy and commitment to credit investing and lending have been demonstrated across market cycles for more than 20 years.

"We look forward to leveraging Oaktree's extensive platform to provide customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets," said Edgar Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Oaktree Specialty Lending. "Direct lending has always been an important part of Oaktree's credit investment strategy. Since 2005, we have invested $10 billion in over 200 directly originated loans. Consistent with Oaktree's investment philosophy, at OCSL we plan to manage the existing portfolios and originate new loans with an emphasis on fundamental credit analysis and downside protection. We believe this approach makes us an excellent long-term partner for financial sponsors and management teams and also positions us to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to our shareholders."



"Our near-term priorities are to protect principal and to minimize credit losses on legacy investments," said Matt Pendo, Chief Operating Officer of Oaktree Specialty Lending. "Over time, we plan to reposition the portfolio with more concentrated positions of high conviction investments in companies that are better aligned with our overall approach to credit investing and that will enable us to generate attractive returns across market cycles."



(Source: OCSL Press Release)

(Source: OCSL Investor Presentation - October 17, 2017)

Upcoming Earnings Announcements

As mentioned in "Q3 2017 Earnings Season Preview For BDCs", BDCs have begun reporting calendar Q3 2017 results. Please subscribe to Sustainable Dividends if you would like updates on the following as each company reports:

Target prices and buying points

Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Updated rankings and risk profile

Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

BDC portfolios

"A" denotes after the market closes, "B" is for before the markets open, and "Est" is estimated reporting date.

(Source: Image created by author, with data from company SEC filings)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.