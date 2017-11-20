Wheaton Precious Metals: What To Do Now

This article was first available to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, a premium service offered by Gold Mining Bull. Subscribers also received more detailed analysis.

Wheaton Precious Metals: Is the Stock Still a Sell?





WPM data by YCharts

I've been a known bear on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), formerly known as Silver Wheaton, for quite some time now. While I don't necessarily think the stock won't do well in the future (it certainly can with higher gold/silver prices), I've stated that there are better opportunities in the royalty and streaming space, mainly Sandstorm Gold (SAND), Osisko (OTC:OR) and Franco Nevada (FNV).

I wanted to provide an update on the company and its stock as it has recently reported its third quarter 2017 financial results.

Has my bearish thesis changed at all since August? The main point you need to know is the company saw a massive 20% drop in operating cash flow this quarter compared to last year. Operating cash flow was $129.121 million, compared to $161.57 million in Q3 2016. Revenue fell by 13% to $203 million. Net earnings was $66.5 million or $.15 per share, compared to $82.98 million or $.19 per share last year. Cash flow is the most important metric to follow, however, as the company's cash flow is mostly free cash flow given its low ongoing operating expenses.

While this lower cash flow was partially due to 13.6% lower silver prices and 4% lower gold prices, its mainly due to lower production, with attributable gold production decreasing by 15% and silver production falling by 1%.

Silver production fell mainly due to lower production from its San Dimas and Constancia assets, while gold production fell mainly due to lower attributable production from 777 and Minto. Wheaton owns a stream of 100% of silver production up to 6 million ounces per year at San Dimas, and 50% of excess silver. It paid $190 million for the stream back in October of 2004.

San Dimas was an issue this quarter (as it was last quarter), as it contributed 1 million ounces of silver, a decrease of approximately 17% relative to Q3 2016. The mine's operator Primero Mining experienced a "significant delay" in ramp-up in production at San Dimas due to "persistent issues with underground equipment reliability" which has impacted its development rates and underground stoping activities.

Primero's issues are well documented: back in February, the company announced a work stoppage at San Dimas and Primero has had numerous issues at the mine. Primero later ended up selling its Black Fox mine at a firesale price to McEwen Mining to shore up its balance sheet.

Wheaton is trying to re-work its stream with Primero and Wheaton has provided a guarantee to the lenders under Primero's existing revolving credit facility, which gives Primero some time to complete its strategic review process (which could end up in a sale of San Dimas). Primero is currently a penny stock with a $17 million market cap and may go bankrupt before that happens, which would complicate matters further (Note that wheaton owns second security on the San Dimas mine, behind debt, so it's uncertain what would happen in a bankruptcy). Best case is the mine is sold very soon to a larger company, such as Goldcorp (GG).

Constancia was another under-performer in Q3. The company says Constancia produced 600,000 million ounces of attributable silver and 2,500 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 18% and 33% from Q3 2016.

This decrease was blamed on lower grade ore (as expected in Hudbay's mine plan), however, it was also blamed on lower recoveries, partially offset by record high throughput. Wheaton owns a stream of 100% silver production and 50% gold production at Constancia, at a price per ounce of $5.90 silver and $400 gold, and paid $430 million for the stream in 2012.

Perhaps most importantly, the company has yet to provide an update on its ongoing tax dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency (surprisingly, there was no mention in its earnings release or on the conference call). In the past, its CEO has stated he would settle with the CRA for $5-$10 million, however, this represents just a small fraction of the $265 million reassessment notice it received relating to the company's tax years from 2005-10. That seems unlikely to happen. This tax issue continues to be a drag on its stock. The company commenced an appeal in the Tax Court of Canada back in January 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long sand, fnv, or.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.