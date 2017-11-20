Waiting For Gold Miners To Catch Up To Gold Has Been Like Watching The Paint Dry

The gold mining shares have under-performed gold this year, and waiting for this divergence to correct has been like "watching the paint dry"

If gold continues to rise, then I will be looking for a good setup to be long a gold mining ETF such as GDX or GDXJ.

Introduction

Gold rallied at the end of the week and appears to have technical strength. Gold mining shares – exemplified by the Vaneck Gold Miner’s Bull ETF (GDX), only rose modestly over the past week. If gold continues to rise, then I believe that a risk-adjusted position in GDX would be preferable to a long position in gold itself. By “risk adjusted,” I generally mean that a 1X position in GDX should have more upside potential than a 3X position in gold.

Despite the technical strength in gold, I still anticipate that we will see a 4th quarter sell-off that will enable the commercial banks to cover their relatively high short positions. If my short-term thesis is not correct and gold continues to move higher, then I would be more likely to go long GDX or the Vaneck Junior Mining ETF (GDXJ), rather than going long gold.

On the other hand, waiting for the mining shares to catch up to gold over the past year has been like watching the paint dry. Will we ever see convergence?

I'm a long-term bull for gold, and hold 5-10% of my investable assets in vaulted precious metals. Gold is money. However, it is currently traded as a paper derivative. I can’t (and won’t attempt to) predict the day when gold will be set free from its paper chains, so I keep a nimble position in the paper derivatives. I am occasionally long and occasionally short as a hedge for my physical metals. Here are my current swing trading indicators for gold and GDX.

OPEX Price Magnets

Each day, I calculate option expiration price magnets for gold, crude oil and other commodities. The OPEX price magnets are similar to the “max pain” calculations that some people follow for stocks and ETFs. This theory purports that market makers will make the highest profit if the price moves towards the magnet price on or before the option expiration date. At the moment, I consider the OPEX price magnet for gold to be neutral, and nearing a cautionary level.

Gold Technical Levels

Below, I provide weekly, daily and 4-hour charts to show the different support and resistance levels over different time frames for gold. On the weekly chart, spot gold has excellent support at the $1,250 range, and is heading towards solid resistance near $1,300. On a technical basis, a break over $1,300 may have room to run higher.

On the daily chart, gold remains in a well-defined uptrend channel, but in a current range between $1,260 and $1,306. I view the daily trading indicators to be neutral.

On Friday, gold moved decisively over its 50 day SMA, and now sits above all key MAs. I will be watching gold’s 4-hour chart next week for signs of a potential reversal. If gold continues to move higher, then I would consider GDX to for a long position.

Gold Relative Value

Gold is over-valued in comparison to both GDX and GDXJ in my value indicator, which makes GDX a better risk-reward investment than gold itself.

GDX Charts

Below, we can visually see the correlation between gold and GDX since 2016. One might consider that GDX could be fairly valued at the moment near $26/share rather than under $23/share.

On the 4-hour chart, we can see that GDX has been moving along a technical support line and trading in a range between $22 and $23/share since late October. Depending upon the price of gold, one might consider a breakout above $23/share to be positive for GDX, seeing that $23/share is the current confluence of the 100 and 200 day SMAs as well as the recent high. To the downside, a break below the support trend line and $22.22 could spell trouble.

