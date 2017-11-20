Bitcoin Mania Took A Break, Came Storming Back And It Is Just The Beginning

Lots of market pundits were signing the death warrant for Bitcoin as the price of the cryptocurrency had suddenly dropped recently. However, the world of digital currencies is just starting, acceptance of the concept is growing by the day, and the volatile crypto turned around and rallied to yet another new high.

It will not be long before the first government or supranational institution goes further than the intellectual curiosity expressed over recent months. I believe that that sometime in 2018 the world will witness the first digital exchange instrument issued by a governmental body.

For now, most of the interest in Bitcoin and the other 1293, and counting, digital currency vehicles are highly speculative leading many to call the phenomenon the biggest bubble since tulip mania in Holland in the 1600s. It is possible, and probable that some of the coins out there will crash and burn in the days, week and months ahead. I could see the leader, Bitcoin, at $10,000 or higher, or at zero. Meanwhile, it is the concept that will survive and thrive, and it will change the world of foreign exchange and money and banking forever.

When it comes to the speculative frenzy, Bitcoin mania is not going away anytime soon as the ups and downs of prices will continue to capture the imagination of many. For most market participants, the digital currency world is still a curiosity and something to monitor rather than to jump into with both feet. Some are dipping a cautious toe into the volatile assets that could change the financial world. However, that is likely to change, and more people will come to the market as it is still early days for the crypto world. The evolution of acceptance and utility of those crypto instruments will change the world of banking and finance. We could be on the verge of a watershed period in a financial world that remains stuck in the status quo of yesteryear.

An unprecedented rally

You would have to be living in a cave or on a desert island, away from all media not to know that Bitcoin exists and that the price of the digital currency has exploded to the upside since 2010 and has increased over seven-fold over the past year.

Few people can explain the nuts and bolts of the digital currency world and blockchain technology, but Bitcoin has taken center stage because everyone loves a bull market. When it comes to Bitcoin, the world has never witnessed anything similar.

On July 19, 2010, the price was 6 cents. $100 bought 1,666.67 coins. And, back then, mining the esoteric asset was allowed many to own them for the cost of electricity and computer equipment necessary to capture the coins in what began as a new-age video game. At 6 cents, it seemed like a losing proposition to many.

By the end of 2016, the price of Bitcoin was trading at $956, and the $100 investment grew to an incredible $1,593,336.52.

Bitcoin traded at a high of $7,458.79 on November 8 and proceeded to plunge to $5,857.32 on November 12, a decline of 21.5% in four days. November 12 was a Sunday, and unlike other assets, the price of Bitcoin changes 24/7. Last week, on November 16 the leading digital currency traded to another new peak price at $7843.94, and the $100 investment was worth over $13.07 million at the recent highs. The price as I write this piece is not far from the lofty level.

Bitcoin’s volatility has put it on nearly everyone’s radar. A few months ago, when the price was at $4000, my 84-year-old mother asked me if she should buy a bitcoin or two. When I tell an Uber driver I am involved in financial markets, the first question is always, “Is Bitcoin going higher?” Bitcoin has captured the psyche of a large addressable market, but those in the financial world continue to resist the trend that continues to astound and promises to change the financial world.

Growing validation

In countries in Europe and Asia, it is possible to buy a cup of coffee or other consumer goods with a Bitcoin debit card that exchanges the digital currency for local exchange vehicles like the euro or yen currencies. In the United States, there have been rumors that it will not be long before a big online retailer like Amazon accepts Bitcoin or another digital instrument. Amazon has filed intellectual property to protect a coin of its own.

Central banks and regulators around the world have expressed interest in the new market, but few have stuck their necks out aside from the Commodities Futures Trading Commission that defined digital currencies as commodities and opened a financial technology lab. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has admitted that ignoring the digital exchange world is a mistake and has gone as far as exploring issuing their version of Bitcoin. In a rush to beat the competition to the punch, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) announced they would introduce a cash-settled futures contract on Bitcoin by the end of this year.

While acceptance is growing by the day, many public and private financial institutions around the globe continue to either downplay or express disdain and disgust with the crypto world. Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JP Morgan Chase said that he would “fire” any of his employs caught trading Bitcoin. However, after that statement, it turned out the bank was servicing clients with interest and positions in the digital currency. Validation and acceptance continue to grow despite some very public and influential naysayers.

Futures are the first step, but the derivatives market needs to allow for convergence

Derivatives listed on the CME will be an excellent first step in constructing a hedging and trading mechanism for Bitcoin and other digital currencies. A successful futures contract will need significant market capitalization that supports liquidity, so that entry into and exit from long and short positions is possible within a tight bid/offer spread. As I wrote in a recent piece on Seeking Alpha, “Futures contracts on Bitcoin and other cryptos are a great idea and will serve to further the market for these assets, but a rush to put them in place without proper margining and the lack of a delivery mechanism that would allow for the smooth convergence of prices at settlement dates is a mistake, in my opinion.” I have heard rumors that initial margin will likely be at the 20% level which is more than double many existing futures contracts given the high degree of volatility in the market. However, the CME and CFTC have not addressed the physical delivery issue, which I continue to believe is an imperative. A cash settlement on an index increases the potential for market manipulation as longs and shorts will not have the opportunity to make or take delivery on contracts. While less than 5% of futures positions undergo the delivery process, it allows for a smooth convergence between the derivative and futures market. The CME could set up a secure and approved cyber warehouse for storage of Bitcoin and other currencies to develop a delivery process that would benefit not only the futures contract but the global market in the digital instruments. However, thus far the issue has not been addressed, which I continue to view as a tragic mistake and miscalculation.

Disruptive technology in financial markets

A look back over the past three or four decades provides proof that today’s disruptive technology can quickly become tomorrow’s status quo. The advent of cable television in the late 1970s and early 1980s turned free TV into what today is another monthly utility bill. Steve Job’s dream was to put a computer on every desk in the 1980s and today; this is the reality. There are so many examples throughout various disciplines of science, the arts, medicine, engineering, and others where what began as a disruptive technology to the status quo became the norm and improved efficiency, cut costs, and resulted in improvements and advances. When it comes to the digital currency revolution, the status quo comes loaded with a vested interest which is causing lots of resistance from governments and financial institutions.

Governments all over the world relish their ability to control, monitor and influence money supply. Differing political ideologies and systems will approach the digital market, which threatens their control, with various efforts and policies to choke off or at least control the market. At the same time, the rising popularity of the new instruments is a rejection and challenge to government and central bank authority. Banks and private financial institutions thrive and prosper through the fees and costs associated with their services. Digital currencies fly under the radar of regulators and governments, have limited or no fees, and provide the market with efficiencies as they operate across borders on a global basis.

The child of the Bitcoin revolution is blockchain technology which almost all of the financial world from governments to financial institutions have embraced. Many would love to throw Bitcoin away and keep the child. However, as one market analyst recently said, “embracing blockchain without Bitcoin is like reading Playboy magazine only for the articles.”

Will the world’s reserve currency eventually be a digital coin?

The U.S. dollar remains the reserve currency of the world as the U.S. has been the richest and most stable country for decades. Most central banks hold dollars as the largest part of their foreign currency reserves for this reason. At the same time, they also hold lots of gold; around 18% of all the yellow metal that exists above ground. For the longest time, it was gold and sometimes silver that were the most important exchange assets as they backed the value of many currency instruments around the world. However, that all changed in the twentieth century and now fiat currencies have the backing of nothing more than the full faith and credit of the governments that print the notes and mint coins. The decline in the faith of governments by citizens all over the world has led to a decrease in creditability. The nominal price of gold today is more than four times what it was at the turn of the century. And, digital currencies could become a viable alternative to the current system of foreign exchange instruments. In fact, as technology continues to make the world a smaller place every day a digital instrument could become the world’s next reserve currency sooner rather than later.

It was not long ago that a trip to more than one destination in Europe required travelers to exchange dollars for Germany marks, French francs, Dutch guilders, Belgian francs, Italian lira, Spanish pesetas, Greek drachma, Portuguese escudos, and the many other currencies that the euro replaces. Think about all of the money lost by banks, money changers, and financial institutions when the bid/offer spreads and commissions suddenly were gone when the euro became the only currency instrument. Therein lies one of the roots of issues that bankers like the JP Morgan chief and others have with Bitcoin and the digital currency market. When the market settles, and winners emerge, efficiencies will eat away at their profits and commissions.

I believe we will see the first government-issued digital currency before the year 2020, perhaps in 2018. The instrument will likely be a compromise when it comes to governmental controls, but it could leave the private financial institutions in the dust. If I were a member of management at a major global banking institution right now, I’d be working my tail off to either introduce an instrument or prepare for the inevitable. Moreover, the Chinese economy will soon surpass the United States when it comes to GDP. China has been working to make the RMB fully convertible in the hopes of replacing the dollar as the reserve currency of the world. Their ability to develop their instrument in digital form could hasten the replacement of the dollar.

In the years to come, central banks will embrace the technology that increases efficiencies, and they will be happy to hold cryptos as part of their holdings. Bitcoin is presently the leader of the pack, either Bitcoin or another that eventually captures market share could become the reserve currency of the world replacing the dollar in the years ahead.

In the meantime, Bitcoin and the nearly 1300 other coins out there continue to trade wildly tickling the fancy of speculators and traders around the world who live for asset volatility. However, the trading sardines will eventually mature, and this disruptive technology will become the status quo of tomorrow.

