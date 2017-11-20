Kinder Morgan: Yankee-Canadian Fireworks

Kinder Morgan Canada is not that large when compared to the total company. Most of the TMP money has yet to be spent.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) had previously announced that the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion (TMP) would commence construction. Back on May 25, management announced all the approvals were in hand and the final investment decision would be made. With any big project though, the bad news usually comes first. In fact the bad news is usually loud enough to panic the market. Substance, though, is usually ignored by Mr. Market. Investors want to know if the current cross-border fireworks will burn them, or will the show turn out to be scary but harmless. In other words, just how dangerous is the current back-and-forth along with the regulatory maneuverings and possible court hearings? This could be a very good moment to invest for contrarians with nerves of steel who have a very good view of the overall picture.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website November 18, 2017

Usually you can look at the stock charts for the various time periods to see when the bad news hits. It saves reading the dreary articles behind the stock price action. Back in September, I wrote an article thinking that the recent domesday articles and in general bearish feeling about the Transmountain Pipeline would mark some sort of a bottom. But the parade of bearish articles continues. In fact if anything, the articles have accelerated in intensity and urgency. Below is a small sample from the internet:

The key to this is that the headlines represent an unbalanced example of what is really going on. To sell newspapers, the headlines focus on the problems and the opposition. It really takes a fair amount of digging to get a balanced perspective on what is going on. Many of those headlines reflect views that will not prevail. It is almost as though the opposition hopes to prevail by repeating discredited strategies often enough until they succeed. To top it off, the stock price usually reflects the latest headlines with some accuracy.

The headline that outweighs all the current racket though is the one in the beginning of the article from the company in May that stated that management felt they had enough permission to begin work. So if a city or a tribe wants to block a specific section of land. Maybe that will force the company to go around certain parts. These actions will probably force some modification to the current plan. So a higher than projected cost is to be expected. Maybe final costs will top C$8 billion. Unfortunately, articles never take up space in proportion to their importance.

It is hard to focus on the fact that there was a big need for this project in the first place. The "bad guys" want to create jobs and income for the areas affected. So any affected wildlife and projected oil spill issues are very likely to be reasonably overcome. Kinder Morgan management has brought off projects like this time and time again to get to the market values shown below. That experience has yet to be cited in a single article I have seen. To hear the opposition tell the story, this company and the associated customers will mangle everything in sight if you let them.

Investors need to keep in mind two things as events unfold during the coming months:

Thing Number 1

Source: Kinder Morgan BAML Slide Presentation November 16, 2017, Slide Presentation

The first big idea is that Kinder Morgan Canada is really not that significant. As shown above this subsidiary is not even 10% of the total market value of Kinder Morgan. Even more important, the bulk of the projected $7.5 billion project has not been spent. It is still sitting in the backlog. So any cancellation and writeoff would involve money spent planning and receiving approvals in the past.

Billion dollar writeoffs do hurt. But once they are done, especially noncash ones like this would mostly be, the effect is over with. Mr. Market would then focus on the prospects of the remaining company. Even more importantly, if things get really bad, then Kinder Morgan Canada could be spun off or the investment written down. Again, the problem ends and the market focuses on what is left.

So as much as Mr. Market worries about a cancellation, the slides above clearly demonstrate that there is just not that much to worry about. At this point it is more about bringing the project in on time and at or under cost to minimize pipeline charges in the future. That really affects the Alberta oil industry and future job prospects for the completed project more than anything else.

The British Columbia government may also be shooting itself in the foot by opposing the project at this stage. There are a fair amount of future taxes and jobs involved that future legislatures will just love. Plus there is a chance that this project would decrease Canadian dependency on United States markets. Export markets would be gained.

Then again, governments have never excelled at future planning and foresight (or efficiency for that matter). Nonetheless, no matter how you view things, all this opposition is very unlikely to succeed. Even if it did, the fact is that the company retains most of the cash raised recently. That cash can be used elsewhere for a decent profit.

From the latest earnings Press Release:

"TMEP was approved by Order in Council on Dec. 1, 2016, with 157 conditions. The Province of BC stated its approval of the Project on Jan. 11, 2017, with 37 conditions. Trans Mountain has made about 120 filings with the NEB with respect to the 157 federal conditions. Trans Mountain has also made filings with the government of BC with respect to all of the provincial conditions consistent with our schedule" "KML is assessing construction mitigation plans that maintain the current in-service schedule of December 31, 2019. That planning, with TMEP contractors, will rely upon continued progress towards schedule-critical regulatory approvals and will assess the acceleration of construction activities that are behind schedule. Absent this mitigation, project completion could be delayed by up to nine months. All project planning and schedule mitigation efforts include cost management measures and spend control to maximize project returns, including a reduction in 2017 spend that has already been implemented."

Source: Kinder Morgan Energy October 18, 2017 Dividend Announcement (Earnings) Press Release

There is a whole lot more detail there for the readers in the press release. But really the most likely outcome cited a while back has not changed. All the racket, hearings, and court dates are likely to increase the costs and delay the construction. Management stated as much above. While that can be frustrating for shareholders as well as customers depending upon this pipeline, it is not critical to the future of the company.

However, the stock reaction acts like this is as though a catastrophe is in the making. That should provide a good entry point for long term investors. It may provide a good entry point for experienced traders who reason that good news is likely on the way. The dividend increase announcements, for example, cannot be dependent on this project because this project will not throw off significant cash flow reliably when the new higher dividends are to be paid. Future reality is very likely to be far better than the picture painted by the headlines.

Thing Number 2

An investment in this stock is probably a lot safer than the headlines blare because of the understated progress elsewhere. These under followed announcements help to insure the safety of the future of the company.

"On Sept. 18, 2017, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) authorized the company to install its 10 modular liquefaction trains for the nearly $2 billion Elba Liquefaction Project at KMI’s existing Southern LNG Company facility at Elba Island near Savannah, Georgia." "All critical path permits have been approved and significant work is underway on TGP’s Broad Run Expansion Project, which is expected to be placed in service in June 2018. " "On Oct. 4, 2017, Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline (KMTP), DCP Midstream and an affiliate of Targa Resources Corp. announced they have signed a letter of intent with respect to the joint development of the proposed Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project (GCX Project), which would provide an outlet for increased natural gas production from the Permian Basin to growing markets along the Texas Gulf Coast. "

Source: Kinder Morgan Energy October 18, 2017 Dividend Announcement (Earnings) Press Release

There has to be at least a dozen projects underway both big and small. Investors can argue whether or not the three cited above are the most significant or indicative of profitability improvements for the future.

What cannot be argued is there are more than a dozen different potentially profit enhancing projects currently in-process. Together, those projects are far more significant than the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project in Canada. Over the timeline of the TMP project, this effect will only increase.

Investors can bet there are more on the way in the planning stage. The TMP is pretty much fixed in terms of project coverage, though the cost could increase. Projected profits are unlikely to increase. But he new (primarily Southern) projects will make their way into the backlog shown earlier in the article. If the worst happens and the Canadian project does get cancelled, then investors can bet that management will replace that project with other projects to enhance future profitability.

Management is not sitting around betting the company on one project. At times Mr. Market appears to want investors to think exactly that thought. A quick review of the third quarter earnings report paints a very different and far more realistic picture.

Conclusion

The current fireworks between Kinder Morgan and the opposition is probably very exciting as well as very frightening to the market. But a decent contrarian approach will likely lead to above average investment profits. The likely successful conclusion of the Canadian project will conservatively add at least C$1 billion to cash flow of KMI Canada. That cash flow should increase in future years as more "tag-a-log" expansion projects enhance the outlook of the project. Kinder Morgan is very unlikely to stop with just the TMP project completion. This company has grown and will likely grow more in the future.

Source: Kinder Morgan BAML Slide Presentation November 16, 2017, Slide Presentation

In the meantime, Mr. Market needs to take a sensible approach to future prospects. This company, has considerable exposure to some of the hottest plays in the United States. That exposure far exceeds the exposure provided by Kinder Morgan Canada. Investors should count on the company getting its share of increased profits from rising Permian production, Eagle Ford production, and the emerging Oklahoma Scoop and Stack plays. Yet that Canadian project steals the headlines time after time. Over a long term (like ten years) most of the capital budget is in the main areas of the company business. That is as it should be. Add-on projects tend to be low risk and relatively quick to accomplish. Those type of projects are also not in the headlines but in total are very significant.

Mr. Market also needs to focus on the return to growth mode that has recently taken hold. The need to raise capital to shore up the credit rating has now decreased sharply. The current distribution is exceedingly well covered. If there was a distribution cut at the current time, that cut would more likely be proactive and profit enhancing.

Market pessimism has been overdone in this stock for awhile. That pessimism is now approaching the ridiculous phase again. But as the company inches closer to a widely expected large profit increase from one giant project, let us not forget all the small profit enhancing projects also underway at the same time. One way or another, this company's future profits are going to grow. Part of that growth will also come from increasing volumes as the oil and gas industry recovers from one of the worst price declines in recent memory.

So little profit improvement is now priced into the stock, that the downside risk is nowhere near the upside potential. Management has now put in place enough projects to increase profits in at least the 10% to 15% annual range. Profits should at least double every five years. Investors should also expect volumes to tick up a couple of percents to regain their previous levels before the commodity price crash. A simple revaluing of the company's future by the market could result in some big gains. So the stock has the potential to more than double in price over the next four years from the effect of all the projects and the ongoing industry recovery from the nadir a few years ago.

