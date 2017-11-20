Cleveland-Cliffs Is Being Pulled Down By Political Quagmire

The stock price of Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (CLF) has followed the ability or actually inability of the Trump administration to fulfill campaign promises to help the domestic steel industry. There have not been any broad tariffs placed on imported steel nor any legislation to create a massive federal infrastructure spending program. While I am expecting some action soon on tariffs, any plans for increased infrastructure spending could just remain talk. CLF has become a "political" stock as the price moves are based on politics.

In early 2016, I bought CLF as a "Trump victory" stock. I expected a Trump win, in part using private polling data and selected stocks that could have the biggest impact from his victory. Usually Seeking Alpha is not a political website, but much of the price change in CLF over the last 18 months has been greatly influenced by politics and so it is, therefore, appropriate to examine the current state of politics that directly relates to CLF.

Import Duties on Steel

American steel mills have continued to be hurt by the importation of steel, which has increased 19.4% so far this year. American steel mills have only increased shipments by 4.0%. President Trump's statements about possible tariffs have actually been counter-productive, as steel is imported in a greater amount before any tariffs are levied.

In a September 22 Bloomberg interview, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stated that "Section 232 would be postponed until after the tax bill". This statement caused a sharp drop in steel stocks that day because traders were hoping for some action soon on tariffs.

Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 gives the president broad powers to take actions on imports. Sec. 232 covers "Safeguarding National Security". Under this Act, national security does not mean from just a military standpoint, but also economic:

President shall further recognize the close relation of the economic welfare of the Nation to our national security, and shall take into consideration the impact of foreign competition on the economic welfare of individual domestic industries; and any substantial unemployment, decrease in revenues of government, loss of skills or investment, or other serious effects resulting from the displacement of any domestic products by excessive imports shall be considered, without excluding other factors, in determining whether such weakening of our internal economy may impair the national security.

Clearly after reading the entire Act, Congress has already given him the power to place tariffs on steel without any additional legislation. So far during his administration, many of his other ideas are just dying in Congress. If he wants a "win" he can do this now without approval from Congress. With the new tax bill in trouble in the Senate, Trump may have to change his priority timeline and make an announcement on tariffs before the new tax bill process is completed.

Many are focusing the steel importation problem on China because according to the OECD, China's crude steel making capacity has increased from 488.47 million tons in 2006 to 1,164.55 million tons in 2016. This sharp increase compares to 114.50 million tons in 2006 and 113.27 million tons in 2016 in the U.S.

On November 16, the Commerce Department finally announced the determinations of an antidumping duty investigation of imports of cold-drawn mechanical tubing. There is a wide range in potential duties.

These potential duties only are for cold-drawn mechanical tubing and not for all imported steel. According to a Commerce report, the U.S. imported from China ($29.4 million), Germany ($38.8 million), India ($25.0 million), Italy ($11.9 million), Korea ($21.3 million), and Switzerland ($26.2 million) in 2016 a total of $152.6 million of cold-drawn mechanical tubing. This is only a small percentage of the total $22.1 billion U.S. steel imports in 2016, but at least it is a start in the right direction. If Trump allows these duties to be levied, it could indicate that he is willing to put widespread tariffs on Chinese imported steel despite the problems in North Korea (Some think that there is currently a deal that we do not put on tariffs and China will try to tone down the North Koreans).

There is the additional problem about lengthy delays before the duties would begin and have any positive impact on domestic producers.

Many investors were hoping for a much faster action by Trump to restrict steel imports and help domestic steel companies. Impatience by investors has had a negative impact on CLF's stock price. These delays have hurt the steel industry, including CLF, which is mostly a domestic company (There are some operations in Australia that are winding down). CLF was on my list for a Trump victory because it is almost a "pure play" in the U.S. The impatience by investors has had a negative impact on CLF's stock price.

According to reports, Trump wants to take action to help the domestic steel industry using tariffs and not via some agreed to reduction in production capacity (I am only guessing that Trump feels the U.S. did not cause the over-capacity and therefore should not have to reduce our capacity. Plus, tariffs are understood better by voters than having China agree to reduce its steel capacity. He looks more decisive).

There is a global over-capacity even with the increase this year in the utilization rate.

Source: OECD September 2017 Presentation

A meeting on November 30 in Berlin of G20 ministers for the Forum On Steel Excess Capacity could cause a dilemma for Trump if the ministers announce some global plan to reduce steel capacity. There have been numerous meetings of the Forum at bureaucratic levels, including November 17, this year discussing this steel excess capacity issue. I would expect Trump to raise the issue of enforcement of the agreement's terms. Because of his opposition to reducing capacity, there is the possibility that Trump could announce some broader restrictions/tariffs on imported steel prior to or simultaneously with any announcement by the G20 ministers on steel excess capacity. An announcement by either would be welcomed by CLF investors.

Infrastructure Spending

So far a talked about $1 trillion on infrastructure has been just that-talk. It was toned down by trying to include all levels of government and private investment, which is done in many other countries, and not just the federal government, to start this $1 trillion program. While on the surface there seems to be broad bipartisan support for infrastructure spending, there are a lot of disagreements in the detail.

One of the key players blocking legislation is Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY). He is the chairman of the Committee on Environment and Public Works. He has stated his support for spending on infrastructure, but also has stated that he is afraid that urban areas will get most of the money and rural areas will get only a small amount. Hearings have been held on the issue, but no hearings are scheduled on an actual increased infrastructure spending bill. When representatives for his office and for the committee were pressed by me in multiple telephone conversations on the timing for future hearings, they stated that none were planned at this time. Infrastructure seems to have died in committee.

In a September Op-Ed in the Washington Times, Sen. Barrasso stressed the need for infrastructure programs, but he also stressed using large amounts of private money and making sure to include rural programs. His statements were nice in theory, but neglected the actual process in D.C. to get infrastructure legislation passed. Often infrastructure programs are Washington at its worst. These bills are just a collection of thousands of pet/pork projections that are not really based on merit. Given the current situation in D.C., I have doubts if a bill could be passed any time in the near future.

A major push from Trump is needed to get infrastructure back on the front burner for immediate action. Since it could take many months for Congress to even begin consideration of actual legislation and even more months for any of the increased spending to impact the steel industry, it could be late 2019 before CLF reports increased revenue from this campaign pledge.

Is Cleveland-Cliffs an M&A Target?

If one tossed politics aside, CLF seems like a potential M&A target. In 3Q, it bought back the 21% minority interest in Empire for $132.7 million from ArcelorMittal (MT) and the 15% minority interest in Tilden for $105 million from U.S. Steel (X). Often when a company buys another company, they prefer to have subsidiaries owned 100% and not have minority holders. Plus, a new owner with deeper pockets may be viewed as being able to afford to pay a higher price if they tried to buy back the minority interests.

Earlier this year, CLF issued additional shares to pay off its secured debt. This is another positive for a company thinking of buying CLF because many companies prefer companies with a low amount of secured debt. It gives them greater flexibility combining the two companies into a new financial structure.

The last reason that CLF is a potential target is that its stock price is down over 50% from the annual high. It would be pure speculation to predict a buyer, but CLF does look attractive to a potential buyer given the current low price of just over $6.

Conclusion

The price of CLF stock has dropped sharply from earlier this year as expectations about political developments for the steel industry have failed to materialize. The massive new infrastructure program seems dead. During the long delay in imposing tariffs on steel, imports of steel have actually soared, which has hurt the domestic industry.

This past week could just be the start of announcements of duties on imported steel and not just from China. These announcements could have a positive impact on CLF's stock price. I rate CLF a buy at the current price of about $6. Plus, at its current price, CLF does look attractive as a potential acquisition target.

I expected that when I bought CLF last year that I would be selling the stock in late 2017 or early 2018. I will have to be patient and hold it longer than I expected. It still is a "Tump victory" stock play.

