Alnylam Sets Its Eyes On The Finish Line

This past week, Alnylam (ALNY) announed the rolling submission of its NDA package to the FDA for approval of patisiran. The company has only filed the first part of the application which involves the nonclinical, chemistry, and manufacturing portions. With only these parts being submitted, the application is not complete. The reason for submitting a partial portion now is so that the FDA can start to review the application. Alnylam expects that the other portion of the application, which will involve the clinical data, will be submitted to the FDA before the end of 2017. If that scenario holds up then the company can expect FDA approval of patisiran by 2018. Of course, that is pending a positive review of the application from the FDA.

Faster Review

The rolling submission for approval of patisiran was on the basis of positive phase 3 data in patients with hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis. The phase 3 APOLLO study recruited a total of 225 patients. Once the trial was completed, it was noted that patisiran met on both the primary and secondary endpoints. The primary endpoint of the study measured the change in baseline in the mNIS +7 impairment scores. That was to observe if nerve damage was reduced significantly compared to placebo. The secondary endpoint looked at the Norfolk QOL-DN endpoint, which is a measure of improvement on quality of life. The primary endpoint of the study was met because patients treated with patisiran achieved a negative value compared to placebo. That gave a p-value of p < 0.00001. The secondary endpoint of the Norfolk Quality of Life Questionnaire-Diabetic Neuropathy, also achieved statistical significance with a p-value of p < 0.00001. With these positive results in hand, it was easy to see why Alnylam filed for approval for patisiran in this patient population. Most importantly, the FDA wants to get this to patients as quickly as possible. That's why the FDA gave patisiran fast track status. That means once Alnylam has submitted its full application to the FDA from there it could only take up to six months to review the treatment for approval.

Multiple Territories

To think that Alnylam would only file for approval in the United States is foolish. Its treatment works for hereditary ATTR amyloidosis. It is working on filing for approval of patisiran for the rest of the world. It is starting off with submitting an application for approval in the European Union by the end of this year. Thereafter, it has plans to submit for approval of patisiran in Brazil, Japan, and several other countries by the 1st half of 2018. Alnylam is partnered with Sanofi (SNY) for patisiran. Alnylam is responsible for commercializing the treatment in the United States, Canada, and the Western European territory. Sanofi will be responsible to market it for the rest of the world.

Potential Competitor

Another treatment trying to reach the market for hereditary ATTR amyloidosis is inotersen from Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS). Although, when Ionis reported data from its phase 3 study, its stock traded lower by 10% while Alnylam surged 15%. That's because it was shown as patisiran achieving a better point improvement in the mNIS+7 score compared to inotersen. Alnylam saw a 34 point difference in improvement during its trial against placebo, compared to Ionis' trial only seeing a 19.73 point improvement. In addition, Ionis had many safety issues. Such safety issues were thromobcytopenia (low blood platelets) and potentially adverse effects on renal function. More detailed safety issues can be read in a Seeking Alpha article I wrote named "Alnylam and Sanofi Achieve An RNAi First". In that article I also talked about Ionis' safety issues. Although, Ionis believes that it still has a good shot as selling well compared to Alnylam's treatment, because of route of administration. Meaning that Alnylam's patisiran requires an intravenous route of administration, while inotersen uses a subcutaneous route. That's true that inotersen has a better route of administration, but I don't think that better efficacy and safety will be ignored as which ends up being the better treatment option. It is highly likely that patisiran will be the preferred treatment over inotersen in my opinion.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Alnylam has cash and cash equivalents of $999.8 million as of September 30, 2017. The amount of cash in hand is thanks to a stock offering in May of 2017, where the company sold 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at $71.87 per share. The company believes that it has enough cash on hand for the next few years. However, the company anticipates that more cash may be needed to help with the commercialization of a product. I believe that should Alnylam receive FDA approval for patisiran, it may have to raise additional cash. This may be done to ensure adequate cash to launch patisiran in the United States and several other territories. On top of being able to maintain its large pipeline full of other clinical candidates.

Risks

There are a few risks associated with investment in Alnylam. The first and foremost risk would be the FDA. Even though Alnylam was able to submit its NDA to the FDA for approval, there is no guarantee that the FDA will approve patisiran. Although, considering the efficacy and safety observed during the phase 3 trial I believe that patisiran will be approved. The second risk involves a potential competitor, should it too reach the market. That competitor would be Ionis with inotersen. While inotersen has a better route of administration, it doesn't dismiss the fact that patisiran has better safety and efficacy. Still, inotersen is likely to take some market share should it eventually be approved by the FDA.

Conclusion

The positive phase 3 data provides a high likelihood that patisiran will be approved by the FDA for hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis. With the rolling submission in progress, the only item that remains is the clinical data package. I believe that the safety and efficacy of patisiran will be enough for the FDA to approve the treatment. Especially, when these patients with this rare disease desperately need new treatment options.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. Only the first 25 subscribers will get the lower legacy rate. If you want to secure your spot, please do so as soon as possible!

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.