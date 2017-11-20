Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 10: Stocks Take Escalator Up, And Plummeting Elevator Down

There are 18 ultra value dividend names worth buying right now, including the stock I plan on steadily accumulating in the coming weeks.

I'm planning on instituting a more conservative approach to long-term margin use, and will be paying down margin debt steadily until the next correction.

My more conservative followers and commenters are a great foil to help remind me that there is perhaps more risk in my strategy than I initially realized.

I came to learn that I'm a left brain thinker, which means that I need to be careful to not fall into classic investing mistakes.

It was a tough week for MLPs, and thus for my EDDGE 3.0 portfolio.

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am NOT recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

My situation is unique, as, though 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement portfolio (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full time (self employed) and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio.

I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20 to 25 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) in Florida.

What this portfolio CAN be used for is investing ideas; however this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio.

What Happened This Week

Brian Bollinger, founder of Simply Safe Dividends, (another site I write for), recently sent me an invaluable investing classic "The Tao Jones Averages: A Guide To Whole-Brained Investing" by Bennett Goodspeed.

It's a fascinating look at investing via a Taoist perspective. The core of the book is that Wall Street, including the vast majority of analysts, is dominated by left brain thinking.

Specifically this means a near religious like reverence for numbers, and data analysis, which can often blind you to obvious and important trends.

In other words, if you become fixated on counting the markings of a tree, you may miss the fact that the forest is on fire.

A test in the book revealed I'm 67% left brain dominant, which given my Army medical background, makes sense.

The good news is that I'm also a writer and a long-term focused investor well versed in: history, psychology, and an overall student of human nature.

This means that I endeavor to take a holistic, long-term, top down, big picture view in every article. This is why numerous professional fund managers have lauded me for the quality of my work (including one hedge fund manager who claims I'm better than 99% of the analysts he's met in his 30-year career).

In other words, while I may be 2/3 focused on facts, and figures, I'm also very aware that you can't compute your way to riches, because there is indeed an art to investing.

You must balance a strong understanding of industry and company fundamentals and accounting (the yang of investing), with the yin of trend observation and contextual understanding.

One of the most useful ways to achieve balance in investing is to have a foil, a trusted advisor who thinks slightly different than you do. For me that is my friend Sean (the Munger to my Buffett;) as well as numerous well meaning and more conservative readers and commenters on these updates.

For example, one individual pointed out two flaws in my max safe leverage calculations.

First, though my portfolio beta is just 0.83 (due to dominance of low volatility REITs and MLPs) during a market panic all correlations go to one.

Even Realty Income (O), the ultimate high-yield, low risk SWAN stock, saw it 5-year beta rise to 1 during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

The second important risk that I had overlooked was brokers can change margin maintenance requirements anytime. Now Interactive Brokers (IBKR), which is what I use for this portfolio, is generally good about not arbitrarily doing this during downturns (and screwing its users), but nonetheless, it's something I need to prepare for.

In addition, I read an interesting article this weekend, in which Goldman Sachs (GS) predicts that stronger economic growth, and a strong labor market (unemployment down to 3.7% by the end of 2018, the lowest since the 1970s), could result in four rate hikes next year.

Now, while I agree that stronger economic growth is likely (based on numerous economic metrics and meta leading indicators I follow), I don't think we'll see four rate hikes.

However, it may very well come to pass that steady and strong economic growth allows the Fed to eventually raise the Fed funds rate to 3% or perhaps even a bit higher.

Given that my margin rate at IBKR is 1.5% + Fed Funds rate, a potential long-term margin rate of close to 5% would be bad.

So in the name of improved risk management, and potentially avoiding long-term nasty surprises with interest rates, I've decided to adopt a more conservative approach to margin and leverage.

Specifically, while I have paid off $13,000 of margin debt in recent weeks, and eventually planned to fix it at about $72,000 (from a high of $98,000), I've decided the proper long-term course of action is to gradually pay it down as much as possible, ahead of the next correction, whenever that may be.

So rather than fix my margin at $14,000 below my current level (about $86,000) through the rest of the year, I will be putting 50% of all cash and 100% of all dividends towards paying down margin debt, at which point I'll be allowing my large and steadily growing dividend stream to continue paying it off (to zero if the market refuses to correct).

The other 50% of savings I have coming in I'll use to focus on the best high-yield opportunity I see right now. In other words, for every $2 in fresh savings I get, I invest $1 and pay off $1 in debt (plus dividends do the same).

Then in 2018, it will be 100% cash payments on stock, (once a week, based on how much cash hits the account that week), with all dividends continuing to go to margin repayment.

This will mean that going forward I will be de-levering via a three pronged approach:

Directly paying down margin debt.

Adding fresh equity into quality income producing (and fast growing) assets.

Unrealized capital gains (which de-lever you) once my holdings start to turn around (as some already have).

This approach appeals to me for a few reasons. First, it's a long-term, sustainable plan to decrease risk, while still accomplishing my long-term goals of diversifying my portfolio both in holdings and sectors (plan to add utilities, yieldcos, and one finance stock in 2018).

Second, not being able to buy anything when your entire job is to look out over the market and spot the best opportunities, is psychological torture.

It reminds me of my unfortunate marriage, in which a poor choice in spouse resulted in years of: crushing poverty, financial uncertainty, and worst of all, an inability to invest in anything.

Thus, a weekly, but steady accumulation of some of the best high-yield, ultra value opportunities on Wall Street is a far more appealing (and in the long-term sustainable) plan than grinding out a final $14,000 in margin paydown.

But what exactly do I plan to buy next week (with that 50% of fresh savings)?

Well it was a tough decision between three promising candidates, but ultimately, there was a clear, low-risk winner.

Trades Of The Week

None

The Plan Going Forward

I've previously written about GasLog Partners (GLOP), which is one of my favorite LNG tanker MLPs (and one that uses a 1099 instead of a K-1 at tax time).

While I remain long-term bullish on the stock, the upcoming large contract expiration cliff (with tanker day rates currently below the current charter rates), does mean that DCF/unit could take a big hit, which is why management is scaling back the planned distribution growth from 8% a year, to 5% to 7% in 2018.

That means that GLOP's dividend total return (meaning pure income profits over time) is likely to be about 14% to 16% (9% yield + 5% to 7% payout growth).

While price appreciation doesn't matter to me, the ultimate income flow does, which means that GLOP now potentially falls below the income total return of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP).

While there is a lot to love about HEP, including: a very conservative management team, a strong balance sheet, and 100% insensitivity to energy prices, the recent deal in which HEP buys out the GP stake and IDRs rights of HollyFrontier (HFC), means that the coverage ratio will likely remain stuck at one or slightly below for 2018 (per management's guidance in the latest CC).

While HEP has recently bought some great assets, I'm worried that its previous 8% payout growth is at an end, which means that the income total return is likely to come in at 14% (8% yield + 6% payout growth), slightly below GLOP's.

Which brings me to the winner, MPLX (MPLX), which has the best overall, and risk adjusted income total return profile of any MLP (which the market hates most right now for no good reason) that I don't yet own.

This is for a few reasons. For one, MPLX is also buying out the GP and IDRs of its sponsor Marathon Petroleum (MPC).

In the short-term this means converting those into limits units, which will dilute existing unitholders, but also means lower costs of capital, and more profitable faster payout growth in the future.

But wait, it gets better! MPC just announced that it will be dropping down a massive $8.1 billion of assets to MPLX (deal closes February 2018) at an EBITDA multiple of 8; which is a great deal for MPLX investors.

This means that MPLX's EBITDA is about to rise by over 50%, ensuring that the distribution coverage ratio, already a rock solid 1.33, is only going to rise. That despite the big dilution coming from the buyout of its sponsor's GP position and IDRs.

Best of all? MPLX says it plans to gradually increase the DCR in order to retain more DCF to fund more of its remaining $20+ billion growth backlog, internally.

In other words, MPLX, like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), is going ultra conservative and planning on permanently growing the distribution slower than cash flow, thus eventually becoming independent of equity markets to fund its incredible growth potential.

However, don't let that fool you, because MPLX is still planning on finishing 2017 with 12% distribution growth, 10% in 2018, and likely high single digits in the long-term.

In other words, MPLX's income total return potential is not just better than GLOP and HEP, but thanks to its EPD like approach to self funding, MPLX is now a low risk stock; and the obvious choice for me to continue building my high-yield, retirement portfolio.

The Portfolio Today

Source: Morningstar

Still a lot of concentration in my portfolio, which I plan to chip away at with smaller, but steady weekly additions. I plan to continue weighting by yield initially, but then adjusting that over time to better correlate with the individual stocks risks (more on this in coming weeks). Over time the greater number of holdings, and long-term risk weighting will decrease my concentration risk substantially.

My goal is to get to 25 holdings before I start adding to existing positions. Depending on how much they are down, I may end up topping them up to my max holding cap of 10%, 5%, or 2.5% based on whether the stock is low, medium, or high risk, respectively.



S ource: Simply Safe Dividends

No change this week, but next week we'll start to see these figures decline as I begin my weekly purchases of MPLX.



Not much change in either geography, or portfolio style. All the best opportunities right now are in value. There are a few attractive foreign opportunities I'm looking such as Transalta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF), but if you are looking for high, and dependable yield, then North America (or foreign domiciled MLPs) are the place to look.

Foreign stocks generally tend to have variable pay dividend policies, which is why my only true foreign exposure is from international blue chip REITs courtesy of the iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

No one can accuse me of closet indexing (the S&P 500). The upside of this is much greater yield than what most people enjoy. The downside? Higher short-term volatility and underperformance (so far).

It's going to be a while before my portfolio moves away from REITs and MLPs, simply because that is where the best opportunities are right now.

However, sectors tend to go in and out of favor every two to three years, so over time, I'll be able to add more diversity (starting with utilities and yieldcos), especially during bear markets. That's when numerous tech, healthcare, and consumer defensive stocks will go on sale.



Low costs are the one thing you can control with certainty, so take advantage of them when running your cash-flow-focused business (portfolio).

Because of the way I weight my holdings, as well as the fact that I'm pretty much all into hard assets, my portfolio's returns on capital are much lower than average.

Over time the portfolio will diversify into other industries, with higher returns on capital and margins.



Note that the longer-term growth figures are incorrect. They don't take into account that many of my holdings didn't exist five or 10 years ago, and thus make the dividend growth appear much faster than it really is.

However, the organic dividend growth of the past year is factual, and represents the most recent annual payout hikes provided by these holdings.

Keep in mind that this projection table only indicates how much the current holdings would be paying if I didn't add any cash to the portfolio or didn't reinvest the dividends.

In other words, it's a highly static, non-compounding figure. One, however, that still shows the awesome cash-minting power of the business empire I'm building here.

I estimate that 5% to 7% dividend growth is a reasonable expectation for this portfolio as it stands now.

However, over time as I diversify it up to 200 holdings, its growth will likely stabilize at 5% to 6% long-term growth (at least that's the goal).

Portfolio Stats

Holdings: 17

Portfolio Size: $167,187

Equity: $81,479

Leverage Ratio: 2.09

Forward Leverage (uncleared money in transit to broker): 2.04

Distance to Margin Call: 29.7% (down from 30.3% last week due to portfolio decline)

Margin Cost: 2.66%

Margin Debt: $85,920

Debt/Equity: 1.05

Yield: 9.4%

Yield On Cost: 9.3%

Net Yield On Equity: 16.4%

Annual Dividends: $15,613 (up $80 from last week)

Annual Interest: $2,331 (down $46 from last week due to paying down margin debt)

Dividends/Interest: 6.83

Annual Net Dividends: $13,328 (up $46 from last week)

(up $46 from last week) Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,111 (up $4 from last week)

(up $4 from last week) Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $36.51 (up $0.12 from last week)



(my business empire never sleeps): (up $0.12 from last week) Portfolio Beta: 0.83

Price/Morningstar Fair Value: 0.89

FCF Margin: 31.9%

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 5% to 7%

Projected Unlevered Total Return: 14.3% to 16.3%

Projected Net Levered Total Return: 27.0% to 31.2%

Potential Net Levered Total Return (valuation reverts to fair value): 30.7% to 35.4%

Worst-Performing Positions

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG): -12.5% (cost basis $14.33)

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL): -11.0% (cost basis $30.80)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:MIC): -7.8% (cost basis $69.85)

Uniti Group (UNIT): -7.6% (cost basis $17.21)

PBF Logistics (PBFX): -5.6% (cost basis $20.65)

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): -3.2% (cost basis $28.04)

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD): -0.1% (cost basis $24.49)

Best-Performing Positions

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP): 10.3% (cost basis $19.71)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT): 7.7% (cost basis $22.76)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ): 6.2% (cost basis $16.44)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP): 5.2% (cost basis $41.75)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG): 3.9% (cost basis $155.79)

CONE Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX): 2.9% (cost basis $16.42)

Realty Income (NYSE:O): 2.5% (cost basis $55.08)

AT&T (NYSE:T): 2.5% (cost basis $33.71)

iShares Global REIT ETF (REET): 1.8% (cost basis $25.51)

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP): 1.5% (cost basis $24.95)

Glad to see that some of my recently purchased ultra values are starting to recover. While beaten down stocks can stay low, or even drop, for some time, positive fundamentals can't remain detached from share price forever.

Undervalued Dividend Stocks On My Radar (And Buy List)

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.

So here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time, because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

Note: Buy indicates I believe a stock is a good investment right now, while Strong Buy means I consider the company to be a Grade A industry leader (and a safer company) trading at particularly excellent levels.

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: Know Yourself And Riches Will Follow

All of life is a journey in self discovery and a striving to achieve one's overarching life quest; whatever that may be.

For me life is about one thing: build up enough of an exponentially growing income stream to take care of your: friends, families, puppies; while striving to help save the world over time.

As Lao Tzu said "Do the difficult things while they are easy and do the great things while they are small. A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step."

Well this life quest of mine (to get my family to retire to the promised land of Sarasota, Florida) is at the beginning of a very long journey. One that shall take many years, and decades to complete.

Along the way, there shall be much pain, sorrow, self discovery, but also celebration, triumph and laurels. I hope you continue to join me on this long, interesting, and hopefully, massively profitable adventure.

A happy and blessed Thanksgiving to you all:)

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG, DKL, MIC, UNIT, PBFX, OHI, EPD, GMLP, SKT, NRZ, BIP, SPG, CNNX, O, T, REET, SRLP, EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.