Electronic Arts: Consumer Ire From Battlefront II Controversy

I’ve been a little surprised to see little to no coverage on Seeking Alpha spurred by the Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Star Wars Battlefront II fiasco, just as I have been to see the relatively light reaction from the company’s common stock. The story has the potential to really impact the company’s financials - more so than anyone is really giving the story credit for. Further, it is pushing a contentious issue to the forefront that has been burning in the background for years now: microtransactions in video games. How the industry as a whole acts and responds to consumer behavior on the issue could shape the industry in a big way. So, for once, I’m going to step back from the deep-dive financial analysis and just give my opinion as a consumer of Electronic Arts products, as well as those of other industry players like Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).

The Catalyst, Incentive Structure For Developers

Getting a pulse on consumer sentiment can be incredibly important for investors on firms such as these. Personally, I’ll take any opportunity to look through the window into the hearts and minds of individuals buying industry products. Reddit, a social news aggregator that bills itself as the front page of the internet, can often fill that role in a beautiful way. This past weekend, discussion was raised as a user complained that Electronic Arts’ new Star Wars Battlefront II game, an important release for the company heading into the holidays, puts key content behind a paywall, creating a pay-to-win game experience. This will be particularly true at launch before players could earn these items for free via significant time investment, when wealthy players could opt to spend large sums of money to get significant in-game advantages in the game’s multiplayer. Not surprisingly, this is going to create an unfair experience due to an unlevel playing field. Further, in-game purchases have a randomized component, which drew comparisons to gambling by many observers.

Electronic Arts’ tone-deaf response to its so-called microtransaction monetization strategy drew more than 676,000 downvotes from the community, the most in Reddit’s history by a large margin. Backlash was fierce, and there was little to no defense of the company to be found. I’ve curated a few of the comments below, which was actually harder than I expected. Finding quotable material was difficult given the vulgar language being thrown the company’s way:

They really shouldn't be locking any characters to be honest. This loot boxes/micro transaction garbage has got to stop. Anything with a loot box should instantly be rated with an 18+ /Mature because it contains gambling. It's a threat to children just as much, if not more than strong language, blood, gore and sexual content.



This is what happens when people keep buying EA's games. People can flip out all they want, but EA got their money, so they don’t care. I understand wanting these games, especially when they have a lockdown on beloved IP such as the NFL and Star Wars, but we need to start sending them a message they can understand. The only way this [redacted] will stop is if we stop rewarding their behavior with our purchase.

Players have reacted in the best way they can to make their voices heard: not buying the game. There are numerous reports of outright cancellations of pre-orders, and industry analysts have come out and downgraded expectations for the firm entering the key holiday season because of the expectations for tepid sales. The company has had no success in stopping the firestorm, despite some capitulation announced in recent days that it is disabling microtransactions at release. At the end of the day, that is too little, too late, and is not likely to win back any lost sales.

As an analyst, I’m more keenly aware of the problems facing the gaming industry. For video game makers/publishers, microtransactions have become an oft-used crutch to bolster profitability in an industry struggling to contain cost overruns and to appease shareholders. This is even more true for licensed products like Star Wars, where Electronic Arts is paying out a hefty sum of money for the rights to use the intellectual property. It’s a numbers problem. By and large, video game sticker prices have actually dropped in value significantly over time; that $50 game cartridge for the original Nintendo Entertainment System is more than $90 in today’s dollars once inflation-adjusted, and games are $60/each in stores today at release. By comparison, development costs have increased dramatically, both in terms of overall studio team size and salary cost, new development inclusions (voice acting and musical scoring didn’t exist in the days of the original Mario), higher advertising costs, online multiplayer support, and generally longer lengths of development time. While this has been balanced to some extent by lower distribution costs (cartridge to disc, continued shifts to digital distribution) and a larger market to sell into, the reality is that the industry has struggled to keep up with consumer demands on quality, while still earning an equitable rate of return.

Broadly, this has created trends within the industry that gamers dislike. Formulaic reiterations of hit franchises (Call of Duty from Activision Blizzard, annual sports game releases from Electronic Arts) reduce development costs while keeping that $60/game sticker price, and so-called downloadable content (“DLC”) that is available for purchase after video game release helps further monetize assets past the initial sale. Microtransactions, or the sale of in-game items for real money, have been the biggest temptation of all. These cost the developer near nothing to develop and include, and essentially represent an extremely high-margin activity that can really put some big dollars in investors' pockets. These are all relatively new industry developments, but they became ubiquitous quickly and have contributed significantly to rising gross and operating profit margins for these firms. Understandably, this has bolstered share prices; Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts’ share prices are up more than 500% since the beginning of 2010. Over that same time frame, the S&P 500 has returned “just” 125%.

My View As A Consumer

I understand the struggles that the industry faces in terms of shareholder expectations more than most, but as a consumer, I also have standards for companies trying to earn my discretionary spending. Gamers were acutely aware, because the game was in large-scale beta testing, that the cost of these microtransactions was moved upward over time. Players were not obtuse to the fact that this was algorithmic approach to try to squeeze the maximum amount of dollars possible out of the player base; it breeds an uneasy feeling as a consumer to be subjected to that kind of lab-like testing. No one wants to feel squeezed, and no one wants to feel like they are at a disadvantage in their often short leisure time because they didn’t give in to that pressure to spend more money. The reality is that 95% of the player base will likely never spend a dollar, while there will be a small subset of players that spend significant sums of money. At the end of the day, a multiplayer game requires an active player base. My sense is that as the publisher, Electronic Arts significantly underestimated both the distaste an unfair playing environment gives, as well as the cost of losing what could have been a dedicated player as a result.

Killing the golden goose looks like a real risk here. Businesses love to push boundaries until they receive pushback, and that pressure looks to be here now. Microtransactions have become such a core part of the industry, so while this happened to Electronic Arts, it could have easily happened to anyone. Activision Blizzard has seen more than its fair share of complaints from disgruntled gamers on Hearthstone (accelerated card releases push consumers to break out the credit card), and Take-Two has not been immune either within its Grand Theft Auto franchise. Top brass at these companies need to be very careful in how they set policy.

For broad investment coverage, but with a focus on small/mid cap names that don’t get much press, consider following me to get real-time updates whenever I release research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.