Tracking Robert Karr's Joho Capital Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update

The top three positions are Alibaba Group Holdings, Cognex Corporation, and Caesarstone Sdot-Yam. They add up to ~83% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Robert Karr’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Karr’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/13/2017. Please visit our Tracking Robert Karr’s Joho Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2017.

This quarter, Karr’s US long portfolio value decreased ~6%, from $486M to $458M. The number of holdings decreased from 8 to 6. The top three positions represent ~83% of the US long assets: Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA), Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX), and Caesarstone Sdot-Yam (NASDAQ:CSTE).

Karr is one of the most successful among the “tiger cubs” (protégés of Julian Robertson & his legendary Tiger Fund). Although Karr’s main expertise is in Asian equities, ~30% of the assets are typically in US listed 13F securities. To know more about Robert Karr and "tiger cubs", check out the book Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

Stake Disposals

GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB): GRUB was the largest position at ~28% of the US long portfolio as of Q1 2017. The stake was first purchased in Q2 2015 at prices between $33 and $47 and increased by almost two-thirds the following quarter at prices between $24 and $37. Q1 2016 saw another ~30% increase at prices between $18 and $25. There was a ~10% trimming in Q2 2016 at prices between $22 and $31. Q4 2016 saw a ~25% increase at prices between $35 and $44. Last quarter saw the position sold down by ~80% at prices between $33 and $48, and the remaining stake was disposed this quarter at prices between $43 and $57. The stock currently trades at $64.70.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU): BEDU was a small ~1% of the portfolio position established last quarter at prices between $11.50 and $16 and disposed this quarter at prices between $11.75 and $25.75. The stock is now at $22.19.

New Stakes

None.

Stake Decreases

Alibaba Group ADR (BABA): BABA is Karr’s largest position at ~37% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2015 at prices between $79.50 and $94 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $57 and $84. Q1 2016 saw another ~50% increase at prices between $60.50 and $81.50. The next two quarters had also seen a ~21% combined increase at prices between $74 and $109. The stock currently trades at ~$185. There was an ~8% trimming last quarter, and that was followed with a ~20% selling this quarter at prices between $141 and $180. Karr is harvesting huge gains.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX): The top-three ~31% CGNX stake was first purchased in Q3 2015. It was increased by ~340% the following quarter at prices between $33.50 and $38. The stock has more than tripled and is currently at ~$141. There was a ~14% selling in Q1 2017 at prices between $63 and $84, and that was followed with an ~8% trimming this quarter.

Stake Increases

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): The minutely small 0.16% stake in SBUX was purchased last quarter at prices between $57.50 and $64.50. It saw a ~37% increase this quarter at prices between $53 and $60. The stock is currently at $56.93.

Kept Steady

Caesarstone Sdot-Yam (CSTE): CSTE is a large (top-three) ~15% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q1 2016 at prices between $29 and $43.50. It was increased by ~70% the following quarter at prices between $32.50 and $40.50. The stock currently trades at $25.15. Q3 2016 had seen a ~13% increase, and that was followed with another ~85% increase the following quarter at prices between $26.50 and $38.50. There was a ~10% trimming in Q1 2017 at prices between $28 and $36. For investors attempting to follow Joho Capital, CSTE is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Joho Capital controls ~6.7% of the business.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL): HXL is a ~9% of the US long portfolio stake. The original position was from Q4 2012, when around 1.3M shares were purchased at prices between $24 and $28. The position has wavered. Recent trading pattern follow. Q2 2016 saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $39 and $46, while last quarter there was an ~85% increase at prices between $49.50 and $54.50. The stock currently trades at $59.15.

Mohawak Industries (NYSE:MHK): MHK is a fairly large ~8% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between $227 and $247, and the stock currently trades well above that range at $272.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Karr’s US stock holdings in Q3 2017:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.