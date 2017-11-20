Alexion Pharma - Underperformance Does Not Equal Opportunity

Both observations make it easy to avoid shares for now, even as they have been lagging for a while.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) is one of those biotechnology names which has delivered on stellar returns in the past for its investors. The company's success is driven by the approval of Soliris as ALXN expanded its company with two more products, one being acquired and one developed on its own.

While this looks appealing, Soliris still makes up nearly 90% of revenues, and sales of its leading drug were hardly growing anymore in the most recent quarter. This observation, no real prospects for imminent additional product approvals, and already trading at 7 times sales, I am still very cautious on the prospects for the stock at these levels.

Rear-View Mirror

Alexion has been around for a very long time and was actually a public listed business since the 1990s when shares traded at adjusted prices of just a dollar. Shares gradually gained ground and traded at levels around $15 in 2007 when the company received approval for Soliris (eculizumab) from the relevant authorities both in Europe and the US.

Soliris is the only product which is approved for genetic deficiency blood disorder "PNH" which destroys red blood cells. This disorder destroys the immune system of patients and results in many diseases. The good news is that "just" 10,000 patients suffer from this condition in North America and Europe combined. This small indication makes that PNH is classified as an orphan condition which allows the company to charge roughly $400,000 per annum.

The company generated over $10 billion in sales from Soliris over the past decade, and these revenues have been used to fund efforts to diversify the business. Following approval of Soliris, the company invested billions in R&D, which has resulted in the approval of Strensiq in 2015 to treat patients who suffer from hypophosphatasia, as well as the development of other products in the pipeline.

On top of internal developments, Alexion made a huge deal to acquire Synageva in 2015 in a +$8 billion deal, which marked a huge 140% premium. This deal gave Alexion ownership of Kanuma which to date has not delivered on its promise. Annual sales now trend at less than a percent of the purchase price.

2017 Trends, Focus On Diversifying Away From Soliris

Alexion posted annual revenues of $3.08 billion last year, an 18% increase compared to the year before. Soliris made up 92% of sales, or $2.84 billion in actual dollar terms. Revenues from Strensiq rose sharply to $210 million as Kanuma contributed $29 million in sales.

At the time the company guided for sales of $3.4-3.5 billion this year based on continued sales growth foreseen for Soliris and combined sales of $375-400 million from Strensiq and Kanuma.

The company was off to a solid start to the year as revenues of Soliris were up 18% to $783 million. Revenues of Kanuma six folded to albeit a low number, at $12 million for the quarter. Strensiq reported a 125% increase in quarterly sales to $74 million. Shares traded around the $130 mark following the release of these results and fell to $100 a month later as executive turnover caused doubts again among investors.

The second-quarter results provided comfort to investors as shares rose back to $130 per share. Revenues from Soliris rose to $814 million as growth at the other two drugs was satisfactory as well. Revenues from Kanuma rose to $15 million as Strensiq generated $83 million in sales. In September, the company announced that it would cut 20% of its staff in order to save $250 million per year in 2019. That should aid the company in achieving the long-term GAAP operating margin target of 37%.

Third-quarter revenue growth slowed down to 8%, as reported by the end of October, prompting shares to fall from levels in the $140s to $110 per share at the moment. Growth of the core Soliris indication slowed down to 3% as revenues came in at $756 million. Strensiq sales grew to $87 million as Kanuma contributed $16 million in revenues. These developments have reduced the contribution of Soliris to 88% of total sales in the third quarter, down 4 percentage points compared to 2016.

Earnings Power, Balance Sheet, Appeal?

One problem with Alexion is the huge discrepancy between the earnings metrics. The company sees adjusted earnings at $5.50-5.65 per share this year, yet GAAP earnings only come in at $2.00-2.35 per share. Most of the discrepancy results from costs related to the restructuring efforts, as outlined in September, and non-cash amortisation charges. Stock-based compensation totalled $172 million (on a pre-tax basis) so far this year. That expense comes in at a dollar on a pre-tax basis per annum which means that earnings power/cash flows realistically comes in at around $4.50 per share, or potentially a bit less.

Continued growth and earnings made that cash holdings have grown to $1.53 billion as debt stands at $2.93 billion. This net debt load of $1.4 billion remains very manageable however in relation to the earnings power. With shares trading at $110 per share, earnings multiples are quite elevated at 25 times realistic earnings of $4.50 per share. That is a steep multiple for a business which relies for nearly 90% of sales on its leading drug, which almost saw no growth at all in the most recent quarter.

Still Not De-Risked Enough

I am still cautious on Alexion despite the solved situation in its leadership and the fact that the company has strengthened its patents for Soliris to 2027, indicating that its blockbuster could be protected for another decade.

Trading at $110, Alexion is still valued at $25 billion and that is before taking into account net debt of $1.4 billion already. That still translates into a premium multiple at 7 times sales which are still largely reliant on a single product which is no longer growing at impressive rates, as it has done in the past. Even worse, there are no candidates which can start contributing to the business in the near term. While growth of Strensiq is solid and sales run at $350 million a year, Kanuma continues to disappoint with revenues running at just $65 million a year. This came after the company paid $8.4 billion to get a hold of this drug.

Caution Remains

A 25 times earnings multiple, the fact that Soliris generates 88% of total sales (which still is protected by patents for another 10 years) and commences high prices, there are some risks to Alexion in my opinion. Other risks include gaps in the pipeline which make that the valuation continues to be elevated in my opinion. This is despite the 10% declines so far this year and the fact that shares have been stagnant since 2013, which makes that Alexion has been underperforming the market by quite a substantial degree.

R&D efforts still run at a rate of $800 million for a high percentage in relation to sales. This should over time start to make a dent in its pipeline which should over time add more indications to its three products being approved at this moment. It remains very hard to reliably estimate if and when a product gets approved and what sales could be.

The 2020 model which the company has outlined calls for $5 billion in sales and 37% operating margins, which translates into operating profits of $1.85 billion. As the company could operate with a net cash position at the time, and thus does not have to pay substantial interest payments, I peg realistic earnings potential at $1.6 billion after applying a 15% tax rate. That works out to roughly $7 per share. A market multiple translates into a $125 valuation in that case which suggests that upside is very limited at $110 at the moment.

