The reduction of the monetary base does not automatically spell disaster for global equities, but it does act as an important impediment to further equity gains.

The combination of low rates and low vol drives equity multiples higher - not just one in absence of the other.

The global monetary base is getting ready to wind down, among conditions of low inflation, low unemployment, reasonable GDP growth.

Thesis: Central bank balance sheets are entering an important new phase in the recovery from the Financial Crisis. One can debate the efficacy of their past policies, but what is more interesting is the upcoming reversal of the mechanics that these institutions have used. Crucially, central banks have relied on a combination of low rates and low volatility in order to increase the value of financial assets. Cyclical increases in inflation may put policy approaches like QE on ice. Investors need to carefully consider a wider range of valuations for financial assets, and a more jerky progression in corporate earnings and the economy.

In June of 1989, the Tim Burton classic "Batman" hit theaters to great acclaim and fanfare. Jack Nicholson, who brilliantly played the Joker, earned a whopping $100MM total in what amounted to some excellent negotiating in relation to the role.

A major portion of the motion picture centers on the Joker taking Gotham City hostage by infusing chemicals into products that do no harm on their own, but become lethal when combined with separate chemicals that have found their way into other products:

A video clip and associated quote may act as good refreshers (emphasis added):

New and Improved JOKER products! With a NEW SECRET INGREDIENT.... Smylex. Now let's go over to our Blind Taste Test. "Girls in Background: 'Love that joker.' Uh Oh, he don't look happy. He's been using BRAND Xssssssss. But with new and improved JOKER BRAND, I get a grin, again and again. AWW... UH ,UH ,UH, UH, OOH! That Luscious Tan. Those Ruby Lips and Hair Color Soo Natural, only Your Undertaker knows for sure. HA HA HA HA! I know what you're saying! WHERE can I get these Fine New Items? Well that's the gag. Chances are, YOU BOUGHT 'EM ALREADY. HA HA HA HA! Girls: 'Love that Joker!' So Remember, put on a "HAPPY FACE!" HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!! - Jack Nicholson, The Joker, Batman, 1989

Scores of Gothamites perished with a big frozen grin on their face.

Turning To Our Own Gotham City

…And so we view this, and I do not think we are unbiased observers, we think the euro is irreversible. And it's not an empty word now, because I preceded saying exactly what actions have been made, are being made to make it irreversible. But there is another message I want to tell you. Within our mandate, the ECB is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough. There are some short-term challenges, to say the least. The short-term challenges in our view relate mostly to the financial fragmentation that has taken place in the euro area. Investors retreated within their national boundaries. The interbank market is not functioning. It is only functioning very little within each country by the way, but it is certainly not functioning across countries. - Mario Draghi, July 26, 2012 (emphasis added)

'Whatever It Takes'

Back in July 2012, upon the resurfacing of concerns relating to Greece and European banks, ECB chair Mario Draghi famously promised to do "whatever it takes" to stabilize the Eurozone economy. This marked the lows for European stocks (FEZ).

Spanish and Italian stock markets (EWP, EWI) roared higher on the news. Financials have always made up a large portion of these countries' equity indexes, and Draghi's promise to uphold the euro likely was widely viewed as a promise to prevent major banks in the "PIIGS" (Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece, Spain) nations from failure.

ETF for Italian stock market in white, Spanish in blue

Shortly thereafter, US Fed Chair Ben Bernanke announced the larger, more open-ended program which was soon dubbed "QE III". We tried to embed the summed up version provided by CNN Money, but could not; we recommend you listen to the 90-second summary video. You can hear the strain in Dr. Bernanke's voice, and one gets a sense that he understood that the policy to expand rather than wind down QE would carry important consequences.

TimeLine

Bloomberg recently compiled an interactive timeline on some of the major actions of the ECB over the last five years or so, that displays data on inflation, unemployment, FX, and bond yields at each of these critical points. We strongly recommend that the interested reader click the link to engage the interactive tools provided within the timeline.

The ECB's QE program was more or less announced in June 2014 (coincidentally, this marked the very peak of the EUR:USD since that time), while QE operations began in March 2015 and kicked into high gear in March 2016 in the wake of the global economic growth scare and the precipitous fall in both commodities and equities that transpired in January and February 2016.

In December 2016, ECB bond-buying slowed to €60B euros per month. Here's Bloomberg on the upcoming further reduction in bond buying (emphasis added):

For now, euro-area bonds are in a sweet spot. While the region's economic outlook is brightening, markets aren't pricing in even a 10-basis point interest-rate increase until at least October 2019. Also, the ECB will continue to pump 30 billion euros ($35 billion) per month into markets for at least nine months next year through its asset-purchase program, in addition to reinvestments of about 10 billion euros per month, adding support to bonds.

Economic growth in the Eurozone has picked up, and there are those members within the ECB that want to ensure that the monetary body gives itself as much room as possible to tackle the next crisis. Eurozone inflation has not managed the 2% target set by policy makers, but it appears that the ECB has decided not to further pursue its goal. Again, Bloomberg:

The commitment to keep interest rates low until after asset purchases end doesn't leave policy makers room to raise borrowing costs next year, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in a radio interview on Friday. At the same time, the ECB should bring QE to an end after September, "if the economy develops in a way that we currently expect," he said.

There appears to be an increased concern that inflation may become the new foe which central banks must battle (we agree). As such getting out in front of the problem is paramount.

…of course that last phrase presumes that central banks even have the scope to "get out in front" of the problem in the first place. Certainly it has been argued ad nauseam that they missed their chance to tighten monetary policy by at least two years, if not more.

For our part, we contend that central banks flinched during the summer of 2015 with the onset of the China/Greece/equity scare. They then went into full blown panic mode in early 2016 when equities took another spill. Following that, the Fed called off the next three quarter-point hikes, and the ECB expanded its bond buying program in scale, scope (critically, corporate bonds became eligible) and implied that they would extend the duration of the program.

Dudley: Sept. rate hike less compelling from CNBC.

Source: Bloomberg

Here is what Epsilon Theory's Ben Hunt had to say shortly after the inception of the expansion of the ECB's bond buying program into the corporate space (emphasis his own):

In one fell swoop, Draghi has essentially made useless the most effective portfolio hedge I know against systemic risk - shorting investment grade credit through the CDS market. And he conceived this plan when senior bank debt CDS spreads (the best indicator of systemic risk levels I know) were only 120 bps wide! Imagine what's going to happen the next time spreads blow out to 200 bps wide, much less if we ever got close to the 350 bps spread of 2011. My point, of course, is that Draghi isn't going to allow CDS spreads to blow out again. Ever. Not even a little bit. The ECB will intervene directly in credit spreads from here to eternity, first in sovereign debt, now in non-bank corporate debt, tomorrow in bank corporate debt. That's how a policy-driven market becomes a policy-controlled market, not by outlawing short sales or credit default swaps, but by sitting down at the poker table with an infinitely large stack of chips relative to any other player. The ECB can now run over anyone who sits down at the European corporate credit poker table. Thanks, but I'd rather not play, no matter what cards I'm dealt."

Fast Forward: Fed Plans to Reduce Its Balance Sheet

For its part, the Federal Reserve began floating trial balloons in April 2017 about reducing the size of the monetary base:

Fed wants to start unwinding its $4.5 trillion balance sheet this year from CNBC.

Both equities and the Treasury market took the news in stride, caring more for the first round victory of Emmanuel Macron over rival Marine LePen in the first round of this year's French elections:

With the US economy holding up pretty well (see chart below), and with equities making new advances amid record-low volatility, the Fed formally announced its plans to reduce its balance sheet beginning in 2017.

Chair Yellen informed reporters at the June 2017 Fed meeting, after announcing a rate hike, that the bleeding off of the monetary base would be akin to "watching paint dry".

So far, Chair Yellen has been correct. The US Dollar Index has displayed signs of weakness rather than strength on the news:

There have been no major stirrings in the real economy to the prospect of a balance sheet reduction, and of course equities - small cap (IWM) and tech (XLK) in particular - enjoyed powerful run-ups in the subsequent period since the announcement. These cyclical sectors, which should arguably be more prone to weakness on monetary sea-sickness (see 2015 through early 2016), notched strong gains.

Back on September 10, Marc Chandler points out just how big a difference there is between the ECB winding down its asset purchases vs. how the Fed winding down its balance sheet.

If the ECB were to cut its purchases in half to 30 billion euros in the first half of next year, the balance sheet would expand by another 180 billion euros by the end of June 2018, after expanding by 180 billion euros in Q4 2017. If the Fed begins its balance sheet operations in October, by the end of June 2018, its balance sheet would shrink by $180 billion. The ECB also reiterated that it will not raise rate (deposit rate at minus 40 bps and refi rate is at zero) until after its asset purchases are complete.

We can say that for the ECB over the next twelve months or so, the balance sheet will be increasing at a decreasing rate. Meanwhile the Fed's balance sheet will be decreasing at an increasing rate.

The overall rate of increase of these two large monetary beings will very soon on balance taking liquidity out of capital markets rather than forcing it in. This will be the new experimental landscape in which market participants find themselves competing against others to uncover attractive investment opportunities.

Conclusion:

We will leave the discussion here. The follow up piece we will examine the prospects for higher global inflationary pressure, coinciding with large-scale maturity of corporate debt. We will also explore the link between the corporate bond market and equity volatility. Finally, we will weigh in on fungibility and the "Stock vs. Flow" debate as it relates to how monetary bases ultimately influence financial markets. We will also further develop the evidence for a "Gothamized" global capital market landscape that is experiencing a Smylex-style conundrum as generated by The Joker.

