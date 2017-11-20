Is Santa Coming This Year?

The Fed is increasingly more optimistic on economic activity and overall the financial conditions. During the November 1st policy meeting, the Fed described the overall economic activity as "solid", and while this does not seem important, up until now they had been using "moderate" to describe economic growth. However, one could argue and rightfully so that if the best an economy can do is "solid" after a period of extraordinary support from the Fed, we have other problems.

In fact, the latest monthly data will not hinder the Fed from raising rates in December. Additionally, based on the three different financial condition Indices, the Chicago Fed Financial Conditions Index, the St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index, and the Kansas Fed Financial Stress Index have been showing healthy financial conditions in the economy. In fact, these levels were last seen in 2014 across all three measures!

The list of variables used by the St. Louis financial stress index can be found here. Looking at the interest rates that are used in their index, we see that in fact, rates are supportive of continued economic "recovery", and for the market to push to new highs in 2018!

Senior Loan Officer Survey

Looking deeper into the lending condition based on the Senior Loan Officer Survey (SLOS) from October, there are further reasons for optimism, at least for the time being. The survey looks at how banks are modifying their lending standards among different loan categories, as well as loan demand. This survey is important mainly because it provides a window into how the economy will perform in the next 3-4 quarters.

Regarding loans to businesses, respondents to the October survey indicated that, on balance, banks eased their standards and terms on commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and experienced weaker demand for such loans.2 Meanwhile, banks' standards on most categories of commercial real estate (CRE) loans remained basically unchanged, while demand for CRE loans reportedly weakened.

Lending standards for C&I loans to firm ranging from small to large are showing signs of loosing, an encouraging sign for the overall economy.

For loans to households, banks reported that their lending standards on all categories of residential real estate (RRE) loans either eased or remained basically unchanged over the third quarter on balance, and that demand for all categories of RRE loans weakened. In contrast, banks reportedly tightened their standards and terms on credit card and auto loans, while demand for these loans reportedly remained basically unchanged.

However, the survey banks did mention that while the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) lending standard was almost unchanged, construction lending on Net was not experiencing any additional tightening in standards. However, the alarming nature of CRE is the falling in demand which has been going since the beginning of the year with little sign of a turnaround.

In this survey, banks were asked two new sets of questions focused on lending conditions to households. The first set of questions focused on credit card lending, and how banks are changing their practice towards consumer credit cards and auto loans to prime and subprime borrowers over this past year.

Respondents' most reported reasons for tightening their standards or terms on credit card and auto loans were a less favorable or more uncertain economic outlook, a deterioration or expected deterioration in the quality of their existing loan portfolio, and a reduced tolerance for risk. Further, for auto loans in particular, less favorable or more uncertain expectations regarding collateral values was also reportedly an important reason for tightening standards or terms over this year.

The size of these markets are far smaller than C&I and CRE, but these are integral components of the overall economy.

The second set of questions focused on the demand side of credit card and auto loans this past year.

Some of banks' most reported reasons for a weakening of demand for credit card and auto loans from prime borrowers over this year were that the general level of interest rates had increased and customers' borrowing had shifted from their bank to other bank or nonbank sources.

Financial Implications

so now what? Are you with me yet? The financial stress indices are supportive of the continuation of the bull market. In fact when looking at S&P 500 and the 4 main Financial ETFs: XLF, IAT, KRE, IYF it is interesting to see that there has been a decoupling between the Financials ETFs XLF, and IAT and the regional bank ETFs KRE, and IYF.

But it's no secret that everyone is calling for a top to this market, and expecting to have a major correction anytime now. But do you know how many times the market does exactly what it "should"? Very rarely or else most people would just make millions upon millions of dollars and spend more time relaxing on a beach.

Will the market have a dip in the next few month? or do we have a Santa Claus rally around the corner?

In fact, I believe SPY has a date targeting 255.34 over the next few days, but come early December get your wallets out and get ready for the 2017 Santa Claus rally!

SPY data by YCharts

Conclusion:

I remain optimistic in the near term on the current bull market. Is risk increasing as each day passes? yes! But there is no fire yet and while the dry wood might be piling up, for the time being, this market is headed higher! You don't feel comfortable at levels this high? Have you considered cash as an option? but please don't waste your time and money trying to short this market quite yet!

