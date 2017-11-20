Valeant: Bausch & Lomb Is #1 Contact Lenses In China E-Retailing

Source : 博士伦眼镜标志-爱标网

In my previous article, I have forecasted on Valeant (VRX) performance from 2018 to 2025. Today, I will like to focus on Valeant's cash cow - Bausch & Lomb, and specifically Bausch & Lomb China (博士伦).

In this article, I wish to share my discovery and thoughts with fellow Seeking Alpha readers on Bausch & Lomb performance in China, compared to Acuvue (JNJ), Alcon (NVS), and CooperVision (COO).

Contact Lenses Market In China

On 14 September 2017, Hong Kong Trade Development Council ("HKTDC") has published an online research report on China consumer market for spectacles, and within the report, it has stated:

"Contact lenses: Euromonitor data shows that between 2012 and 2016, consumer spending on contact lenses in China increased at an average annual rate of 9.8%. Retail sales are expected to increase by 4.1% annually over the next few years to reach RMB5.34 billion (approximately USD$800 million) by 2020, underscoring the potential for further growth in the market. As an increasing number of contact lens consumers want convenience and hygiene, it is expected that sales of disposable one-day contact lenses will have a higher rate of growth than those of traditional ones."

This report becomes the starting point of my discovery. There are also several relevant key points:

China import of contact lenses (2016) - USD$215.5 million, 45.2% YoY (Section I.10)

7 leading brands controlling 84% of the market in 2016. (Section II.5)

Major contact lens manufacturers like Acuvue, Ciba Vision (now known collectively as Alcon) and Bausch & Lomb have all entered the China market in full gear. (Section II.5)

Good quality, high technology content and complete production line are the major advantages of imported brands. (Section II.5)

The rapid rise of the post-90s generation consumers has made the development of online business a priority for many companies. E-tailers of eyewear like Sigo (視客), Yichao (億超) and Kede (可得) have emerged in recent years. (Section III.4)

Online sales of optical products, especially contact lenses and sunglasses, are likely to become increasingly popular in the near future. Online sales reportedly accounted for 10%-15% of total sales in 2016, with online sales channels complementing offline ones. (Section III.4)

So How Much Market Share Does Bausch & Lomb China Have?

The first sensible question would be - how much is Bausch & Lomb market share in China?

I found an Euromonitor report that is published in July 2016, and it mentions:

"Bausch & Lomb Inc took the lead in contact lenses, with a retail value share of 24% in 2015, up by two percentage points over 2014. The company took pole position in frequent replacement lenses (FRP) in 2015, whereas FRP dominated retail value sales of contact lenses in China."

If we take this 24% market share and added the 2020 projection of RMB5.34 billion (approximately USD$800 million) by HKTDC, with the assumption that Bausch & Lomb China maintain its market share and that the exchange rate between Dollar and Yuan remains the same, Bausch & Lomb China would earn USD$192 million (excluding import tariff of 6%).

However, there is some worry about the growth rate. HKTDC is expecting only 4.2%, while Global Vision Care Business Organic Growth was 8% YoY. This means that Bausch & Lomb China has to work doubly hard and not rely on the market growth to meet this 8% benchmark.

So what should Bausch & Lomb China do?

In this Euromonitor report, there is a particular statement that is important for Bausch & Lomb:

"... unlike other eyewear products, contact lenses boasts high product standardisation. Consumers can easily make a purchase decision if they are clear about their degree of myopia and are familiar with the brand information."

This means that contact lenses are just commodities, and strategic branding becomes a big factor to win market share. And being someone who has to travel to China annually to visit my family, I am very aware of their consumer sentiments. Chinese are brand conscious and don't mind paying more for imported contact lenses.

So How Is Bausch & Lomb China Branding?

Source: Bausch & Lomb China

To approach this question, I would associate good branding with popularity. The more popular it is with consumers, it is likely that they have better brand awareness with consumers.

Thus I have to find out Bausch & Lomb's (博士伦) popularity against its majority competitors - Acuvue (强生), Alcon (视康/Ciba Vision), and CooperVision (库博) in major e-retailers such as Tmall, Taobao, Sigo (視客) and Kede (可得).

I will also review leading China contact lenses brands such as Hydron (海昌) and Horien (海俪恩), to compare their popularity with imported brands.

For the 4 e-retailers, I will use the search term "隐形眼镜" which means contact lenses in Chinese to learn which brand is more popular.

Bausch & Lomb: Most Popular Brand For Contact Lenses

Source: Author, Tmall, Taobao, Sigo, and Kede.

After tabulation, Bausch & Lomb is clearly the overall brand leader in contact lenses in China, collectively and individually. This analysis also offers some insights:

While Bausch & Lomb is strong on both Alibaba platforms (NYSE:BABA) (Tmall & Taobao), it faces more competition on the smaller e-retailers platforms.

On both Alibaba platforms, Hydron & Horien (brands of Ginko International) can be assumed as the #2 most popular brand, but is rather weak on other e-retailers. Given that Alibaba has a tendency to work well for bigger brands, I can conclude that Ginko International has played their branding card well.

Acuvue is probably the #3 most popular brand across all platforms.

While CooperVision is weak on Alibaba platforms, it holds the #2 most popular brand on e-retailers.

Alcon is the least popular of all 6 brands.

The top 6 brands command more than 80% of popularity in Alibaba platforms, while smaller brands are better represented on e-retailers.

Bausch & Lomb: Most Fans On Alibaba's Tmall

Other than being most popular, having the most fans is extremely important in this new age of social media. Having fans who follow your brand bring in revenue, as fans would be constantly updated with the latest products.

In Tmall, Bausch & Lomb, Acuvue, and Hydron have their official stores and on it, shows the number of fans. As for Alcon and CooperVision, they do not have any official Tmall stores.

Source: Tmall.com Mobile (left: Bausch & Lomb | middle: Acuvue | right: Hydron)

In the picture above, we can see that Bausch & Lomb has 449 thousand fans, Acuvue has 145 thousand fans, and Hydron has 227 thousand fans. This shows that Bausch & Lomb is leading in terms of fans (or followers).

Summary

Bausch & Lomb is the leading contact lenses brand in China, with Hydron and Acuvue way behind. As Bausch & Lomb is a big component of Valeant, it is important that Bausch & Lomb remains a strong brand leader in the countries they compete in, to command a healthy and sustainable margin. If investors ever need a reason to buy Valeant, it is the quality of the Bausch & Lomb brand.