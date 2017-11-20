IMF November Buys: The 15 Stocks Added To My Fund

My Ian's Million Fund, IMF, is a quasi-index fund where I have two main goals. One, beat the S&P 500 over time with my own diversified basket of stocks, while avoiding any ongoing management fees. Two, build a model that my non-investment professional friends can copy. If I didn't have other investments and had $1,000/month to invest, what retirement portfolio would I build to ensure I ended up with a strong solid nest egg? The IMF answers that question.

November is historically the most bullish month of the year and stocks rarely fall in December before the holidays. Given those realities, I came into the month expecting that we wouldn't see a correction until the end of the year at the earliest. And with numerous IMF holdings trading down in October, prices were reasonably enticing for adding to various holdings. So I made my purchases for November right on the 1st of the month.

For November, we have 14 purchases with fresh capital, plus a dividend reinvestment. All positions are additions to existing positions - nothing new this month. A few new potential positions, such as AT&T, warranted a long look. But with tax loss selling season upon us, barring earnings or other positive news, there's no reason to expect a stock at 52-week lows to suddenly surge higher, and as such I didn't end up springing for anything new this month. So, what did the IMF pick up? Here's the list:

We'll start with the biggest purchase. That was Hormel Foods (HRL), since the portfolio had received $145 in dividends over the past two months. All these were channeled back into Hormel. I'd been hoping to grab some sub-$30 stock, but the stock bounced strongly on news that Hormel is making a large deal, acquiring Columbus Manufacturing for $850 million.

It looks like a solid deal, continuing to pick up more youth-orientated brands at reasonable prices. The deal adds 6-8 cents EPS for 2019, a pretty nice pickup ($1.20-$1.60/share value-add at a 20 PE ratio, plus more future growth). The one downside is that they'll probably be out of the acquisition game for a couple of quarters now while they wait for their cash balance to rebuild after an M&A-happy 2017. On the other hand, management should have plenty to do integrating the three new businesses heading into 2018, and we should get a big EPS jump as the new subsidiaries come online and turkey prices finally start to recover. While the earnings report isn't out yet, Hormel stock has run another 7% so far this month, and appears to be turning the corner.

Also in packaged foods, I added to the ConAgra Brands (CAG) at $34. That's where it had been trading for many weeks now - not much news to report there. Don't read this as a big endorsement of ConAgra specifically, most of its sector remains cheap, and there are quite a few decent choices for new money today. In retrospect, SJ Smucker (SJM) would have made money quicker, but I think the sector is going higher, don't worry too much about picking between the individual stocks.

The mall REITs are, like the packaged foods companies, another sector that remains in the heart of the Amazon storm and thus get no appreciation from the market. Sadly, I added to my positions to CBL & Associates (CBL) and Washington Prime Group (WPG) just ahead of the CBL dividend cut that sent the stock sinking.

The higher-end mall REITs have performed well this month as activist investors are kicking the tires around on several of the top names. That optimism didn't extend to the lower-tier malls. I'll have more thoughts on CBL in coming days, needless to say, I misjudged something here, be it the rate of decline in rents (not occupancy) or simply management's willingness to support a dividend that they still had plenty of cash to pay. On the plus side, I also added to Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) and that one has bounced along with the higher-quality names.

Speaking of stocks with an Amazon problem, Walgreens Boots Alliance(WBA) has plunged back to levels last seen in 2014. I discussed the company at length last month. My conclusion holds: this is hardly back the truck up levels to get long, but nothing wrong with a little dollar-cost averaging here.

Turning to banks, a much-loved sector of mine, I added to three positions this month. The first is TFS Financial (TFSL) which I continue to greedily add to every month that it is under $16. It's surprising that in 2017, even after an excellent Seeking Alpha article explaining the value proposition here, shares remain at bargain levels. It wouldn't be crazy for some micro-cap stock, but TFSL has $13.5 billion in total assets, it isn't some tiny two-branch community bank. Yet the stock still offers a 4.5% dividend and is 50%+ undervalued.

I also added to New York Community Bank (NYCB), which has traded largely sideways after a decent quarter. The SIFI limit is on the way out. Despite that, the stock hasn't moved yet. You can find my latest on the bank here.

And overseas, I added to my position in Bancolombia (CIB) after it got hammered on earnings. Sure, the quarter didn't exhibit as much growth as analysts had hoped for, but was it worth a 20% ding to the share price? Macroeconomic conditions appear to be bottoming, and with stronger oil prices and more Colombian central bank rate cuts on the way, it isn't hard to visualize the path to a better 2018. For now, the stock is back under 10x earnings (one of the cheapest EM banks out there). Happy to snap up more stock here:

CIB data by YCharts

Staying overseas, BT Group (BT) gets the nod again this month, as shares retest their post-scandal lows without major new developments. At this price, the dividend alone justifies holding the stock, though at some point sentiment should turn as well. With the latest earnings dip, BT is now trading at less than 9x forward earnings if the analysts are to be believed.

On a similar high-dividend utility stock theme, I added to my position in Scana Group (SCG). This stock has now gotten hammered on fears that the state of South Carolina will claw back costs related to a canceled nuclear power plant construction:

SCG data by YCharts

You rarely see utilities get hit this hard within the space of a year. Now, to be clear, I don't think SCG stock was ever worth $70+/share (utilities as a sector were seriously overpriced last year). That said, I don't see a high probability that South Carolina will shake down Scana for all that much money.

Scana initially offered $90 million/year in rate cuts as a settlement last week. Many analysts expect Scana to ultimately have to offer more. The folks at Morningstar, for example, forecast that Scana will ultimately give up $130/million and that each $10 million is worth $1 per share for SCG stock. Thus, if SCG was worth $65 prior to this scandal, it's worth something in the $50-56/share range now depending on how big the settlement ultimately is. Regardless, this months' $43 cost basis and 5.7% yield on cost look nice. There's some possibility that Scana totally blows up, but at the current price, I'm happy to take that risk - we haven't had a chance to buy cheap utility stocks in many years.

Turning to the Mexican airports, I added to Centro Norte (OMAB) and Pacifico (PAC). I discussed both of these - and the broader investing environment for Mexico and tourism - a few weeks ago in the exclusive Mexico article. As to why these and not Cancun-focused ASR, I'm happy to add to any of all three positions, but ASR may take longer to turn on sentiment given the specific negative attitudes toward Cancun and San Juan at the moment.

We return to the states for the final two purchases. I picked up more Public Storage (PSA) as it sits around the IMF's cost basis again after a respectable quarter that the market read as a negative due to one-offs such as hurricanes. Ultimately, PSA is the best player in its sector, and any further weakness in self storage will hurt the competition much more. Take the 4% yield from one of the best balance-sheet backed REITs in the country and don't worry too much about the quarterly numbers.

Finally, I remain very bullish on McCormick & Co (MKC) following the French's/Frank's Red Hot acquisition. I expect the stock to make a big leg higher as 2018 earnings reports start arriving. I'll keep gobbling up the last of the sub-$100 MKC shares on offer until then.

I rescued the data off my old dead hard drive last week, so I'll have an overdue full monthly IMF performance report at the end of November. We'll catch up on how the portfolio is doing and keep tabs on dividends and growth at that point. For now, I'll leave you with the current top 25 holdings and their performance as of November 17th. Top 25 holdings currently account for 52% of the total portfolio. Stocks in green were purchased with accumulated dividends rather than my monthly capital, stocks in bold were added to in November.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS IN THE TABLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also long SJM, ASR.