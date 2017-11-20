Roche Obtains FDA Approval For Hemophilia A Drug, Time To Push Shire Out

This past week was a good one for Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) who received FDA approval for a drug known as emicizumab to treat patients with Hemophilia A. The drug will be marketed as Hemlibra, and is expected to produce up to billions of dollars in sales. Some analysts expect that the drug could produce up to $5 billion in sales. Although, other numbers that have been thrown out are more conservative with potential sales of the drug only bringing in $1.6 billion.

Major Issue

I think the drug will do well on the market, but sales might be hampered by a bit. That is because the drug was slapped with a black box warning. This type of warning is still severe, and it could likely impact the total amount of sales for Hemlibra. The whole point of a Hemophilia A drug is to help the blood clotting process. The main reason why Hemophilia A occurs is because these patients have a missing Factor VIII protein responsible for proper blood clotting. The problem with the black box warning is that it lists the potential adverse event of blood clots and damaged blood vessels. The whole point of Hemophilia A treatment is to reduce bleeds in patients. With the drug having a chance to cause a blood clot that is not good at all. Still, these patients needed a new form of treatment on the market after 20 years of no new therapies. In addition, the treatment from Roche only needs to be injected into a patient once a week. Even better, patients on this treatment were shown to greatly reduce the risk of bleeding.

Added Potential

It was shown during the trial that Roche's drug Hemlibra reduced the rate of bleeding by 87% in patients who developed resistance to standard treatments. Those who received standard bypassing agents didn't perform as well. There is a still a chance for Roche to do better. It is expecting phase 3 clinical data on Hemlibra in patients who have not developed inhibitors. That means that this other trial to report results will not have patients who have developed antibodies to neutralize the Factor VIII protein. That opens up Hemlibra to another population within the Hemophilia A market for an expanded opportunity.

Competitor

A competing product known as FEIBA, which is sold by Shire (SHPG), produces thrombin generation. What thrombin generation does is entice blood cells to show up, and in turn enact coagulation. Coagulation is important because it turns the blood from a liquid to gel and allows the body to repair a broken or leaky blood vessel. In essence, during coagulation the blood process is stopped known as hemostasis. Shire's FEIBA has been approved to treat both Hemophilia A and Hemophilia B. Shire is the clear leader in the Hemophilia market, which is estimated to be worth up to $11 billion. Still, it is noteworthy to mention that Hemlibra will be competitive with FEIBA in my opinion. Simply on the basis that Roche's drug has shown to greatly reduce the frequency of bleeds compared to current treatments. On top of that, patients treated with Hemlibra showed an improvement in physical functioning as well.

Risks

The biggest risk would be what I have already mentioned in that Shire can still retain a lot of its market share. The way Hemlibra sells will highly depend on how doctors and patients view the black box warning. Although, the efficacy seems to be superior in Hemlibra compared to FEIBA.

Conclusion

The FDA approval of Hemlibra is a welcomed addition to treatment options for patients with Hemophilia A. Especially, when you consider the fact that it is one of the first newer treatment options in over 20 years. Despite the black box warning, I expect Hemlibra to do well in the market because of the improvement of physical function in patients on top of reduced bleeding events. In either case, the Hemophilia market is quite large and there should be room for both Roche and Shire.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. Only the first 25 subscribers will get the lower legacy rate. If you want to secure your spot, please do so as soon as possible!

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.