Madalena Energy Has A Window To Create A Virtuous Cycle

We believe the company has a window to produce a virtuous cycle where cash flow from productive resources can fund much of the development of its promising unconventional resources.

Since then, production and prices are recovering and the company has become cash flow positive.

We were too pessimistic, perhaps even way too pessimistic in our previous assessment of Madalena Energy (OTCQX:MDLNF). We wondered whether the big promise of their prime shale properties would ever bring benefits to shareholders as we saw declining production, declining prices and continuing dilution and very slow development.

But then we saw the article from Madalena's largest shareholder, Maglan Capital here on Seeking Alpha Pro and we advise everyone to have a look. There are several things that changed our mind:

Cash flow positive

Increasing production

Arbitrage opportunity

Argentine listing

The company's resources are in two areas, conventional plays in the Northeast, shale plays in Neuquen:

Cash flow

The thing that immediately caught our attention was the following:

After heavy restructuring, the company is running USD 5mm in free cash flow per annum and should increase to USD 8-9mm in coming quarters on opex reductions.

We have to admit that we didn't see that one coming and this really is a game changer. Take for instance the fact that the SHU portfolio has a position in 22nd Century Group (XXII).

We wrote about that company, which has the big promise of being the only company who can produce near nicotine free levels of tobacco without altering the taste or having to jack up the price.

We were interested in that already years ago, like we were interested in Madalena, but then 22nd Century lost its marketing advantage for its own cigarettes and the cash bleed and dilution continued in a situation not unlike Madalena, and we lost interest.

22nd Century Group has refinanced and a 5 year window, and its plant may reach cash flow positive territory by next year, so that's why we got interested again (apart from the prospect of very favorable FDA regulation).

So with the restructuring and refinancing of Madalena, we are actually in a comparable situation.

Increasing production

The second item that changed our minds is that production, after a couple of years of decline, is now increasing again, by roughly 10% at 2,234 boe/d from 2,061 boe/d in the latest quarter.

Production could increase further, for instance at Coiron Amargo Norte (see below), Coiron Valle and in their Surubi concession

The price the company receives is also expected to rise. In Q3 the company received $49.85 per barrel on average but this is likely to increase significantly, from the MD&A (our emphasis):

a 2017 Medanito crude oil pricing agreement (the "Agreement") allowing for the expected convergence with international Brent pricing over the coming months. The 2017 Medanito pricing is expected to decline from $59.40/bbl in January 2017 to $55.00/bbl from July 2017 to December 2017. Should international Brent pricing be reached and remain higher than $1.00 above the monthly Medanito floor price for 10 consecutive days, the Agreement will be suspended and international Brent pricing adopted. Should international Brent pricing fall below $45.00 for 10 consecutive days and/or the ARS exchange rate exceed or fall below the range of 15.5 to 20.0 ARS:USD for 10 consecutive days, the Agreement will be reviewed.

Given what has happened to Brent (see below) it looks like the company will experience a significant increase in its price, unless there is a fairly dramatic decrease in the Brent price in the near future.

Arbitrage opportunities

According to Maglan Capital, there exists an arbitrage opportunity in conventional plays as everybody is rushing to the big unconventional plays in Neuquen.

Big companies are shedding smaller blocks producing 1000-2000 bbls/d where the rate of return is pretty high but these are too small to be of much interest for the big players. Here is CEO Jose Penafiel on the Q3CC:

we have a minimum ROI that we're looking for which is about 30%. We're seeing a lot of smaller blocks coming on ranging from 500 barrels up to 3,000/4,000 barrels a day.

With increased production from their existing plays and some acquisitions they target to reach 5000bbls/d in 18-24 months, but we have to see how much of this materializes.

And in fact as we write this exactly such an opportunity has materialized, from Reuters:

Advisers to China's Sinopec have offered its oil assets in Argentina to about a dozen potential suitors, three sources familiar with the matter said, as losses and labor headaches prompt Asia's largest refiner to pull out. The Argentine oil and gas assets, mainly in the southern province of Santa Cruz, could be worth $750 million to $1 billion, one of the sources said. That would be less than half the $2.45 billion Sinopec paid in 2010 to buy the Argentine assets from U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp, marking an aggressive drive to diversify its oil sources at the time.

There are quite a few interested parties, and Madalena is in the mix, from Econojournal (spanish):

y un grupo empresario liderado por Gerardo Werthein, que participa asociado con la familia Peñafiel, accionistas controlantes de la petrolera canadiense Madalena Energy.

There are some 15 interested parties, Madalena is in the mix via links with some of the wealthiest families in Argentina (the Werthein, Peñafiel, Bulgheroni families).

Unconventional plays

We have already described the prime acreage that the company has in the booming shale area in Neuquen province in the previous article, as well as the financing deals in place in order to explore this further.

Well, exploring they are doing in Coiron Amargo Sur Este (CASE), in the giant Vaca Muerta resource. Madalena will be carried by Pan-American for the first $5.6 million in carried costs through this Work Program.

The company has already drilled one horizontal well (CAS.x-15) for 900m and this is now producing a stable rate of 125bbls/d, delineating and de-risking the block and proving that a longer well possibly with laterals can be economic.

A second well is already drilled and will be longer 1500m and results will come in January. There are an estimated 77M barrels attributable to Madalena's 35% WI.

What the company is looking for is a cumulative production of 500,000-700,000 bbls with an initial 600bbls/d production (the first well came in at 430bbls/d in the first month but the second well is 1500m compared to 900m for the first well).

In Coiron Amargo Norte the company has a JV with Pluspetrol, production has increased from 20m2 to 80m2 and the company is hoping this could increase to 120m2 by Q2/Q3.

In Curamhuele, they will reduce headcounts further which will produce a roughly $7 per barrel in netback. They are also looking for a JV partner here to speed things up and drill two horizontal wells like they are doing with Pan-Am in CASE.

Management argued on the Q3CC that some majors have already expressed an interest. This will create additional reserves on the books.

The company is also in discussion with the Provincial government, from the MD&A:

The Company has commenced discussions with the Province of Neuquén to obtain a four year extension of the exploration and evaluation block. The Company has proposed a horizontal multi-frac re-entry in CH.x-1 for $8.2 million to be incurred by March 9, 2019, to obtain this extension. The Company is waiting on a provincial certification that the $17.6 million of work commitments have been fulfilled and a provincial decree on the new $8.2 million of work commitments. Upon receipt of the provincial certification, the Company anticipates that the $17.6 million performance bond will be cancelled and a new $8.2 million performance bond posted.

By the end of the year, they hope to have renegotiated all their concession (which will remove the 'going concern' warnings in their filings by Q1 2018) and achieve an Argentinean listing by Q1.

Financing

We're not entirely liberated of further dilution, the company entered into a financing deal with in Q1 2017 that consists of several parts through the financing arm of the Penafiel family (which owns the private oil firm Hispania), KD Energy International:

A $6.5M working capital loan at 7%

A $16.5M convertible Capex loan also at 7%

A $40M facility from Pan American Energy (PAE) for drilling in CASE in connection with the planned $100M pilot program in CASE

With respect to the latter, here is the MD&A:

The Capex Loan is a multi-drawdown convertible loan. The loan similarly accrues interest at 7% per annum, with each drawdown and accrued interest repayable thirty-six months after drawdown. The Capex Loan is convertible into units of the Company ("Units") with each Unit comprised of one common share ("Common Share") and 0.22 of a Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional Common Share. The Capex Loan is convertible based on a conversion price equal to a 5% premium to the 20-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of the Common Shares on the last trading date prior to a particular drawdown ("Conversion Price") in respect of the Common Shares comprising the Units. The exercise price of the Warrants issued upon conversion is also at a 5% premium to that 20-day VWAP. These Warrants expire 18 months after the date of issuance. Both Hispania and Madalena have the right to convert the whole or part of the principal and interest owing hereunder into Units on or before repayment, although Madalena's right to compel conversion is limited in some circumstances.

There are also technical and a service agreements, with further payments:

In association with the Services Agreement, Hispania will receive monthly service fees of up to $150 thousand and Madalena will issue Warrants to Hispania in six consecutive monthly tranches of 4,758,333 Warrants. These Warrants will have an exercise price equal to the price of the Common Shares on the last trading day prior to issuance and will expire 18 months thereafter.

19M of these warrants have already been issued. On 543.8M outstanding shares, this is not a terrible dilution (3.5%) but a dilution nevertheless.

There is a further $16.5M loan available from KD Energy International, which was also voted as the new 'Control Person' of the company in September this year.

We might also point out that Madalena has considerable connections with the two wealthiest families in Argentina. The second wealthiest is the Bulgheroni family, which is the owner of Pan-American Energy with which they have extensive dealings through their JV in CASE.

And then there is Leonardo Madcur, from PR:

Mr. Madcur is currently Director of Corporate Development at the Werthein Group.

The Werthein family is the richest in Argentina.

Risk

As with most of small exploration companies, there is a substantial amount of risk involved. The price of oil and gas could fall again. The company might not be able to extent all of its licenses (it is in ongoing discussions with the Provinces of Formosa for its El Chivil block, the Province of Salto for its Santa Victoria Block, and waiting for a provincial certification from the Province of Neuquén that the $17.6M work commitments have been fulfilled, for instance). Needless to say, future wells could disappoint.

Conclusion

What worried us was that dilution was beating progress at the company. In fact, there wasn't all that much progress as production declined until recently. But the restructuring and the recovery in prices and production has enabled the company to become cash flow positive.

The JVs with Pan-Am and Pluspetrol have made financing available for exploration, de-risking some of their best unconventional plays, getting reserves on the books and increase production further.

While we're not entirely relieved of further dilution, at least the company now has a window of opportunity to set in motion a virtuous cycle of increasing production and cash flow, de-risking and reserve increases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MDLNF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.