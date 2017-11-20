SailPoint: Strong Buy After 8% Pop In IPO

The rather weak initial reaction to SailPoint's IPO suggests that investors still have plenty more in gains to see.

SailPoint's (NYSE: SAIL) debut on the New York Stock Exchange was somewhat overshadowed by the other company to share its IPO day, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: FIX), but the identity software company's $240 million deal still sets it up to become a successful performer after its initial launch.

As I wrote in my initial article on the company, SailPoint is the developer behind a suite of cybersecurity products that allow enterprises to monitor the identities of users on a corporate network and manage access. It's the Gartner-selected Leader of the Identity Governance space, up against titans like Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) and IBM (NYSE: IBM), but the only company fully dedicated to the space. SailPoint also shares a similar category with Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), the identity management company that focuses on single sign-on (SSO) portals and went public in a smashingly successful IPO earlier this year that's returned almost 2x for investors.

Given its cheap starting multiple of 5.4x, SailPoint looks set to emulate Okta's earlier success. The first day of trading was a rather choppy one for SailPoint. Heavy bull demand at the launch of trading caused SailPoint to open at $14.90 (20% above its IPO price), but it gradually tapered down to $13.20 (an 8% gain) by the end of the day.

Not that Stitch Fix - the much-touted and spotlight-grabbing subscription clothing company - fared any better in its debut the same day. Stitch Fix actually ended the day flat, instead of slightly up like SailPoint. And in truth, none of the recent tech IPOs that have gone public in the past few months have seen a bona fide "pop" in the 30%-plus range. Investor appetite for IPOs seems to have cooled in the last quarter of 2017, as a wave of smaller-cap deals like Aquantia (NASDAQ: AQ), SendGrid (NASDAQ: SEND), and Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) has induced a certain deal fatigue into the markets.

Still - IPO hype or no, SailPoint's fantastic software business in a niche space it's cornered makes it a fairly safe bet as far as technology investments go. Once a product like SailPoint is installed into a network and helps it to detect threats, it's hard to find a reason to unplug it. This is a company that has gotten relatively little attention and suffered from a lack of hype leading into the IPO, but its strong fundamentals (high growth backed by cash flow and a highly opportunistic target market) should carry the day. I continue to believe SailPoint is worth 7x EV/FTM revenues, implying a price target of $17 (30% upside from current levels). Now is a good time to buy into the stock before Wall Street trips over itself writing up Buy recommendations - it can be expected that at least Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), Citi (NYSE: C) and Jeffries (NYSE:JEF), its lead underwriters, will be giving the thumbs-up.

Final offering details

SailPoint's IPO priced on Thursday, November 16 and began trading the following day. Here are the details:

Shares priced at $12, above the initial range of $9-$11, indicating a launching market cap of 5.0x EV/FTM revenues

20 million shares tendered, representing 22% of the total cap. 14.3 million are newly issued shares; the remaining 5.7 million are offered by existing shareholders

$171.6 million in capital raised in the IPO (total deal size was $240 million, including the proceeds that went to existing shareholders). After deducting 7% underwriting fees, we estimate the company to generate $159.6 million in net proceeds

The outstanding 15% greenshoe option consists of 3 million additional shares that could be offered; half of which are offered by existing shareholders and the other half are new issuances. If exercised, this could raise an additional $18 million (1.5 million shares x $12/share)

89,632,922 shares outstanding post-offering. Unlike the majority of tech IPOs, SailPoint only has a single class of shares, with equal voting power

Use of proceeds include a $91.4 million debt paydown and general corporate purposes

As shown in the cap table below, private equity firm Thoma Bravo is the controlling shareholder in SailPoint, with a ~60% interest post-IPO.

Figure 1. SailPoint ownership table Source: S-1 filing

Of the 5.7 million insider shares being offered, 5 million are owned by Thoma Bravo, and the remaining 0.7 million by the co-founders, Kevin Cunningam and Mark McClain (also CEO). McClain will own just 4% of the company post-IPO, a relatively small portion for a founder/CEO.

Valuation update and commentary

Taking SailPoint's Day 1 closing market cap of $1.16 billion, adding debt of $156.4 billion and netting out balance sheet cash of $19.8 million and expected IPO proceeds of $159.6 million, we arrive at an enterprise value of $1.14 billion for SailPoint.

If we assume that SailPoint's LTM revenues of $162.6 million grow at 30% (recall that the company grew 40% y/y in its most recent quarter, so this is a fairly conservative assumption), we estimate $211.4 million in forward revenues for SailPoint, implying an EV/FTM revenues multiple of 5.4x as of the end of its first trading day.

Here's how that stacks up relative to other recent software IPOs:

Figure 2. SailPoint trading comps Source: author-created chart; market caps based on close of trading on November 17; financial data from public filings; forward revenue estimates based on extrapolation of management guidance

The valuation of recent IPOs has come down in recent months to the low ~6s; earlier in the year, 2017 IPOs had an average multiple around 7.0x. The simple average above takes into account newer IPOs like SendGrid that have failed to notch a large valuation, as well as companies like Cloudera (NASDAQ: OTC:CLDR) that have for months failed to impress the market.

Even at this "low" average of 6.2x, however, SailPoint still trades about a turn below its peers. Its strong fundamental profile doesn't at all warrant a discount: it's a core application software company (we hesitate from calling it true SaaS, as only 42% of its revenue derives from subscriptions) with a well-defined target market, 40% growth and positive OCF. As previously mentioned, Okta is probably SailPoint's closest public comp, and coincidentally it's one of the highest-valued comps in the table and one of the best-performing IPOs of 2017.

SailPoint needs time to grow into its valuation. As a software company with fairly predictable revenues, it should have good visibility and skill into managing its quarterly earnings, and if it's smart, it has a succession of beat-and-raise quarters planned in the near future, which can provide the kick to jumpstart a SailPoint rally. Okta (and Alteryx, too) languished until it smashed its quarterly earnings targets. We're hoping SailPoint can do the same.

Final thoughts

It's bizarre why a solid software company like SailPoint can manage to drift downward on its public debut to a valuation of just 5.4x EV/FTM revenues at the close of its first day of trading, when earlier in the year such an IPO would have been the toast of Wall Street and earned a much higher valuation.

More than anything, SailPoint is probably the victim of IPO fatigue, as investors have had a lot of deals to chew up in recent weeks. With the recent underperformance in newer issues, investors are probably nervous to take a chance on new, volatile names.

If we look past the immediate horizon, however, and focus on SailPoint's Gartner-leading position in a niche software industry (in a space where Gartner ranks it above IBM and Oracle, two tech giants), high growth balanced with positive cash flows, and private equity backing (let's face it, private equity is only interested in jacking up their returns, and that means intense intervention to boost the stock price), SailPoint looks like a winner. This is a company worth at least 7x EV/FTM revenues ($17).

With an IPO that basically fizzled on its first day, investors have an opportunity to buy into SailPoint at a reasonable price point - whereas in most high-quality IPOs, the opening price almost immediately shoots up to levels considered dangerous (think Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) here). SailPoint will find a way to dazzle investors en masse in the near future - but the smart investor will get in now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAIL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.