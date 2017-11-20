Bitcoin: The Thing?

Discussion, critique, and analysis of the potential impacts on equity, bond, commodity, capital, and asset markets regarding the following:

Last Time Out?

Of late onshore and offshore BEP's (breakeven points) are coming down... Is this a double edged sword? Many players have exited? A reduced number of competitors in the pool, with limited capital resources directed towards the leaner lower BEP threshold, might cause fewer projects to be developed? TBD. - Tight Oil: Deep Water Driver?

Along those lines of a reduction in competition and limited resources...

Prior to the February PBOC crackdown on Bitcoin exchanges, renminbi exchanges accounted for 98% of global bitcoin trading. - Money Or Crypto Tulips?

With a decline of 98% in BTC volume since January, mostly based in RMB, what "THING" might assimilate that volume, currencies involved, and increase almost 10X in valuation, while taking on a semblance of money?

We offer you now a little item called...

The Thing?

The Thing is a 1982 American science fiction horror film directed by John Carpenter, written by Bill Lancaster, and starring Kurt Russell (Macready) and Keith David (Childs) with stellar support from an all star ensemble cast: Wilford Brimley, Richard Dysart, Richard Masur, David Clennon, Peter Maloney, Donald Moffat, Joel Polis, Charles Hallahan, Thomas G. Waites, and T.K. Carter.

This science fiction classic is based on John W. Campbell, Jr.'s novella Who Goes There? and is an updated remake of the more loosely adapted 1951 film, The Thing from Another World by Howard Hawks and Christian Nyby.

Wallpaper courtesy of Beyond Horror

In unusual fashion, a crew at an Antarctic research station rescues a dog from certain death, only to find the neighboring camp where the dog fled from destroyed and its crew dead. Whatever killed them is nowhere to be found, unless it's hidden in plain sight.

The film's title refers to its primary antagonist: a parasitic extraterrestrial life form that assimilates other organisms and in turn imitates them. The Thing infiltrates the research station, taking the appearance of the researchers that it absorbs, and paranoia develops within the group. Set in an all-male environment, this film is a study of masculinity in crisis.

With Ennio Morricone's brilliant score, Carpenter's cinematography, outstanding use of special effects available at the time, and some of the greatest "zinger" lines of all time, there is never a dull moment in this tension filled story.

The film is apocalyptic in nature, as should "The Thing" ever reach civilization, it would be only a matter of time before it consumed all life on Earth.

Post Intro?

Along the lines of THE THING viz. assimilation, imitation, acceptance, and potential apocalypse, what factors have contributed to current Bitcoin and cryptocurrency speculative valuations?

In an orderly fashion, we now present SIX ways to SUNDAY that we think, BITCOIN is THE THING: Margin Lending; Halving; Forking; 98% Trading Volume Decline; FX Denomination; and Anchoring.

In the end, with consideration for markets, finance, technology, demographics, and macroeconomics, this trail logically leads one to the discussion of what is considered money? The tacit acceptance of and the potential hegemony thereof.

Margin Lending?

One many are not aware of... in an effort to increase "liquidity", one can lend out their "money" on the exchange to margin traders. Again, whatever BTC valuation does daily, effects the NAV of your holdings, but not the interest you collect on any loans.

On a slow day at 0.10% DAILY - Simple Annual 36.5%; Compounded 44.0%. After 15% exchange fees are deducted, you earn 31.0% and 36.4%, respectively.

On a nice day at 0.14% DAILY - Simple Annual 51.1%; Compounded 66.6%. After 15% exchange fees are deducted, you earn 43.4% and 54.4%, respectively.

On a crazy day at 0.20% DAILY - Simple Annual 73.0%; Compounded 107.4%. After 15% exchange fees are deducted, you earn 62.1% and 85.9%, respectively.

Middle of the road or fair to Middlin, $1,000 held for 1 year yields $1,544. MC/Visa Banks charge 25 - 30% on credit card interest; PayDay charges up to 700%; so 55% is nothing to laugh at. Even though there are safeguards at each exchange, risk is ever present.

The above is a major reason investors are piling into Bitcoin bat shit crazy. Coupled with a reduced volume and supply of BTC in circulation, this payday margin lending is squeezing up the price.

Halving?

Whenever a new block is successfully mined, it is added to the bitcoin network. Fresh bitcoins are rewarded to whichever miner discovered the valid block. This BTC coin reward was initially set to 50 BTC.

For every 210,000 blocks discovered, the coin reward is halved. According to the current protocol, there can be only 64 halvings. Whenever a halving occurs, not only does the reward decline -50% but also the network hash rate and difficulty level to produce BTC increase.

On November 28, 2012, the reward fell to 25 BTC priced at $12.27 per, with difficulty level at 3.4389M, and network hash rate 27.6173T. The hash rate fell 20% and has subsequently climbed in exponential fashion. The halving of reward was more than offset as the price later climbed to $260 per BTC in April 2013.

On July 9, 2016, the reward fell to 12.5 BTC priced at $649 per, with difficulty level at 213.3989G and network hash rate 1.5606E.

As of November 13, 2017, BTC is priced at $6,530 with difficulty level at 1.3644T and network hash rate 7.9754E.

There are currently 16.6M bitcoins in circulation. The current BTC protocol allows for 21M bitcoins to be produced. Given that almost 80% of all bitcoins have already been created, with 62 halvings to come, the difficulty and hash rate should continue to increase.

A mitigating factor is technological advances in mining technique and cost thereof. Bottom line, the creation of BTC comes at the expense of CPU cycles, electricity, personnel, insurance, and any other overhead required for powering a data center.

BTC miners only make money when the revenue generated through mining BTC exceeds the cost of running the mine. Halving raises difficulty, associated costs, reduces participants, and limits the growth rate of BTC supply, thus squeezing up the price.

BTW, after the initial reward of 50 has been divided 64 times, the last bitcoin will be released into the market, and the total circulation with be 21M. To exceed that threshold requires a protocol change, which leads to "Forking" bitcoin.

Forking Bitcoin?

Forking is a technical event which requires agreement amongst the protocol participants on common rules. This occurs when developers seek to change the rules the software uses to decide whether a transaction is valid or not. The three types of forks....

A block activated hard fork is a REQUIRED software upgrade that introduces a new rule to the network that isn't compatible with the older software.

A block activated soft fork is a backward compatible change.

A UASF or user activated soft fork (which has never happened), a majority need to publicly support the change, and new software gets installed on nodes that want to participate in the soft fork.

In all of the above, one of three results can occur: Ignored, no significant miners run the new software, rules do not change, business as usual. Unified, most (or all) miners upgrade their software and rules change. Splintered, only some miners upgrade their software, and two separate bitcoins are created.

Previous splinters resulting from forks... Bitcoin Cash created through a hard fork on August 1, 2017, and Bitcoin Gold. On Monday, November 13th, Bitcoin Gold was $250, compared to $1,400 for Bitcoin Cash and $6,300 for normal Bitcoin.

With all this halving and forking, perhaps that "THING" might fork itself again and assimilate into multiple currencies? Perhaps leaving some miners, investors, and the "THING" itself, very happy or weird and pissed off, whatever it is?

Volume?

Prior to the PBOC crackdown on Chinese exchanges, renminbi accounted for 98% of global bitcoin trading volume.

Amongst others, our mentor Salmo Trutta might have something to say about the effect that a precipitous decline in transaction volume or flows, might have on the valuation of a medium of exchange. We shall attempt to paraphrase.... The contraction of 98% of BTC trading volume (in CNY), created volatility and an amplified "demand" squeeze. - Money Or Crypto Tulips?

Prior to the February 2017 crackdown, total volume in all currencies on all exchanges was near 175M BTC per month.

Above, accounting for 98% of that volume, CNY RMB volume vs. all other currencies on all exchanges. Note, monthly volume has since declined to 4-6M BTC per month.

With South Korea also banning ICOs, the outlawed Chinese and Korean exchanges are slowly relocating to cryptocurrency "friendly" locales. Said 98% reduction in volume, squeezed availability, and liquidity forcing up BTC valuation.

Denomination?

It is probable that the currency share of BTC global trading volume has changed radically since the Chinese acted in Feb and would not be surprised if the two principals in the "dollar" carry JPY and USD are now sporting a higher share %. - Money Or Crypto Tulips?

Noting that monthly volume has declined to 4-6M BTC per month, below the last six months of trading, with a weekly breakdown of the currencies involved....

Subsequent to the PBOC crackdown, a small portion of the 98% RMB volume has been replaced by USD and JPY, making the dollar and yen #1 and #2, respectively, in volume currency trading for Bitcoin, as opposed to the RMB. JPY and USD have had knock-on effect in squeezing up the value of BTC.

Pair Anchoring?

Alt coins or alternative cryptocurrencies are "anchored" or priced for exchange in BTC and USD pairs. To buy CoinX requires exchanging USD to BTC, then exchanging BTC to CoinX.

Whatever BTC and USD valuation does daily has effect on the NAV of BTC holdings, viz. the currency you're holding or invested in depreciating or appreciating significantly.

More cryptocurrencies, more coins, more demand for BTC, less BTC available, squeeze up BTC valuation. Has anyone noticed what happened to RMB, JPY, and USD since January 2017?

What is Money?

Subtlety not oft realized... Interest rates are NOT the price of money and should NEVER be conflated as such. Interest rates are the price or cost of loan funds. Bearing that in mind...

Alex, I'll take cryptocurrencies for $1,000. Trebek queries, it has specific purchasing power properties. What is money? One thing is for sure, the THING can assimilate many FORMS and has many names...

bit o bills, boodle, brass, bread, cabbage, cake, cheddar, cheese, chips, dough, ducats, duckets, green, guap, lettuce, loot, monkey, moolah, paper, quid, scratch, scrill, scrilla, simoleans, smackers, stash, tamales, tudse, wonga, or spondulix (spondoolicks)...

... also greenbacks, singles, bones, bucks, aces, clams, deuces, fins, fivers, five spots, sawbucks, ten spots, Hamilton's, beans, dubs, Jackson's, half yards, frogs, Uly's, Grant's, C-notes, hunny's, Benjamin's, Benji's, yards, grand, large, G's, K's, stacks, racks, rocks, MandM or.... drum roll please, Dead President's.

But ya doesn't has to call me Johnson....

Video courtesy of YouTube

Aside from what it can be called and more to the point... Money has specific purchasing power properties viz., medium of exchange, unit of account, sometimes, a store of value.

The value of money is the utility it serves, viz. generalized purchasing power, and its price is measured in FX pairs and various price indices.

The most common yardstick of value is the accepted FORM it takes or "THING" viz. credit, debt (debenture, equity, bond), instrument (ABCP, repo, MMMF, synthetic derivative, etc.), asset (RE, commodities), and legal tender (bills and specie).

Vendor Acceptance?

The Hyperledger Foundation is an open-source collaborative effort to create enterprise-level, cross-industry blockchain technologies. Hyperledger works with some of the world's most important brands, including Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), American Express (NYSE:AXP), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), NEC, IBM (NYSE:IBM), and many more.

Cryptocurrency hardware startup Ledger has announced a new partnership with tech giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Ledger is integrating its operating system, BOLOS, into Intel's Software Guard Extensions (SGX) secure storage product line in a bid to provide new avenues for storing cryptocurrency holdings.

Although Windows and Android wallets accepting Bitcoin have been developed, Apple Pay Cash, which is a cryptocurrency, is of course proprietary with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Following is a small partial list of business concerns that accept bitcoin. Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK); Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:VA), Mobile and Airline; Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX); Tiger Direct; DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH); Expedia.com (NASDAQ:EXPE); CheapAir; Newegg; Microsoft Online (NASDAQ:MSFT) (Windows and XBox Stores); eGifter and Gyft (Gift cards for numerous retailers viz. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Sephora, Home Depot (NYSE:HD), and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS)); Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA); Subway; Autoparts Way.

All of the above are making the BTC "THING", not just imitate or act like but gain widespread demographic acceptance as money and squeeze up the value.

Hegemony or Hedge-money?

All mediums of exchange outside of the US Dollar are pretenders. Want proof? When we dug up Saddam's scraggly ass, he wasn't hoarding Gold, Silver, Diamonds, Euros, RMB, Yen or Francs, just 7,500 crisp pictures of Ben Franklin. Why?

US Dollar supply MZM = $15.2T, M2 = 13.7T, M1 = 3.6T, of which physical dollars account for 1.6T. Eurodollars, a credit based electronic medium, which is the LARGEST global funding source. ED is traded daily in futures with $13T in notional value, of which 75% are denominated in USD. Include, $10T of foreign debt denominated in USD...

All underpinning 84% of global transactions, which dwarfs all other forms of money as the preferred FORM of EXCHANGE MEDIUM, in a $75T nominal annual global economy. Bearing all the above in mind...

Much like the credit based "dollar" (Eurodollar) and its attendant unregulated, unbackstopped, global liquidity issues, the above circumstances have increased the valuation of BTC and through additional speculation, all cryptocurrencies in the process. - Money Or Crypto Tulips?

With shrinking block reward, increasing hash rate requirements and difficulty, as costs increase, reducing the number of miners, the future rate of bitcoin creation should slow.

Declining new issuance, higher costs, and limited supply of the "THING" underpinning the transaction network, which alternate currencies existence and future growth depend upon as a FORM of EXCHANGE MEDIUM. Sound vaguely familiar, as in the case of ED and the USD above?

Try 16.6M BTC coins currently valued at $125B, underpinning a $230B cryptocurrency market, with $105B in alt coins. A familiar "THING" resembling hegemony indeed?

Furthering that hegemony? The coin reward will decrease from 12.5 to 6.25 coins on June 13, 2020. Said countdown to the next halving can be found at bitcoinblockhalf, rate, and price quotes can be charted at bitinfocharts.

Last but not least, a hard fork Segwit2X is scheduled to be implemented around November 16, 2017, upon which BTC jumped to $7,487.

As with any medium of exchange, the principle of substitution applies to money, viz. a commodity or service will be devoted to those uses which are the most profitable. Thus, the more valuable money is held or hoarded, if possible, as a store of value, and the less valuable is used as a medium of exchange. Hence...

the bad money drives out the good.

At The End of The Day?

Will "lesser" cryptocurrencies become the daily cash, while Bitcoin becomes the "THING" which assimilates "store of value" underpinning the system?

Margin, halving, forking, volume, denomination, anchoring, acceptance, hegemony, all factors in some THING, assimilating and morphing into a seemingly reasonable facsimile of what is money?

Reasonable perhaps, one can always lose their wallet full of cash, however, the following gives new definition in the new paradigm?

Last week, $300m of cryptocurrency was lost after a series of bugs in a popular digital wallet service led one curious developer to accidentally take control of and then lock-up the funds.

Effectively, a user accidentally stole hundreds of wallets simultaneously, and then set them on fire in a panic while trying to give them back.

On that note, like Macready said to Childs, as they basked in the camps afterglow, while waiting out the long cold Antarctic night...

"why don't we just wait here for a little while and see what happens?"

Video courtesy of YouTube

Reference?

1,000 Mega = 1 Giga, 1,000 Giga = 1 Tera, 1,000 Tera = 1 Peta, 1,000 Peta = 1 Exa. Thus, 1 Trillion Mega = 1 Exa and 1 Billion Giga = 1 Exa.

