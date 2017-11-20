This article is the first in a series of articles on some of the higher quality BDCs. Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) is the second biggest BDC by market capitalization and widely regarded as one of the highest quality BDCs.

I personally consider MAIN to be a high-quality BDC offering a reasonable dividend yield. Its superior quality is evidenced by amongst others its long history of strong Nett Asset Value (NAV) growth, with its NAV having increased by around 14.33% over the course of the past 5 years. This is the second highest of the 27 BDCs with a trading history of more than 5 years and well above the 8.49% average increase for this group. A significant rise in rates, although generally beneficial to MAIN, may, however, create an increased risk of defaults of which investors should remain cognizant.

Earnings

The prospect of rising rates remains a relevant consideration in assessing BDCs' earnings capacity as several BDCs, including MAIN, are set to benefit from such a rise. This is as approximately 70% of MAIN's debt investment portfolio earns interest at floating rates whilst more than 60% of its debt obligations are at a fixed rate. The LIBOR rate has continued its rise throughout most of 2017 and is likely to continue in the near term, though arguably at a slower pace.

(Source: St. Louis Fed)

The existence of a LIBOR floor did, however, limit some BDCs' ability to benefit from the initial increase in the LIBOR rate whilst protecting them from a potential decrease in rates. Approximately 60% of MAIN's investment portfolio is subject to a LIBOR floor with a 1.05% average LIBOR floor. The LIBOR rate is currently nearing 1.4% which in essence means that the majority of MAIN's debt investments are now likely to benefit from the increase in rates. According to MAIN, a 25-basis point increase in rates will lead to a $0.03 rise in NII per share. I am, however, of the view that the market has largely priced-in the prospect of increased NII as a result of higher rates.

The risk that defaults would increase in the event of rates rising too rapidly is of course a valid concern. In this regard, we must consider the interest coverage ratio (that's EBITDA divided by interest expense) of MAIN's portfolio. The median interest coverage ratio for MAIN's LMM portfolio, representing 43% of its investments, for example, is around 2.6. A 1% increase in rates would thus see its median interest coverage decline to around 2.4 times EBITDA, which hardly rises to the level of concern. MAIN also has a long history of maintaining low levels of loans on non-accrual status with a mere 0.4% of its portfolio at fair value currently on non-accrual status.

MAIN's Gross Asset Expense Ratio at 3.25% is also the second lowest of the six higher quality BDCs. Whilst its Gross Asset Non-Leverage Expense Ratio is a mere 1.62% which, although higher than the 1.56% when I wrote about MAIN in June, remains amongst the lowest for BDCs.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

Its debt to equity ratio at 0.4643 remains well below the legal limit and below the 0.8 level, which is generally considered prudent by rating agencies. The potential of increasing NII through the employment of increased leverage is thus a possibility. MAIN is, however, unlikely to substantially increase its leverage considering its long history of maintaining a below average debt to equity ratio.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors and Company Fillings)

MAIN's three-year rolling increase in NAV, after adding in all dividends, at 47.82% is also the highest of the higher quality BDCs. It is worth noting that Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is excluded from the chart below as it does not yet have a three-year track record.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

Dividend

MAIN offers a dividend yield of around 5.6%, which is the lowest of the higher quality BDCs. This does not, however, include the special dividends paid by MAIN which, if included, increase the dividend yield substantially. The special dividends, which are largely funded by capital gains and equity dividends, will not be discussed at length in this article as they are generally at greater risk of not being paid than ordinary dividends.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

MAIN's 1-year Average Adjusted Core NII Coverage Ratio at around 111% is the third lowest of the higher quality BDCs. This does not, however, give rise to substantial concerns as the dividend is ultimately well covered.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

Valuation and Conclusion

MAIN is currently trading at a 75.4% premium to NAV, which is well above its 3-year average premium to NAV of around 54%. It is again worth noting that it may, nevertheless, be better to pay a higher premium for a quality BDC than a discount for a poorer quality BDC.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisor)

Readers may recall that in June, I expressed some concerns over the valuation of MAIN and indicated that I was unlikely to initiate a position at that valuation. I have, however, since initiated a small position despite still having some concerns over the valuation levels in light of MAIN's superior quality relative to other BDCs.

If you enjoyed this article, please consider following me by clicking the follow button next to my name. Take note thereof that except for the chart from the St Louis Fed all charts were created by the author. The source indicated at the bottom of the charts is, therefore, the source of the underlying data.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.