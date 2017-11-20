I'm Cautious About Netflix

I was at a party this past weekend with a few fellow investors, and an interesting conversation took place. The people who have been bullish on high flyers like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) etc. seemed rightfully proud of themselves. Their investments have continued to perform wonderfully for years. When I pressed them for a deeper level of analysis about why the future will resemble the past, they became more ambiguous. They started talking about the wonder of AI, and drones, and a host of other wonderful developments, but were unable to give any concrete answers about timelines and even approximate levels of future profitability at these businesses. I became truly frightened (on their behalf) when I asked what would change their view from bullish to bearish. Universally, the answer was “nothing.” These conversations prompted me to start an analysis of these businesses and these stocks. I have approached them with an open mind, taking the view that just because something is highly priced does not make it a poor investment. I wanted to answer the question “does it make sense to invest at current levels?” I’m going to start by analyzing Netflix, and, unfortunately, it does not make sense to buy right now.

I’ll start my analysis with a quick recap of the recent financial trends at Netflix, as it’s a good idea for us all to be “on the same page.” I’ll then get into an analysis of what the market assumes about the long term growth of this company based on the current stock price. I’ll also look at global demographic and income data to take a stab at understanding the size that Netflix’s global market will eventually be. I’ll then stitch these two pieces together by asking whether the market’s assumptions are realistic. I’ll conclude with a few questions that remain unanswered from the bullish side (in my view) and will offer a relatively low risk, low cost strategy to profit from shares of Netflix over the next few years.

Financial Review

Netflix has grown massively over the past 10 years. In fact, earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of about 19% over the past decade, and 69% over the past five and half years, so the growth rate seems to be accelerating. In addition, the net income margin seems to be growing nicely, meaning that the company is able to throw ever growing amounts of revenue to the bottom line. This is obviously a sign that the company is somewhat scalable. This impressive growth is obviously caused by the massive popularity of the service, as evidenced by the fact that the number of subscribers has ballooned from ~25.5 million in 2012 to ~109 million today. Netflix seems to be the exemplar of a growth company.

Nothing is perfect, though, and Netflix is no exception. The level of long term debt (and therefore interest expense) has grown equally dramatically. Long term debt is up at a CAGR of about 17% over the past 5 ¾ years. That said, the weighted interest rate is moderate at 3.3%, and the cash hoard the company has on hand represents about 36% of the total long term debt, so I’m not as concerned as some about the debt load here. Of greater concern to me is the fact that it seems the more the company grows, the worse free cash flow gets. It’s as if the company is caught in a vicious circle: original content is required for subscriber growth, but it also begets massive negative cash flow.

Source: Company Filings, 10-Q, 10-K

The Market’s Forecast

With the financial highlights out of the way, it’s time to unbundle what the market assumes about Netflix’s future, based on the current price. In order to engage in this exercise, I’ll rely on Stephen Penman’s excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman goes through the methodology we would use to uncover what the market is currently assuming about the long term growth prospects for a given company. Although the specific methodology he talks about is beyond the scope of this article, Penman basically applies a fairly standard financial model comparing price per share, book value per share, and the market’s forecasts about earnings to isolate what the market must currently assume about long term growth. At the moment, the market is forecasting a long term (i.e. perpetual) earnings growth rate at Netflix of about 8.8%. In my view, this is an exceedingly optimistic forecast in light of the size of Netflix’s global market. The demand for this service cannot grow at a 9% clip indefinitely, unless you assume some very ahistorical things about the World’s population and income growth.

What is the Size of the Global Netflix Potential Market?

It’s all well and good for me to make a (glib?) observation that it’s impossible for Netflix to grow indefinitely at 8.8%, but it behooves me to then offer a reasonable forecast of future growth. In order to do this, I’ll look at population and income by country. My sources on this are the United Nations' figures on global population and the World Banks' figures on per capita income.

For this exercise, I broke the world’s countries into seven bands by income (ranging from $5,000-$10,000 to $60,000 plus). I'll put these seven bands at the end of this article to make reading easier. I assume a certain level of penetration for each income band, using the United States as a benchmark. I would like to point out that there are actually relatively few people (~365 million) globally at the same or higher levels of income as are found in the United States. Also, there are only three non-oil producing countries (Singapore, Switzerland, and Ireland) with higher income per capita than is found in the United States. I point this out to caution against using the United States as a standard case. There’s nothing standard about that country, and that includes its levels of wealth and personal freedoms.

That said, I am using penetration in the United States as a benchmark for members of the “$50,000-$60,000” group and assuming that penetration rates we find in the United States will eventually reach the other four countries in this group. Given that one of the countries in the United States’ “band” is the odiously illiberal Saudi Arabia, this may be a stretch, but we’ll give the bulls the benefit of the doubt.

I drop the penetration rate in each less affluent band until I assume a 7% penetration rate for countries in the least well off band. I explicitly exclude countries where the citizens make less than $5,000 annually (e.g. Timor-Leste, Uganda etc.) on the assumption that the citizens there don’t make sufficient income to apply some of it to something as relatively luxurious as a streaming service of this kind. I’m also excluding countries if there is sufficient income, but where there are political obstacles to doing business (Venezuela for example). That said, I am including many countries who have a history of censorship (e.g. Iran, Myanmar/Burma), on the assumption that accommodations can be reached with the (somewhat pestilential) authorities. My penetration figures will be off from country to country, but this exercise is more about helping me think about what the potential market is here.

Based on these simplifying assumptions, I forecast that the global subscription base for Netflix to be about 671 million (or ~9% of the current global population). Since Netflix already boasts about 109 million subscribers, this analysis suggests that there are about 550 million more to go. At the current rate of subscriber growth of about 28% (which is the compounded growth rate over the past five years), the firm will reach this potential subscriber number in just over 7 years. Seven years, and another 550 million subscribers may sound like a great deal, but this growth is a very far cry from the 8.8% perpetual growth the market is currently forecasting. These numbers imply a long term growth rate for Netflix closer to ~1.8%, actually.

I should say one final thing about my forecast. It is obviously not precise for a host of reasons, and it is not meant to be. It is designed to help me think about the eventual upper limit of Netflix’s market. I would say that most of the simplifying assumptions favor the bull case, though. This has been my deliberate intent, because I feel that in argumentation, you should attack the other side’s best arguments only. For instance, household sizes are higher in many other countries, and a nation full of people who live in larger households will require fewer subscriptions.

Some Questions for Netflix Shareholders

Now that I have an approximate sense of the eventual size of the market, I can ask a few questions about the nature of the business. For example, what will the next 550 million subscribers do that the first 109 million subscribers didn’t? In other words, will the next 550 million not care about original content, and will thus improve free cash flow? What about differing tastes amongst these future subscribers? I mean no offence to my American readers, but it could be said that Americans sometimes assume that everyone in the world is just like them. I confess that I wish the rest of the world were more American (I can say that as an Irish-Canadian) but it’s unfortunately not the case. Content customized to local tastes costs. Also, what will happen when this growth company, like all growth companies before it, reaches a level of slow or no growth? After all, 630 million people does not equal “infinite.” The market will react predictably to this slow down, but, given that the market is an anticipatory mechanism, it may react before signs of slowdown emerge. Also, when will managers start treating shareholders better? Specifically, shares have been diluted massively over the past five years (at a compound rate of about 1.4% annually since 2012). When will that change? Will the credit markets continue to offer Netflix debt at favorable rates when the legendary growth starts to slow? What happens when Netflix inevitably drops the ball and makes original content that inspires a collective yawn?

In my view, all of these questions dance around what is the essence of the existential threat to Netflix’s status as a “growth” company. If the firm needs to add new and interesting content to attract subscribers, and that new content leads to perpetual negative free cash flow to keep them interested, that suggests to me that free cash flow will remain negative for the foreseeable future. Negative free cash flow is a necessary precondition for the much vaunted subscriber growth. At some point the market will realize that something else has to happen. Netflix will have to monetize these people in some other way. Netflix may be able to do that. They may be able to induce subscribers to pay enough for the firm to turn free cash flow around. As for me, though, I prefer to avoid faith in temporal affairs, and I’d wait for proof of that, especially when the shares are trading at these valuations. It’s a fact of economic history that success attracts competition (Amazon, Disney (NYSE:DIS), Hulu etc.), which has obvious consequences to margins and Netflix’s ability to increase revenue per subscriber.

Conclusion and Strategy

Every time the market has forecast a growth rate of X and a reasonable analysis has forecast a (much smaller) growth rate of Y, shares have eventually fallen in price because price and value eventually collide. This is as ironclad a rule as, say, “if you bite your tongue, you will feel a jolt of pain.” We humans can understand the (immediate) cause effect between “bite” and “pain.” When effect (drop in share price) follows cause (excessive optimism) by many months or years, though, we find it hard to see the connection. “Hard” does not mean impossible, though, and the relationship exists. Investors would be wise to remember, though, that price and value eventually collide. This happens every time.

I should also state that I can no more predict what will drive the shares down in price from here than anyone else can predict what will make them remain buoyant. I am reminded of a very profound analogy that Didier Sornette used in his excellent book Why Stock Markets Crash. He analogized an asset that is in an unstable condition to a ruler being balanced vertically on the tip of your finger. Something is going to make that ruler eventually fall. It’s not as relevant what particular whiff of air, or flutter of your hand causes it to drop as the fact that it’s in an unstable spot and will fall. It’s just a matter of when. Analogously, I don’t care whether it’s the market’s fears about competition, the lack of free cash flow, the growing debt load, the personal misdeeds of a Netflix original star or some other factor that causes the shares to drop. When there’s this much of a gap between actual potential growth and forecasted growth, the shares are in an unstable position and something will (eventually) make them fall.

Although I’m not willing to actually short the name, long dated at the money put options (expiring in January of 2019) represent good value at these levels in my view. For a relatively meagre investment of $3,000, investors will profit if the shares drop between precipitously between now and then. If the crowd continues to drive the shares higher, I would recommend simply repeating the process in January of 2019, at a higher strike price (and therefore higher potential reward). I recommend this strategy because the risk-return profile is too compelling. For the less adventurous investor, avoiding the inevitable loss that will come to Netflix shareholders would be the best strategy.

Endnotes

Band 1

Source for all bands: United Nations, World Bank (via Wikipedia)

Band 2

Band 3

Band 4

Band 5

Band 6

Band 6 continued

Band 7

Band 7 continued

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NFLX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I won't short the shares, but I will buy a few long dated puts on them, as I suggest in the article.