Why I Bought Charles & Colvard Stock Earlier Than Expected

Profitability is in sight, and there’s a clear path to it with two main catalysts.

In my previous article I discussed how moissanite producer Charles & Colvard (CTHR) needed to market successfully to Millennials and Generation Z or risk remaining a stagnant, niche company. I was not a buyer when I wrote that article, but after 3Q17 earnings, I bought shares of CTHR.

What is Moissanite?

Moissanite is a naturally-occurring mineral that was discovered in a meteor crater in 1893 by French chemist Henri Moissan (the mineral was named after him.) He mistook them for diamonds (chemical formula C). However, moissanite is actually a rare silicone carbide (chemical formula SiC).

Since moissanite is rare and only naturally occurs in small amounts, they must be manufactured in a lab in order to be commercially viable. Since they are lab-created, they are naturally cheaper than diamonds. It's important to note that moissanite's significantly lower price point relative to mined diamonds does not suggest that they are lower quality (in fact, lab-created diamonds sell up to 40% cheaper than mined diamonds). The lower price of moissanite is a function of being lab-created, and also a reflection of diamond's legendary marketing efforts, and moissanite's relative obscurity in comparison.

Moissanite on left, diamond on right; it's easy now to see how Henri Moissan thought they were the same. However, an afternoon spent watching YouTube videos comparing the two gemstones shows clear, subtle differences between the two gems that cannot be seen in this picture. (Source: Lauren B Jewelry)

Moissanite is not a diamond knock-off like cubic zirconia (which is a zirconium dioxide, chemical formula ZrO 2 ) but a legitimate gemstone marketed on its own merits and unique properties such as superior brilliance and fire dispersion when compared to a diamond; and also for being ethical, conflict-free, and more affordable.

Differences between various gemstones





Why I Bought Shares: Sales are growing, and profitability is within sight

I did not expect to buy shares so soon. In fact I thought it would take longer for the company to post any significant sales growth (if at all).

I had also assumed the recent patent expirations would surely make it harder for them to retain market share.

But my assumptions were wrong. Charles & Colvard produced organic 19% top-line growth compared to the previous year’s comp quarter with net sales of $6.2 compared to $5.2 million. With operating losses trimmed to just $170K ($174K net losses), profitability is right around the corner.

In American Football terms, it's 1st and goal.

Two Catalysts To Profitability

There are two very recent catalysts that can push sales over the profitability line in Q4:



1. On November 7, Charles & Colvard’s jewelry was introduced into additional Helzberg Diamonds locations, which has historically been a lucrative relationship for both companies (sales from Helzberg are reported in the Traditional segment.) Helzberg Diamonds is owned by Berkshire Hathaway.

2. On November 1st, Charles & Colvard partnered with VoyageOne. VoyageOne owns an online department store called Liking on Tmall, which is Alibaba’s (BABA) largest e-commerce website (Tmall commanded 56.6% share of retail e-commerce sales in China in 2016.) The VoyageOne partnership gives CTHR the ability to sell directly to the Chinese consumer online.

If sales momentum continues its trajectory, then these very recent expansions and partnerships should lead to Q4 being the first profitable quarter the company’s had in a long time (company hasn’t posted a profit since fiscal 2012.)

Competition benefits Charles & Colvard because it increases overall marketing efforts for moissanite

Charles & Colvard was the original creator of moissanite and held patents for many years. Their US patent expired in 2015 and the Asia and Europe patents expired in 2016. Mexico patents expire in 2021. This was originally one of the big reasons I refrained from buying stock (because I was uncertain how that would affect sales) but Q3 results have shown me that the company can not only weather competition, but continue growing.



I also realized that competition actually benefits Charles & Colvard from a marketing standpoint, because the more players there are selling moissanite, the more capital (both monetary and human) there is being directed towards marketing efforts.

Moissanite is still relatively unknown: a typical five year old is very aware of what a diamond is (or even an emerald or sapphire), but ask them about moissanite and you will probably receive a blank stare (at best.) Therefore, marketing at this stage of the game is critical and should lift the tide for all, with the end goal being moissanite becoming a household name and Charles & Colvard being the best known.

Charles & Colvard has clear edge in brand recognition



As the first mover with over 20 years of experience in manufacturing and selling moissanite, Charles & Colvard has a more well-established brand than its competitors.

Charles & Colvard has over 203,000 followers on Facebook compared to 247 for Amora Gems (that’s not a typo), and less than 5,000 each for Moi Moi Fine Jewelry and BetterThanDiamond.

C&C is clearly ahead in social media, and considering that the goal is to market moissanite to the next generation of young men and women, C&C’s social media lead is a significant advantage.



Addressing Other Common Concerns

Revenue Reliability

Although Q4 is setting up to be profitable, it’s uncertain if Charles & Colvard will continue to post revenue growth of 19% every quarter.

In rebuttal, increased awareness of moissanite due to increased marketing from all players should lift demand over time.

Also, moissanite's price point makes it affordable, even in a recession. In terms of pricing, here’s some perspective: a ~1.7 carat “D” rated GIA-certified mined diamond costs about $15,000 to $25,000 compared to just ~$1,000 for a comparably-rated moissanite gem. Although these prices will fluctuate, this should give you an idea on the price spread between moissanite and diamonds.

Financial Health

Charles & Colvard has no debt, and if needed, they possess a $10 million revolving credit line. The best part: this revolver has not been drawn upon.



Legacy inventory of $19.8M is not anything to be concerned about either due to the timeless nature of the inventory. Moreover management found an opportunity to sell $6.77m of legacy loose gemstone inventory in 2016 and none of these were Forever One gemstones.



The balance sheet suggests that Charles & Colvard has ample flexibility to survive in the event of any mishaps.

Commodification

I do not believe moissanite will commoditize since it is not used for industrial purposes and its end-user are consumers.

Diamonds are the perfect case for moissanite’s probable non-commodification: diamonds are notoriously known for the lack of price transparency and efforts to make it an exchange-traded commodity in the past decade have failed.

While products like capacitors tend to commoditize over time, I do not see the same thing happening with moissanite because it is a gemstone and can thus be protected by marketing.



Micro Cap

CTHR has a market capitalization of under $100 million (~$23 million at approximately $1 per share) which makes CTHR a less-impactful investment idea for investors with large amounts of capital to allocate.

Although CTHR's bid-ask spread is favorable compared to other micro caps and is currently only a penny apart, the stock is relatively illiquid: volume for the past 22 days averaged only 99,251 shares.



Conclusion

CTHR is a great buy for investors willing to "bet on a pass completion while the ball is still in the air".

It's a speculative investment but it's risk-adjusted because of the factors I mentioned: The company has profitability is in sight, a strong balance sheet with no debt, and two revenue-boosting catalysts that occurred so recently that they aren't reflected in the most recent quarterly results. Moreover, Q4 is historically a strong quarter, and Charles & Colvard should be able to weather the competition due to over 20 years of experience in manufacturing, and having a sizable lead in social media which is key to marketing to Millenials and Gen Z successfully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTHR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.