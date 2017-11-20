4 ROTY Holdings That Could Win At ASH And Beyond

While I expect outperformance over the next couple quarters, long time readers know that we remain flexible and react according to new developments and material changes to thesis.

The date is drawing closer for the 59th ASH (American Society of Hematology) Annual Meeting in my hometown of Atlanta December 9th through the 12th.

While many traders focus on picking potential winners for these types of conferences (including ASCO), I try to find companies that could benefit both from presenting results, the increased eyeballs that good data brings AND future catalysts beyond the conference.

All too often such "conference picks" flame out in the weeks after if there are no further catalysts coming, so I try to emphasize to readers the importance of picking stocks that are attractive across multiple time frames.

Below is a current snapshot of the ROTY (Runners of the Year) 10 stock model account and a link to our most recent entry. For new readers, keep in mind that a full position size is $10,000 and the model account holds up to 10 stocks. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly. When a new article comes out trades are executed at the day´s closing price for the sake of transparency.

Pick #1: Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

GBT data by YCharts

Presenting: 7 abstracts have been accepted for presentation, while one of their two oral presentations (updated data from the phase 2a trial evaluating adolescents with SCD treated with multiple doses of GBT440) will be featured in an ASH press briefing. Readers should keep in mind that presentations include more data not available in abstracts.

I want to include president and CEO Ted Love´s commentary to give context:

Our data presentations at this year's ASH meeting reinforce why we remain confident about voxelotor as a potential disease-modifying treatment for children and adults living with SCD and provide insight on challenges faced by the community related to opioid use, access to care and quality of care. We look forward to sharing a more extensive data set from the expanded dose cohort of our ongoing HOPE-KIDS 1 Study in adolescents including the first longitudinal experience with the patient-reported outcome tool that we are utilizing in our pivotal HOPE Study. Updated findings from seven adult SCD patients with severe anemia and multiple co-morbidities who received voxelotor through compassionate access will also be presented.

Key risks: Disappointing data including hiccups with safety or durability would be a major blow to the bull thesis. Concentration risk is a concern, as the majority of the company´s value rests on a lone asset. Considering their significant cash position dilution in the near term is not expected, although they might again tap capital markets in mid to late 2018. If a significant trend develops with insider selling, that could also cause a crisis of confidence.

Catalysts Beyond the Conference: I expect further positive developments and updates (HOPE Part A) in 2018, while top-line data for the HOPE study should be coming in the first half of 2019.

Commentary: This is a nice winner for the ROTY model account that could just keep getting better since we scooped it up back in early July. For readers unfamiliar with the story, I suggest reading my "buy the dip" piece from late October and my thoughts on results from a recent case study they presented. While some readers have chosen to take profits (never a bad idea), I believe this could be one of those situations where it makes sense to hold onto the majority of one´s position and let the story continue to play out. If ASH data presented impresses, the stock could receive much more attention as those late to the game hop on.

Pick #2: GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

GLYC data by YCharts

Presenting: Two abstracts were accepted as oral presentations and will include results from the ongoing phase 1/2 clinical study of GMI-1271 plus a preclinical study examining the mechanism by which E-selectin mediates resistance to chemotherapy. Interestingly enough, the latter points to E-selectin dependent upregulation of tumor survival pathways, which we know are inhibited by GMI-1271.

Key risks: One key risk here is the possibility of disappointing data from further updates of GMI-1271 early stage studies. Any safety concerns or setbacks with ongoing trials would be looked on unfavorably. While the company has a strong cash position currently, it is still possible in the near to medium term that they again choose to tap capital markets in order to strengthen their position. I remind readers that not so long ago they filed a $250 million mixed securities shelf offering. If management decides to truly go it alone instead of partnering or being acquired, investors could have to wait significantly longer to realize profits on their positions in the stock.

Catalysts Beyond the Conference: There is a strong rationale for testing GMI-127 in multiple myeloma, an indication with a much larger opportunity to be addressed where E-selectin expression is associated with poorer clinical outcomes. GMI-1271 is currently involved in a phase 1 open-label trial (n=24) to be utilized in combination with chemotherapy for treating these patients, with top-line data to come by mid-to-late 2018.

Commentary: The ROTY model account (and my personal position) are only slightly green, so I believe this is an ideal stock for readers to initiate a position and/or aggressively add. See my ASH update piece which goes in more depth and also my "buy the dip" piece from late October.

Pick #3: Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

TRIL data by YCharts

Presenting: Their ASH abstract reveals data from the phase 1 open-label study involving weekly IV infusions of TTI-621 evaluated in several cohorts of adult patients with advanced disease (relapsed or refractory malignancies). These patients had already progressed on rituximab or other standard therapy- at June 1st objective responses in 5/14 (36%) patients were encouraging, which included 1 of 6 monotherapy-treated patients and 4 of 8 treated with the combination (a higher 50%). Notably, two patients had complete responses (CR) which were comprised of a monotherapy-treated patient whose CR continued after 20 weeks and a combination treated patient who's CR continued after 12 weeks. Three patients exhibited partial responses. Importantly, treatment was well-tolerated (monotherapy and combination). A second abstract reveals how researchers were able to demonstrate that CD47 blockade with TTI-621 increases phagocytosis of lymphoma cells, including those with lower phagocytic capabilities such as M(-), M(IL-4) and M(HAGG+IL-1β) macrophages.

As responses were observed at low doses, the hope is now that at higher doses we will see more responses and safety concerns will be manageable. While Wall Street wrote the stock off in 2016 after dose limiting toxicities in the highest dose cohort (Grade 3 elevated liver enzymes and Grade 4 thrombocytopenia), additional data has shown that this transient thrombocytopenia lessens after multiple infusions allowing an opportunity for increased exposure to TT-621 after the initial dose.

Key risks: After the recent financing, the risk of dilution appears to be off the table in the near term. I am further convinced after recent data that a partnership could be forthcoming. If one doesn´t come through in the next few quarters that would be disappointing. Safety concerns, although less of an issue than before, are still significant and should be taken into consideration. Further, severe adverse safety events (including the possibility of a clinical hold) should be carefully considered prior to taking a position. Setbacks in ongoing and planned studies (both as a monotherapy and in combination) would negatively impact the stock price as well. Readers would also do well to keep tabs on progress by competition in the space.

Catalysts Beyond the Conference: As mentioned before, I believe a partnership could be coming in the near to medium term. Patient enrollment for both phase 1 studies continues to go very well and I look forward to continued updates throughout next year.

Commentary: The company just gave institutional investors a sweetheart deal which I believe bodes well considering the strong price action and demand. Another sign that the CD47 space is alive and well is the recent $75 million Series B Financing for Forty Seven Inc., led by Wellington Management Company with participation from existing investors (Clarus, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sutter Hill Ventures and Google Ventures).While it has certainly been a rollercoaster of a ride for long-time shareholders, armed with recent data, I would not be surprised to see the company's stock price and valuation march steadily past highs last seen in 2015.

Pick #4: argenx SE (ARGX)

ARGX data by YCharts

Presenting: Interim results from a phase 1/2 study evaluating ARGX-110 in AML and from a phase 2 trial in CTCL will be presented at ASH. Safety endpoints were met in an early-stage study enrolling treatment-refractory patients with advanced cancers whose tumors overexpressed the MET protein. Results were included in Best of ASCO Asia. The drug candidate is a SIMPLE Antibody equipped with POTELLIGENT Fc engineering technology which targets CD70 to block CD27 interaction. Preclinical results have shown ARGX-111 to significantly increase survival in an AML mouse model, while interim phase 1b data showed the drug was active across a variety of CTCL types and disease stages.

Key risks: While dilution does not appear likely in 2017, considering their current cash position and quarterly losses I believe that a secondary offering in the first half of 2018 could be coming. Disappointing data in any number of readouts coming out in the next few quarters could result in substantial downside, although I believe that encouraging early results and multiple indications being addressed provide decent cushion to the share price. Clinical setbacks, competition, risk of regulatory downthumb and other such concerns inherent in the biotech sector should also be taken into account. Readers should also be aware that the lock-up period for the stock ended just a few days ago so we could see some selling.

Catalysts Beyond the Conference: Top-line data from studies in myasthenia gravis should come in the first quarter, followed by ITP (immune thrombocytopenia) data in the second half of 2018 along with results in PV (pemphigus vulgaris). These trials are evidence of management's intent to develop the drug candidate across several IgG mediated AI diseases and data from early studies has demonstrated potent and durable IgG reductions. Even just in ITP, I remind readers that last-line therapies, Romiplostim and Eltrombopag, generated 2016 global revenues of $584 million and $635 million, respectively. This should give you an idea of the potential of this "pipeline in a product" type opportunity.

Commentary: I believe this stock could be attractive across multiple time frames and offers investors multiple ways to win. Due to it being a relatively recent IPO, I believe it´s off the radar of much of Wall Street. Keep in mind that key institutional investors I keep tabs on hold significant stakes, including Deerfield Management, Perceptive Advisors, venBio and OrbiMed Advisors. I also note that the company's suite of technologies (SIMPLE antibody platform, NHance, ABDEG, POTELLIGENT) has led to several validating partnerships with several firms including the likes of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) and AbbVie.

Final Thoughts

I thought it might be interesting for readers to see the performance of these picks over the past month versus the IBB.

ARGX data by YCharts

While I expect outperformance over the next couple quarters, long time readers know that we remain flexible and react according to new developments and material changes to thesis. Stay tuned to future ROTY articles to see how we manage these trades and other interesting ideas that are added to the model account or Contenders List.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBT, GLYC, TRIL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.