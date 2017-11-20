Tesla Semi Truck: More Than The Price Tag

The attention seems to be focused on the potential pricing of the truck and how that would be competitive with the current options in the market.

Unveiling Of The Mind-Blowing Electric Truck

Elon Musk unveiled Tesla's (TSLA) first electric semi truck in Hawthorne, California, which he claimed to have blown his mind and he believed it would do the same to the audience would, too. Post-event, the attention seems to be on the potential pricing of the truck. I felt the concern that it would be priced above the budget of a typical truck is misplaced. I explain why in the subsequent sections.

(Courtesy of Tesla)

Pricing Of The Semi Truck

At this point, the actual price of the truck is not made public. As this is not a car for the top 1% or the mass affluent, the sticker price is not expected to be too far off from the standard trucks on the market presently. However, taking into consideration the overall cost of owning and operating a truck, it is possible that Tesla can price its truck way higher than the usual diesel models. Elon Musk divulged that Tesla Semi would be 25 cents cheaper to operate per mile than the typical diesel truck. Combine that with the guarantee of one million miles of driving before the power train breaks down, that means a total savings of $250,000!

Of course, we won't be expecting the truck to last ten years, based on the average number of miles driven a year for a large truck at just over 100,000 as estimated by industry analysts. There would be other parts that wear off or malfunction before that, such as the batteries. Nevertheless, assuming a working life of just two years, Tesla could price its Semi trucks $50,000 higher, based on two years of operational savings. That would be 33 percent higher than a typical heavy-duty diesel truck which averages about $150,000 each but at the end of the two years of operation, the total cost would be similar.

Economic Considerations

Let's not forget that Tesla also revealed other fringe benefits of its electric trucks, of which several of them are cost-savings related. For instance, the trucks would come with a new glass for the windshield that is said to be able to withstand a thermonuclear explosion blast. That meant a truck owner would not need to be saddled with the down time (i.e. opportunity cost) during the replacement of the windshield estimated to be done almost annually.

The Tesla truck with its four wheels powered by their own engine would also reduce incidents of jackknifing where the trucks skid out of alignment during an emergency brake or on icy roads. The benefits are multifold. First and foremost, drivers' safety would be improved and from the economics point of view, the company would not be a driver short due to jackknifing accidents. It would also save on the associated medical expenses as well as increases in insurance premiums. Second, a damaged truck means lost time for repairs and potentially damaged goods in the shipment. In the worst case, the truck owner could be liable for damages caused to others and contractual obligations for any delay. Thus, a higher price tag might obscure such less direct economic benefits but a savvy company purchaser should be able to justify such calculations. Otherwise, we should, of course, expect Tesla's marketing department to have already work out the sums based on several outcomes in the favor of its trucks.

More Features Helping To Reduce Downtime And Improve Safety

The continuously-perfected autopilot system of Tesla would also come into play in improving the safety of the drivers and needless to say, the trucks themselves. The system would ensure that the trucks keep to their lanes, among other safety features, reducing the probability of accidents. If a driver is incapacitated, the autopilot would not be autonomously driving to the nearest hospital like what a Tesla Model X had done for its owner, Joshua Neally. It would, however, park itself and call for assistance.

Even the seat design contributes to the improvement of safety. There is only one seat and it is placed in the center of the cab which according to Musk improves visibility and consequently, safety. The trucks' motors are being mounted on the floor which results in a lower center of gravity for the vehicle and again, improves safety. For Tesla, the center seating meant that the company does not need to customize its trucks for those with right-hand driving. Imagine the cost savings from efficiency gains as a result of not having to adapt the trucks for left or right driving.

(Courtesy of Tesla)

One More Thing

The killer feature, in my opinion, is the ability of the trucks to work in a convoy mode, "where one or several Semi trucks will be able to autonomously follow a lead Semi." Musk claimed that the use of the convoy mode would deliver freight at a lower cost than rail transport. There is no concern over additional spending on third-party equipment as the on-board computers are able to integrate with fleet management systems directly. The savings from the elimination of labor costs which are notoriously high in the U.S. and most parts of Europe can be compelling and thus very attractive to fleet owners.

Even in China, the wage cost has gone up significantly over the past few years and it has become challenging to find people willing to be truck drivers due to the long hours and tough conditions on the road. The sleek design of Tesla Semi might serve as an enticement to attract young aspirants to take on truck driving as it would be deemed "cool" to drive one, just like Musk did. However, no one is going to do so without a good salary. Thus, Tesla has really hit the right notes with this capability.

Even If It Is Really Costly, So What?

I have laid out the arguments above that with the revolutionary design and the consequent overall savings based on the entire economic life of a truck, the sticker price alone would be an incomplete number for assessing the viability of the value proposition. Nevertheless, for those who still insist that Tesla's trucks would be costlier than those running on ignition-combustion-engine, there are still catalysts for the companies to switch.

Companies who are early adopters of Tesla Semi trucks enjoy free publicity due to news agencies eager to report such customers. US-based trucking firm JB Hunt (JBHT), Wal-Mart (WMT), and Canadian grocer Loblaw (OTCPK:LBLCF) are such beneficiaries as they are among the earliest to have jumped on the bandwagon. The usage of EV trucks could also help companies earn or hold its place on the sustainability indices. That would enable those funds with a certain mandate to start investing in these companies, theoretically boosting the share price. Hence, this is yet another instance whereby the price tag or even the overall cost savings is just a part of the purchase consideration.

Conclusion

Based on the innovation in this truck and its design, I have seen the same brilliance in Tesla's workforce as they exhibited in using the concept of crippleware in their cars. It's not just about the electric powertrain. Tesla's superior autopilot system also comes into play in the cost-benefit equation for the potential semi truck owners. All the focus on the absolute price tag of the sleek Tesla Semi seems to regard the truck as just an ordinary electric vehicle, ignoring the overall cost savings that come with all the complementary features incorporated into the Semi.

The safety improvements could mean a significant reduction in lives disrupted due to accidents. This to me is the most important value proposition of Tesla's trucks. Nevertheless, a safer vehicle actually also makes business sense. Downtime and repair costs would be reduced while liability risks due to damages to goods would be lower. We should also not forget the potential compensation paid to others due to injuries caused as well as the collateral damages to other vehicles and infrastructure in the event of accidents. Therefore, potential buyers should factor in the reduction in associated expenses as a result of fewer accidents in their deliberation.

Other fringe benefits include the fast acceleration from stationary, the ultra-durable windshield, etc. However, the killer feature is the ability to have several trucks autonomously following a lead semi has the potential to revolutionize the freight industry and lead to substantial savings from labor cost alone. Tesla has once again demonstrated its innovative prowess.

