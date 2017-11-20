Indirectly Profiting From The CryptoCraze

It would be stupid for large financial companies to not get their foot in the door and profit from the many transactions that are taking place.

The funny thing I find with cryptocurrency is that advocates preach a "no-fee" zone and eliminating intermediaries (the banks) - the ultimate mediators for our transactions. Banks profit immensely from the millions of transactions daily and charge obscene fees for doing so. If we flip the script with cryptocurrencies - there are still fees to purchase it; roughly 4% through popular services like Coinbase as well as fees to transfer between wallets (keep this in mind)

The problem with cryptocurrency and the blockchain network as a whole is that many investors are deterred by the ultra-high volatility that can wipe out positions instantaneously. Wall Street likes a certain level of certainty, and as investors who want to take advantage of such a revolutionary idea, you require a certain level of certainty as well.

This is where a few popular names like Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) and popular banks come to mind. But banks, seriously?

Jamie Dimon has already lashed out against Bitcoin, calling it "a fraud" and signalling out any adopters as "stupid" and falling for a "scheme". So, what gives? Cryptocurrencies are stored in individual wallets for individuals and corporations alike, similar to the way your bank or brokerage account holds your money or your investments. You can buy/sell different cryptocurrencies within the same wallet and send/receive them to people.

Just take a look at the growth at wallets in the last few quarters:

Wallets are being added by the 1000s per quarter, and it is my opinion that in the future, you will see the banks swoop up many of these large wallet services in the same way that many online banks were purchased by big banks. Scotiabank's (BNS) acquisition of Tangerine for 2 billion and PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) buyout of TIO for 300 million come to mind. This opinion can be further cemented by the rise of Finch investments from banks and institutional investors.

Companies like Square - (a payment solutions company) just launched a service in which users of its CashApp can buy/sell bitcoin through the same infrastructure. This just adds another business segment to its existing operations as well as additional services to Square Register and possibly Square Invest. While Square only has this feature embedded in one of its apps - imagine if all shops using Square could accept bitcoin as well. Square stocks would go shooting up and their user base would expand overnight. Its business operations and revenue streams will diversify, and the cryptocurrency will have "a wider base of acceptance and gain a greater utility". The key here is that Square's revenue would not be dependent on cryptocurrencies; this initiative would complement its existing business segments.

If we flash back to the banks, I think we will see one of the big banks in Canada or the US launch their very own cryptocurrency wallet and allow customers to "bank" using that app. In the last few years, the fintech space has expanded greatly, and banks have been swallowing up these companies just to get their feet wet. Take a look at this chart showing share performance of banks buying up tech firms.

If cryptocurrency is the next leg in the game - I would expect that the banks will roll out their own wallets and reap fees from there as well. This could very well be a terrific opportunity to profit from the recent cryptocurrency rise in prices without directly being exposed to the volatile nature of the currency itself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ, BMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.