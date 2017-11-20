The $40 Billion Oil And Gas Shot 'Heard Around The World'

If you own oil and gas stocks, you need to make yourself familiar with Norway's sovereign wealth fund, because they are about to sell $40 billion worth.

I've written quite a bit both on this platform and elsewhere about Norway's $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund.

In fact, it was just two weeks ago when, in a post called "It's All One Trade: Trillion Dollar SWF Edition," I reminded you about what's going on with the world's biggest piggy bank.

The fund is supposed to safeguard the nation's oil wealth for future generations, but when oil prices (USO) began to slump, Norway started tapping the fund to plug budget gaps. The withdrawals started last year and you can see them denoted in light blue in the following chart:

(Norges Bank)

Norway has embarked on a quest to lift the fund's equity allocation to a whopping 70%. They're at roughly 66% now. In effect then, this is just a giant, public equity fund where the bond allocation is simply there to hedge against the risk inherent in a 70% stock allocation.

They've said that explicitly and in September, they proposed limiting the fixed income allocation to government bonds issued in dollars, euros and pounds due to a determination that the benefits associated with international diversification are dwindling over time in fixed income. Here's an excerpt from the letter proposing that change:

Our point of departure is that the purpose of the fund's bond investments is to reduce fluctuations in the fund's overall return, ensure adequate liquidity and provide exposure to risk premiums in the bond market, cf. the discussion in the Ministry's letter to the Bank of 9 June and Report to the Storting No. 23 (2015-2016). The Bank believes that this is a reasonable representation of the roles that bonds should play in the fund, given a strategic allocation to equities of 70 percent. Not all bonds play these roles effectively, however, and so the management guidelines should be formulated in such a way that bond investments serve their intended purpose.

Well anyway, my long-standing criticism of Norway's outsized allocation to stocks rests on two arguments:

you don't want fiscal policy to be beholden to the vagaries of global equities when you own more than 1% of global equities, you create the conditions whereby it becomes difficult to completely disentangle your own actions from the movements of markets

The first point there is self-evident - or at least it should be. The second point gets back to Heisenberg's "Wave Paradox." The SWF bid is another example of the type of largely price insensitive flows that make it difficult for everyone to determine whether they are making good decisions or whether those decisions are only turning out good by virtue of their having made them. Other examples of those flows include passive investing (ETFs) and corporate buy backs.

Norway's oil fund controls on average 1.5% of every listed company in the world. So to a certain extent, their investment decisions become indistinguishable from the market. This is only exacerbated by the fact that they have morphed into an activist hedge fund (more on that here).

Here's what I said in the first post linked above:

On the bright side, there's an argument to be made that as long as you've got mammoths like that buying, it's hard for anything to go wrong. Especially when there's a marginal bid from fund managers abandoning their mandate (or at least the spirit of their mandate) by loading up on stocks. One just wonders if all of these people can really be depended on not to sell if the paper losses started to pile up. In Norway's case, you've got to think the political pressure would be unbearable.

Well on Thursday morning, this headline hit:

Norway Wants Option to Reduce Energy Shares

Translation: they want to sell something like $40 billion worth of stock in companies like Exxon (XOM), Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Chevron (CVX), BP (BP), and on and on.

Given that the SWF is an oil fund, this makes sense. Here's what Egil Matsen, the deputy central bank governor overseeing the fund, said in an interview in Oslo:

Our perspective here is to spread the risks for the state's wealth. We can do that better by not adding oil-price risk.

As the fund gradually ratchets up its equity allocation to 70%, that would necessarily mean buying even more oil and gas stocks which would further increase the risk inherent in investing oil money in the equity of oil companies.

But for anyone who owns these shares, this isn't the best news and make no mistake, this is a huge deal. Here's what Mindy Lubber, president of Ceres, a non-profit that advocates for sustainable investing told Bloomberg:

This is an enormous change. It's a shot heard around the world.

Right. And it was "a shot heard" loud and clear by markets the very second the news hit the wires. Have a look at this:

That yellow highlight is what happened the exact moment the news hit the wires on Thursday morning.

The news rippled through multiple issues and if you really want to, you can go and dig up their holdings and then look at the action in Europe when that news hit (U.S. markets weren't open yet).

You can say what you will about this not being a big deal for anyone who is a long-term holder in these names, but the bottom line (again) is that this move amounts to the country of Norway selling $40 billion worth of shares in a list of oil and gas names that's about a mile long. And if you think I'm exaggerating, here are just some of the names that could be affected:

ALJ (bought by DK), ANDV, APC, APA, AR, AROC, ATW, BHGE, BRS, CRC, CPE, CSIQ, CRZO, CRR, LNG, CHK, CVX, XEC, CIE, CXO, COP, CLR, CLB, CVI, DNR, DVN, FANG, DO, DRQ, EGN, ENLK, ESV, EOG, EPE, EQT, XOG, XOM, FSLR, FTK, FMC Technologies, FET, FI, GEOS, GLNG, GPRE, GPOR, HAL, HLX, HP, HES, HFC, IO, KMI, LPI, MRO, MPC, MTDR, MTRX, MDR, MRC, MUR, NBR, NOV, NFX, NR, NE, NBL, DNOW, OAS, OXY, OII, PE, PTEN, PBF, PDCE, PSX, PXD, QEP, RRC, REN, REXX, RICE, RDC, RES, RSPP, SN, SLB, SEMG, SND, SM, SWN, SPN, TRGP, TDW, TPIC, RIG, UNT, VLO, WFT, WLL, WRD, WMB, WPX

Here are the largest oil and gas holdings:

Coming full circle, it is incumbent upon you to try and appreciate the extent to which these whales matter. This move by Norway makes sense in the context of the country needing to diversify by not investing oil money in oily assets, but there is nothing that says these decisions have to be readily explainable.

Norway also owns massive stakes in Apple, Facebook, Google, etc. Here are their top holdings overall:

(Norges Bank)

Obviously I'm not suggesting that they are going to sell any of those (well, other than the Shell stake). In fact, it stands to reason that they will be buyers of those shares as they continue to increase their equity allocation.

Rather, the point here is that when I've mentioned the likes of Norway's SWF and the SNB (which, you're reminded, owns something like $88 billion in U.S. stocks at this point) before on this platform, some readers have exhibited a propensity to scoff at the notion that they would ever sell.

Well guess what? Norway is selling - albeit in just one sector. And there's nothing that says the SNB won't too in the event FX markets make such a move expedient.

So just keep this in mind. These massive stakes accumulated by players whose motivations aren't easy to pin down ahead of time matter. And in a big way.

