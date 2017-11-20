'Love That Joker': Rising Inflation Meets Debts Coming Due

A look at the stock vs. flow discussion on how reductions in either form of monetary largesse are likely to impact markets.

The current maturity schedule sees a record $2T in US corporate debts coming due over the next few years. This can act as a catalyst for higher real rates.

There is evidence that inflation is turning up in a variety of major economies - synchronized increases in CPI stymies policymaker's ability to act in an aggressively dovish manner.

The last segment of this broader discussion covered the major points that at the global level, monetary policy will be tightening; furthermore that failure to meet inflation targets are becoming less of a concern for these policymakers; and finally that the commitment to use monetary policy to support asset markets has worked but may well become less of a priority.

This article set will focus on the fact that plenty of debts are coming due over the course of the next five years. When one considers that in the stock and flow senses of the word, the Fed's transition from "QE" over the last several years to "QT" in the present suggests that the debt markets (AGG, LQD, HYG) may encounter some pretty serious heartburn by 2020 at the latest. In turn, gyrations in corporate bonds may very well act as a stress point for stocks (SPY, EFA, EEM, ACWI).

'So What?!'

"By 2020? So?". 2020 sounds quite far away. For those who are short-term traders, this time horizon may sound meaningless. For asset allocators who seek to earn stronger long term returns however, 2020 is right around the corner.

Also, economies are always in flux. A wave of non-inflationary growth, deregulation, and decreased taxes, accompanied by rising wages and resurgent producer and consumer sentiment can send the economy, corporate earnings, and equities bursting higher between now and then. In fact, enough good news and the predicament of higher debt levels combined with a switch to QT might go little noticed, at least for awhile.

Why fret? After all, as we discussed in our last piece on this topic, QT is supposed to resemble the drying of paint. As many like to say, "What if things go right?"

Perhaps the transition in capital markets will go smoothly. However, it is worthwhile to consider what factors monetary policymakers may encounter as they seek to wean the economy and capital markets off their emergency measures.

An Important Inflationary Detour

If inflation picks up sooner than later, central banks are not well positioned at all for such an attack, and would at the very least be strongly tempted, if not downright compelled, to tighten rates even as debts come due.

Inflation has not quite living up to the targets of policy makers, but that is not necessarily a great problem in terms of them winding down some of their extraordinary stimulus measures of the last years if they see promise of reaching or exceeding their target.

Not only are consumer prices heating up, but the PPI also is notching higher at a global level:

Now, Mr. Blokland tweets "higher than expected", but we do not know exactly what the expectations were. What's important, however, is the strong upward trajectory that major players in the global economy are witnessing.

We are sensitive to the reality that you can find whatever data you already chose to look for, but for the interested reader we'd recommend taking a look at the work of Michael Ashton, the "Inflation Trader".

FRED graphic provided by Michael Ashton

Mr. Ashton argues in his most recent article that increases in interest rates lead rather than follow changes in monetary policy.

Regular commenter atom&humber shared remarks by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on the nature of inflation and more importantly, inflation targeting (emphasis added):

The goal of our policy is to keep the annual rate of CPI inflation at the 2 per cent midpoint of a 1 to 3 per cent range. The idea of a target range has been a key feature of our framework from the beginning. It serves to recognize that inflation targeting is an imprecise business. First, the transmission from monetary policy to inflation contains several economic linkages, each of which is complex and highly uncertain. Second, the inflation data themselves are subject to short-term fluctuations that make it difficult to hit the target exactly. A central bank can do little about fluctuations in gasoline prices, for example, yet these transitory movements have a large influence on inflation movements from month to month. Given these uncertainties, it is not realistic to expect our policy instrument to control inflation down to tenths of a percentage point. In fact, the two-percentage point inflation-control range is a reasonable approximation of the degree of precision that we can expect to achieve. It is much like piloting a boat in rough water: the boat is buffeted in one direction or the other, and the pilot must continuously adjust the heading so that the fluctuations average to zero in order to arrive at the desired destination. - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz

Poloz does not outright say that current policy is in a treacherous time; I suppose we always are. But before we move on to a link between debt balances and equities, we needed to establish that there is evidence of increased inflation and assert that central banks do not have ultra-precise or fast-acting tools to generate CPI levels that are in accordance with their desires.

Now large quantities of debts coming due is typically associated with deflation rather than with inflation. But there's certainly nothing to say that large debts won't come due at the same time that CPI pushes higher - maybe meaningfully higher.

Corporate Debts Coming Due

The portion of the credit markets that are generally the most sensitive to increases or decreases in credit spreads is the high yield market.

Earlier in the year, Market Watch shared on Investment Grade corporate debt coming due:

U.S. investment-grade non-financial companies have approximately $944 billion of bonds due in 2017-21, also a record amount, with maturities roughly evenly distributed over the period. The telecommunications, technology and media sectors continue to dominate investment-grade maturities, with 31% of the total, up from 29% from last year. The energy sector accounts for about $117 billion of the investment-grade debt maturing in 2017-21, with about $70 billion held by companies in Moody's lowest broad investment-grade rating category, which could present challenges. While commodity prices have improved, Moody's said, the operating environment for energy and mining companies remains somewhat difficult.

-Market Watch: Record $2 Trillion of U.S. Corporate Debt Comes Due in the Next Five Years

Moody's Baa Corporate Bond yields are sitting near all-time lows, due to low interest rates and potentially also from compression from central bank purchases of European corporate debt. Consider that European HY corporates are now trading very much in the range of the US Treasury Index!

We want to be clear that economic growth in the US and indeed the world has been pretty steady, and we've seen an important improvement in energy prices.

We are not arguing that US investment grade corporate bond yields ought to be high. But we do believe that there has very likely been spread compression in the US corporate bond space due to the reality that the ECB's unceasing bid on spreads finds its way into other markets.

Volatility: The Link Between Equity Volatility and Corporate Debt

A running off of the Fed's balance sheet, coupled with slowed buying on the part of the ECB, carries the net effect of putting more fixed income assets out into the market. That is a mechanic statement rather than a philosophical one. It is also accurate to say that over the next few years there will be about $2T in US corporate debt that will (mostly) need to be refinanced. That is to say nothing of the federal deficits and new loans on the part of municipalities, corporations, and consumers.

We assert that these increased borrowing needs will be inflationary, driving up sovereign yields the world over. This is in sharp contrast to our belief in secular deflation, which in our view does not have to be thought of us a bad thing.

Let's now move to a link between credit flows and equity volatility. Artemis Capital, in its recent research piece "The Alchemy of Risk", discusses how corporate indebtedness links with equity volatility.

The relationship is quite intuitive really, but illustrations of empirical observation can help corroborate what one's gut tells them.

The graphic on the left show that realized S&P volatility (shown in red) tends to spike when corporate credit cycles hit a peak, and fall as credit conditions ease and debt balances build.

In the upper right corner, conditions related to tightening on corporate loans seems to move very much in sync with realized vol. The same can be said for financial stress as it concerns delinquency rates with equity volatility (low left).

High Yield Debt and Equities

Of course correlation is not causation. As people we spend more time than we likely ought trying to figure out "why" something happens. We do want to remind readers however that, at least over the last ten years or so, high yield bonds have moved pretty well in synch with US equities.

Source: SectorSPDRs, 10-Yr correlations

According to the SectorSPDRs correlation tracker, HYG, the popular high-yield corporate bond ETF, has shared quite a bit more movement in common with US equities than with US Treasuries or even with Investment Grade corporate debt.

Source: BofA Merrill Lynch, S&P Dow Jones, FRED

Stripping out the impact of Treasury rates, we compare one-month S&P 500 (SPY) performance with high-yield spreads. It appears that there is a reasonably strong relationship between larger-magnitude moves (VXX, XIV) in equities and high-yield spreads.

Stock and Flow Arguments

Now we would like to cite the debate which has stirred in relation to whether the stock as compared with the flow of a monetary base impacts financial assets.

'Stock vs. Flow' is a challenging question, as there are a variety of exogenous variables at play, and also because many (myself included) believe that a great deal of QE's power has been due to fungibility between assets in different markets. From Investopedia:

We have read on a number of occasions that when the Fed wound down QE back in October of 2014, risk-on markets did not freak out and fall. True, but only three days later the Bank of Japan announced QQE:

Source: Reuters

It is our position that fungibility mean that large-scale central bank stimulus does not remain limited to the assets of the country of the policy's origin. As such, changes to monetary policy made by the ECB or the BOJ can and does create potential shifts in markets the world over, including in the US.

In the run-up to the ECB's late September meeting, Bloomberg did a piece discussing the impact on European bond yields:

…When the central bank buys bonds and its balance sheet grows, is it the former (FLOW) or the latter (stock) that gives policy makers more bang for their buck? And what happens when the balance sheet stops growing and the ECB just continues reinvesting income from maturing bonds as it has pledged to do? Will the stimulus continue to work?

Marion Amiot of Eurozone Economics studied the issue in hopes of determining the relative impacts of stock vs. flow on Eurozone bonds. Her findings:

"The stock effect is more persistent than the flow effect," she writes in her report, and "as long as market participants expect the central bank to continue to hold assets on its balance sheet and maintain bond scarcity, the ECB's stock of assets will continue to weigh on bund yields and the euro."- Marion Amiot

These studies and their associated findings are interesting, and we interpret the conclusion as an indication that, taken in isolation, the wind-down of the ECB's bond-buying program need not immediately disrupt asset prices.

Among other potential disruptors, the problem for financial assets may originate from the reality that the ECB's reduction in asset purchases will not take place in isolation of other factors such as the potential for higher inflation or the reduction in the stock of the Fed's balance sheet. Financial assets appear to soon find themselves in an atmosphere where ECB flow will be decreasingly positive, while Fed flow will be increasingly negative (which is to say that the Fed's stock of assets will be declining).

Conclusion

The next and final segment of this piece will support our claim that it is the combination of low rates and low realized volatility, not either held in isolation, that has led to very high and now quite brittle asset prices through much of the globe.

Moreover, we will emphasize the strong similarities between the comic-book-genre "Symlex" pickle that Gothamites encounter in the Tim Burton classic "Batman", and the challenges that today's secondary capital market participants face.

Namely: take away either low rates or low vol, and financial assets are likely to feel the pinch smartly.

Thank you for your attention, and as always we welcome your feedback.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.