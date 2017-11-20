Bearish Case For Euro(pe)

The recent performance of euro currency (FXE) against U.S. dollar (USDU) was very impressive. This bullish rally made almost everybody believe that the next stop would be near 1,25 level. That is why it is not surprising that the latest market moves (EUR/USD trades sideways with no higher highs anymore) were interpreted as corrective.

However, there have been developments that give cause for a bearish shift. For instance, in Italy, the introduction of the new currency was officially discussed. According to Euronews, the primary opposing parties made a proposal to create a new (parallel) currency to rival the euro. It was a big event in September; following this statement, euro currency experienced a downtrend.



Let us discover the real situation in the eurozone. The primary focus of this article will be on the European economy.

The impact of a monetary stimulus (Italy and Japan)

From an economic standpoint, ultra-low interest rates policy (widely accepted and utilized during the last ten years) leads to the big troubles in all countries where that monetary strategy was deployed. Perhaps the biggest challenge is the capital misallocation caused by the artificially low interest rates. As a result, the capital is destroyed, and the global economic imbalances increase. At the same time, these imbalances lead to the weakening of world economic growth. Indeed, according to IMF data, the world economy (both developed and emerging markets) shows little sign of stabilizing. Nearly ten years after the global financial crisis, the recovery is still feeble.

An even more telling case is Japan. Japan’s monetary policy based on stimulus packages and low interest rates has not been consistently effective for the last twenty years: the trend line of growth rate slopes downward (see the picture below).

Source: tradingeconomics

Getting back to Europe, at this very moment the ECB is taking after the Bank of Japan. So far, perhaps the most illustrious case of economic troubles is that of Italy. According to last year’s statistics of IMF, non-performing loans level is roughly 20% of total loans for Italian banks (20% of Italian GDP as well) and 33% of total NPLs in eurozone. It should be recalled in this connection that Italy is the third-largest national economy in the eurozone (the fourth in the whole Europe – after Germany, France, and Great Britain). Hence, the economic problems of Europe are far more complicated than they may appear at first glance.

By the way, these economic troubles have not gone unnoticed by top hedge funds. One of the largest funds has already entered into short position against Italian financials ($770 million).

The European Central Bank obviously understands the Italian problem. Since 2014, the ECB has purchased almost 100% of all eligible government debt issuance (“eligible” means that the yield of the debt should be higher than the ECB deposit rate of -0.4%). It is crystal clear that financial support from the ECB helps the Italian financial market.

Possible scenarios for the ECB

It is impossible for the ECB to stop buying the Italian debt because there is no secondary market for it. Frankly speaking, the ECB’s role in both bond markets (primary and secondary) is extremely important because it buys an unlimited volume of eligible government debt at any given price (market-making authority). It virtually means that balance sheet reduction or QE reverse would lead to bond prices crash. Without the ECB support, the government debt prices of unstable European economies will definitely go down. More specifically, macroeconomic performance of Italy does not comply with the Italian debt yields.

This problem is not only Italian; serious risk remains for other economies as well. The ECB has already bought almost €2 trillion of government debt in the eurozone, and Italian (or another country) debt problems will result in serious market turbulence.

Another issue is the lack of available government debt (“scarcity of debt”). There are virtually no eligible bonds left to buy. In this regard, the recently announced reduction in monthly purchases (from €60 billion to €30 billion on a monthly basis) appears as the one and only solution available (furthermore, €30 billion still covers 100% of government debt issuance).

An interesting option for the ECB can be an increase in corporate debt purchases (Hello, Japan!). It could take the form of modifying the already existing CSPP (corporate sector purchase program). An exotic option for the ECB could be a deposit rate cut (below its current -0.4% level) to increase the number of eligible securities available for purchasing. However, this option results in immediate significant impacts. First, the European banking system (already weak, by the way) will be put under profitability pressure, and banks may lower the lending standards. Second, demand for risky assets will certainly be increased. This very situation jeopardizes the financial stability in the eurozone. Hence, it is clear that the second option could not be regarded as acceptable that is why the first option (corporate debt purchases) represents a compromise.

In any case, no matter what option the ECB chooses, this path leads nowhere, and the Japanese experience confirms it. Eventually, the European economy will not benefit from it; moreover, private investors will have less high-quality securities available (due to CSPP).

Final thoughts

Maybe I have painted a bleak picture of European economic stalemate, but it is clear that this situation provides an attractive trading opportunity.

However, one cannot just get into a short position against the European assets. It would be unreasonable because the support of the market from the ECB is still very strong. In this context, attention may be drawn to FX. In order to achieve maximum efficiency, investors should find a currency that represents a strong economy. For instance, given the similarity of many problems, placing a short EURJPY trade may not be the best decision.

No matter what currency pair is chosen, one should always remember that the market can stay irrational a lot longer than you can stay solvent (thank you, Mr. Keynes, for this wise quote!). This is especially true when it comes to currency markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.