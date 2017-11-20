Coca-Cola: Hope Is Not A Valid Strategy

Photo credit

Coca-Cola (KO) has been on a roll in 2017. The stock was languishing down in the upper-$30s at the end of last year but investors have bought KO shares heavily this year and it is back near new highs once again. The company’s results have been improving this year as a new CEO has taken the helm and, by early indications, he looks like he knows what he’s doing. Optimism is high, but given that KO has revenue challenges, margins have to carry the brunt of earnings growth. However, as I intend to show here, I’m not sure that’s something that will actually happen. Using data from Seeking Alpha, we’ll take a look at KO’s pretax margins for the recent past in order to determine where it has come from and where it may be going in the context of both analyst estimates and the valuation of the stock.

We’ll begin with a look at KO’s historical pretax margins covering the past five full years, as well as the first three quarters of this year, in order to get a baseline for what it has been able to produce.

Margins have moved around quite a bit for KO as not only has it faced commodity price changes in this time frame, but it has remade its business. Acquisitions and divestitures have marked this period as KO tried to both diversify away from its core soda brands and to get out of the bottling business. These changes and nearly constant moving around of input costs has caused some meaningful movement in pretax margins, but one thing is clear, the trend has been lower.

But what is actually driving KO’s pretax margins? To find out, let’s take a look at some of the major components of pretax margin for KO, beginning with 2016.

Gross margins came in at 64% last year, which is right in line with what it has done for the period of time we’re looking at. The entirety of the gross margin numbers for this 5+ year period are contained in a 110 bps wide range; that’s an extremely small range. Margins are pretty high considering KO sells physical products, albeit at a wholesale level. Still, part of the reason for divesting bottling plants was the move away from lower-margin bottling revenue and into the better concentrate business. But given the fact that gross margins haven’t budged for at least six years, it would appear that hasn’t yet come to fruition.

SG&A costs were 37% of revenue last year and this is something else that was supposed to fall with the divesting of bottling operations. I, and many others, have complained in the past that KO spends way too much on SG&A and I think that was true for 2016 as much as any other year. KO’s workforce was huge and stock-based compensation has always been a problem; those things show up in SG&A costs and 37% certainly leaves some room for improvement. However, the new CEO has already begun reducing redundant jobs and the future looks bright for SG&A, as we’ll see in a minute.

D&A and interest expense combined for 6% of revenue in 2016 and those are reasonable numbers. KO has a bunch of debt, but it is fairly cheaply financed and 2% of revenue isn’t nearly high enough to adversely impact margins. All of this added up to 20% in pretax margins for 2016, which is actually the lowest pretax margin KO had in our dataset going back to 2012. Lower gross margin as well as slightly higher interest expense weighed on results and the stock reflected that at the end of last year.

But if we look at what KO has been able to do in the first three quarters of this year, the situation has improved.

For one thing, gross margins are higher, having moved from 64.1% last year to 65% thus far this year. That 90 bps move is a big help in terms of getting pretax margin to move higher; perhaps some of those gains from the bottling divestitures are finally starting to come through. Regardless, we’re still talking about 90 bps on a base of 64%, so the move is diminutive to put it politely. Surely this is not the sort of gross margin improvement KO was looking for, but it is better than nothing, I suppose. The longer term implication, however, is that margin growth isn't likely to come from gross margins unless there's a wholesale change in KO's business. But I'd argue the past few years - between acquisitions and divestitures - did represent a wholesale change and nothing has made a difference in terms of gross margins.

On the other hand, a bigger area of improvement has been SG&A costs as they have fallen a full 200 bps thus far in 2017. We still have the fourth quarter to go so this probably will change, but progress is progress. I mentioned the new CEO and he’s already come out with cost saving measures very early on in his tenure, something Kent never seemed to have the willingness to do. SG&A, in my view, has always been the lowest-hanging fruit for KO in terms of margin improvement and we’ve seen some of that come to fruition thus far in 2017. KO absolutely has to keep this momentum going because its other major components, D&A and interest expense, aren’t going anywhere. The full impact of the cost savings won't have worked their way through the comparables until next year so SG&A looks like it will be more favorable in 2018 as well. That's very important considering the rest of the components that make up margins aren't providing any juice to fuel margin growth.

Pretax margin for this year is 100 bps higher than last year after accounting for all expenses and that’s fine, but it is still a shadow of its former self as 2012 and 2013 both saw pretax margin approaching 25%. We’re a very long way from that sort of level, and if KO is to get back there, it has to do a few things.

First, it needs to continue a laser focus on SG&A costs because, as we’ve seen, gross margin improvements are small and are likely not the long-term answer. SG&A is ripe for some austerity measures, but you don’t have to take my word for it; 2017 is already shaping up to be much better for KO on this front.

The other thing is that with KO ceding revenue at a double-digit pace for this year and next year, it doesn’t have any choice but to try and save its pennies where it can. It doesn’t have a great deal of control over things like gross margins, interest expense or D&A, but it can impact SG&A and that will hold the key as to whether or not KO sees higher margins in the coming years. If you’re long KO and you’ve bought into the story, you’d do well to very closely watch SG&A costs going forward.

The reason why all of this matters is because estimates are for KO to produce just under $2 in EPS this year and next as it grapples with those double-digit percentage revenue losses. Growth is going to be roughly flat this year and +4% next year on revenue decreases of 16% and 13%, respectively. The buyback is worth a low single-digit boost, so if we assume a 3% tailwind from that, 2018 EPS change looks like this: +3% from the buyback, -13% from revenue and an implied 16% gain from margins. Now, given that KO has struggled in the past few years with even keeping flat margins, hitting something like 300 bps of operating margin growth seems a heady task to be sure, and downright impossible if you’re a bit pessimistic. I’m not saying it cannot happen, but with SG&A the only real lever KO can pull, the odds look slim.

With that situation as it is and the stock already at 23 times forward earnings, I’m just not sure what people are paying for at these levels. KO is still in a heavy state of transition, and while that’s supposed to help margin over the long term, it hasn’t thus far. Will it suddenly turn things around next year? Maybe. But that’s already priced into the stock as though it is an inevitability, whereas I find it to be a highly uncertain situation. Stay frosty, my friends; this may be a pretty wild ride for KO.

