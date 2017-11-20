Exxon Mobil's Renewable Energy Moonshots

Back in June the oil and gas major Exxon Mobil (XOM) announced that its joint venture with Synthetic Genomics had yielded a major breakthrough on the production of usable lipids from microalgae. As I explained in an article published at the time, this overcoming of the seemingly-insurmountable "lipid trigger" was necessary for the commercialization of algae-derived fuels and chemicals. Also during the summer Exxon Mobil's competitor Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) announced that it had embarked on a number of clean energy investments expected to eventually total $1 billion annually. At the time I described this as evidence that the company was planning for a "different energy reality." Now, according to an article by Bloomberg, Exxon Mobil is also charting a similar course into the clean energy sector. This development has a number of important implications for both the company's long-term trajectory and the broader energy industry.

The Bloomberg article states that Exxon Mobil is pursuing research into as many as 10 different "key areas", of which last summer's microalgae breakthrough represents only one. More details have been released regarding the latter too, however, such as the fact that the company is investigating the use of "ponds or oceans" for algae production. Much of the practical research into microalgae production by companies such as TerraVia (TVIA.Q), formerly Solazyme, has focused on the use of "bioreactors" that grow the biomass vertically rather than horizontally. This potentially allows for greater yields but at a much higher capital cost. While horizontal growing systems date back to the U.S. Department of Energy's Aquatic Species Program in the 1980s, Exxon Mobil would easily be the largest company to be commercializing them.

Microalgae has long been considered an attractive biofuel feedstock due to its ability to generate lipids capable of conversion to biodiesel with a fraction of the environmental impacts of the world's primary biodiesel feedstocks, soybean oil and palm oil. Exxon Mobil is not just focusing on one biodiesel feedstock, however, and has teamed with leading biodiesel producer Renewable Energy Group (REGI) to convert inedible agricultural residues such as corn stover to biodiesel via fermentation (most biodiesel produced today is converted via transesterification instead). This project, which was formed at the beginning of 2016, has already borne fruit: earlier this month Exxon Mobil announced that the team had demonstrated the technical feasibility of the pathway by converting cellulosic sugars to biodiesel.

Finally, Exxon Mobil is also working with FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to develop a pathway capable of generating electricity while simultaneously capturing and sequestering CO2. Most previous work in this field has focused on biomass electricity carbon capture and sequestration [BECCS], but that pathway has struggled to overcome the relatively high cost of biomass feedstock compared to the low market value of electricity and the technical and economic hurdles that face conventional CCS technologies. This collaboration takes a very different approach by instead utilizing fuel cells that react with CO2, rather than hydrogen, to generate electricity. This is easily the earliest-stage of the three collaborations given the novelty of the technology, but a pilot plant utilizing it is expected to be operational sometime next year.

None of the collaborations is expected to reach the commercialization stage within the next decade, Exxon Mobil Vice President of Research and Development Vijay Swarup told Bloomberg. Even that assumes successful transitions from pilot-scale to demonstration-scale facilities, something that a large number of similar pathways have failed to accomplish (albeit without the support of one of the world's largest publicly-traded energy producers). Investors in Exxon Mobil (as well as Renewable Energy Group and FuelCell Energy) should not assume that these initiatives will meaningfully contribute to earnings anytime soon. Technical feasibility must first be demonstrated at smaller scales, at which point economic feasibility must also be demonstrated at the largest and most difficult scale: commercial.

That said, the sheer size of Exxon Mobil's investments into its clean energy research indicates that this is more than the mere "greenwashing" that some skeptics have portrayed its microalgae work to be. Royal Dutch Shell had announced that it plans to invest $1 billion annually into its New Energies division and, while there is little indication that Exxon Mobil will achieve that soon (its total annual R&D budget was only $1.5 billion in 2015 and 2016), the company has put $8 billion into its clean energy research since 2000, of which $600 million has gone towards its microalgae project alone. (The Bloomberg article is rather confusing on this point, with the website link stating that Exxon Mobil "is spending $1 billion a year to research green energy" but the article itself saying that the company "didn't disclose the exact amount that it is spending on green technologies.") This number is especially important due to the fact that none of these projects has even moved to demo-scale yet, which is where the capital costs balloon ($10/gal of capacity is a usual capital cost starting point for cellulosic pathways). While there is no guarantee that these larger investments will be made, there is a strong likelihood that they will be as technical feasibility is mastered; a company does not invest in R&D, especially for novel pathways, unless it is prepared to scale up when the technology matures sufficiently.

Investors should also note the technology diversification that is characterizing Exxon Mobil's clean energy research. Oil and gas giants are not known for nimbleness when it comes to development of novel energy pathways, which is one reason why so many of the companies that have been made famous by the U.S. unconventionals boom have been comparatively small. The three initiatives mentioned above, however, fall into very different categories: lipid feedstocks, cellulosic feedstocks, and CO2 recycling. It is possible for the company to commercialize all three if technical and economic feasibility are achieved without cannibalizing any one of them.

This lack of autophagia extends to the company's conventional fossil fuel operations as well. Global diesel fuel consumption is projected by the International Energy Agency [IEA] to be a major driver of future petroleum demand due to the large challenges associated with electrification of the land freight sector (Tesla's recent announcement notwithstanding). Whereas many industry observers expect gasoline demand to slow and ultimately decline as vehicle electrification becomes widespread, diesel fuel and, by extension, biodiesel, are likely to experience growing demand through the mid-century period. Similarly, electricity generation would be a relatively novel area for Exxon Mobil, which has historically focused on producing power plant fuels such as natural gas rather than electricity itself.

Bloomberg's reporting that Exxon Mobil is working on "hundreds" of clean energy projects within up to 10 broad categories is indicative of the broader transition that is taking place as oil and gas majors position themselves to be "energy producers" in the future rather than mere producers of fossil fuels. While petroleum demand will not disappear in the coming decades, it could very well begin to decline as the transportation sector electrifies and the world's major economies comply with their commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement. While the returns on these investments in novel technologies will not be reaped for many years, those companies that have made them will have a commanding position in the transportation energy sector when the inflection point ultimately occurs.

