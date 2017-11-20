Appian: Stuck In A Rut

At the sub-$20 level and at a ~5.6x revenue multiple, Appian is a Hold. Its accelerating revenue growth and near-breakeven profitability are attractive, but the company's momentum will probably not return until months after the lockup expiration.

Appian priced a secondary offering at $20.25, below what the stock price was trading at. Since then, shares have tanked to the $20 mark.

It's been a busy month for Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), the software company behind a low-code software development platform. Earlier in the month, Appian released Q3 earnings - which, despite accelerating growth and a beat on the top line, was treated frigidly by investors. Now, the company is preparing for a secondary offering and bracing for the impacts of its lockup expiration. Shares have lost nearly 30% from their all-time highs, as shown in the chart below:

I have mixed feelings about Appian. For the majority of its life as a public company, it's been overvalued, trading at 7-8x forward revenues despite a low-quality revenue mix, as I wrote in a previous article - Appian, unlike the majority of true "SaaS" companies, derives a large portion of its revenue from professional services revenue - which are the fees it gets for consulting with customers on how best to deploy its low-code platform. The whole idea of the Appian do-it-yourself, no-coding-needed BPM platform kind of gets thrown for a loop when you realize that most customers have to pay Appian consultants to stand over their shoulders to help them implement the platform first.

But now, as the stock has been in tanking mode since October, it will probably bottom out sometime in the next few months in the high teens. Revenue mix aside, Appian did achieve accelerating revenue growth last quarter - from 33% in Q2 to 45% in Q3. It's operating at near breakeven margins and, as a PaaS company that provides the underlying platform for technology-enabled business processes, it's a fairly sticky product that is difficult to unplug if it's powering a bunch of business applications that hold a company together.

After its pullback, Appian trades at only 5.7x EV/FTM revenues - below its peer multiple of 6x and far below its historical trading averages of 7-8x. See below a comparison of how Appian trades relative to the other software companies of 2017:

Figure 1. Appian trading comps Source: author-created chart; market caps as of close of trading on November 17; financial data taken from public filings; forward revenue estimates based on extrapolation of management guidance

Appian is worth at least 6x EV/FTM revenues, implying a $21 price target. I'm shifting my bearish view on the company to a hold. If the lockup expiration drama takes the stock anywhere to the $17 level or below, Appian would be a fairly safe buy.

Let's shift gears and discuss the secondary offering for a moment. The lockup expiration/secondary offering combination will probably give investors a chance to get a pullback and go in for a long position. There's precedent here: back in October, Hadoop software company Cloudera (NASDAQ: CLDR) priced its secondary offering at $16.45 (below the stock's current trading price) right as its lockup expiration was coming around the corner, just as Appian is doing now.

Why a company would price an offering - even a small one for a couple million shares (in Appian's case, it's about 7% of the company) - below its current market price is beyond me. It causes the price to tank and is basically an admission that the stock price is overvalued and worth no more. Since pricing its secondary at $16.45, Cloudera has tumbled and hovered near the secondary price without recovering:

Appian is likely to follow the same pattern. There will be plenty of selling pressure in November as the floodgates are released on November 21 and insiders can sell their shares for the first time.

According to Appian's S-1, 52.4 million shares will become available for sale when the lockup period expires. That's an astonishing 87% of Appian's market cap that will suddenly be for sale, causing temporary instability in the share price. Appian has done extremely well since its IPO at $12, after all - even after the recent pullback, it's nearly doubled since going public. A lot of the execs who have their wealth tied up in Appian stock can finally access liquidity for the first time - and Novak Biddle Venture Partners and New Enterprise Associates, its largest backers who collectively own ~35% of the company, can lock in their gains.

Lockup-induced selling pressure will be large in November, and if the Cloudera pattern follows, pessimism will roll over into December and maybe even January as well. If Appian dips as low as $17, that represents a 4.75x EV/FTM revenues multiple - which is unsustainable for a stock that was once a hot commodity. And while the stock probably won't ever reach the near-$30 range in a year or more, it can definitely return to the low $20s - especially if its quarterly outperformance continues.

Watch for buying opportunities as Appian continues to rollercoaster in the following month or two. Appian is setting itself up to be a fallen angel that will bottom out and make for a great rebound play.

