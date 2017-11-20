TIC Points To More Short-Term U.S. Dollar Weakness; Long-Term Bull Trend Continues

The long term trend is more positive and investors can use this short term weakness to accumulate more USD exposure in readiness for resumption of the upward long term trend.

Overseas investors sold $51.3 billion of U.S. assets, including short-dated instruments in September 2017. These results point to further weakness in the dollar.

As demand for U.S. financial instruments increases, the value of the dollar rises. The reverse is also true.

Most people would ask: What is TIC?

TIC is Treasury International Capital. According to Investopedia:

TIC is a select group of capital monitored with regard to its international movement. Treasury International Capital is a useful economic indicator that tracks the flow of Treasury and agency securities as well as corporate bonds and equities into and out of the United States. TIC data is important to investors, especially with the increasing amount of foreign participation in the U.S. financial markets.

So what does it mean when TIC moves up or down?

As demand for U.S. financial instruments increases, the value of the dollar is held up.

The charts below show the monthly movement of TIC with the addition of the September 2017 figures:

The United States recorded a capital and financial account deficit of USD 51.3 billion in September of 2017. This is not a good result and shows weakened demand for the USD.



So why is this important now?

The decrease in TIC represents weaker underlying demand for the U.S. dollar going forward.

I find that large changes ($100B+) in TIC give a one month's advanced warning of a movement in the dollar. The latest change signals more weakness over the coming months and reinforces the downward trend since the election in November last year.

One can expect the currency not to rise on such a result.. A chart of dollar future movements is shown below. The dollar has risen through September 2017 and the corresponding TIC results have been positive in the same period. When one compares the TIC movement bars on the bar chart, above in the previous section, with the USD line chart, one can see how the dollar rises and falls with positive and negative TIC movements. Blue bars up = dollar up, yellow bars down = dollar down.

Long-Term Picture

The very long-term TIC picture is not as decisive as it once was as the chart below shows.

Before the 2009 GFC boom-bust, TIC was a one-sided affair with net inflows of capital into America. The situation since then is more balanced with matching in and outflows and no strong trend in either direction.

Most commodities trade in U.S. dollars, so they are needed to effect transactions even for transactions not involving the U.S.A. The effect of the USD being the world's reserve currency.

On the other hand, there has been a concerted move away from contracting in the USD, by many countries, to get away from sanctions imposed by the U.S. Government for infringement of its foreign policy. The recently released Chinese Yuan based gold backed oil contract is a case in point. This move makes contracting counter-parties with China less likely to suffer sanctions imposed by the U.S. Government, such as being locked out of the dollarized international payments system, if they offend the Washington consensus.

Strengthening world trade and world GDP means strengthening TIC flows and USD. The chart below shows the steady march of world GDP upwards. GDP is the sum of all transactions that take place in a year. If more transactions take place using USDs that makes the demand for the USD greater and their value goes up.

The backing behind the USD gives it value. The USD is a fiat currency issued by the U.S. government, and the U.S. government is a monetary currency sovereign and as such can never run out of dollars, it is the source. A sovereign currency is like a "magic money tree" that can be harvested for more when the backing behind it grows in value. It is a causal relationship - more value backing = stronger currency. This enables the sovereign to issue more within the limits of its inflation policy target range.

The backing behind the U.S. dollar is the land, labor, and capital that generate goods and services that people want to buy. A currency can rise as a result of a growing GDP, increased capacity utilization, and labor employment. At present, the U.S. economy has all three of these features and is yet another reason for the value of the dollar to rise, quite apart from its role as the world reserve currency.

The U.S.A is a net importer and would prefer a strong currency so that it can buy those imports cheaply and so a strong dollar is good for the U.S.A. in terms of trade.



Source: World Economics.

The chart below shows the parabolic growth of world trade upwards. The impact of the GFC on world trade is unmistakable as is the long-term trend.

The chart below shows the longer-term dollar trend:

Since 1970, the dollar appears to move between a value of 80 to 160. The dollar looks to be trending towards another long-term cyclical peak such as was made in 1985 and 2001.

A country's currency strength is like a share in a company. When the company is doing well by using all its capacity, making sales and growing, its shares increase in value as its asset backing and earnings increase. The currency tends to bottom when GDP is falling, and employment is low and top when the opposite is true.

America reached the bottom of the GFC boom-bust in 2010 and has been growing ever since. The same is true of the value of the dollar. Higher GDP and higher employment gives the dollar asset backing and earnings and pushes its value higher relative to other world currencies. The world reserve currency status give it an extra boost.

Recommendation Summary and Conclusion

The long term prospects for the USD are good and one can ignore short term weakness as the prevailing trend is one of strength. Investors can use this period of weakness to accumulate USD exposure in readiness for the resumption of the upward long term trend into the end of the decade.

I would estimate based of past trends and experience that the short term dollar weakness will last three months and then one can expect the long term upward trend to resume. The early 2000 peak of 120 cents is not an unreasonable target to reach within a time frame of three years.

To gain long-term exposure to the USD, one might invest in the following USD ETFs:

UUP PowerShares DB US Dollar Bullish Fund USDU WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish UDN PowerShares DB US Dollar Bearish Fund

The latter is a bear fund for readers taking the opposite view of this article, or who wish to trade short-term downward movements of the macro upwards trend, which I do not recommend.

